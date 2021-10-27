Hair & Scalp Treatments

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
Hair
Treatments
Hair & Scalp Treatments
Share
Hair & Scalp Treatments
Coconut Mask
featured
Coconut Mask
$30.00
walmart
ArtNaturals LUXE Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioner
featured
ArtNaturals LUXE Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioner
$16.99
ulta
AG Hair Natural Nourish Snow Mushroom Deep Conditioning Mask, 1 fl. oz.
featured
AG Hair Natural Nourish Snow Mushroom Deep Conditioning Mask, 1 fl. oz.
$5.95
amazon
Abody Hair Dryer Bonnet Hood Nylon Hair Dryer Attachment Head Cover Hot Oil Hat for Home & Salon
Abody Hair Dryer Bonnet Hood Nylon Hair Dryer Attachment Head Cover Hot Oil Hat for Home & Salon
$14.11
walmart
Morocco Argan Oil Hair Care Essence Nourishing Repair Damaged Split Frizzy Hair
Morocco Argan Oil Hair Care Essence Nourishing Repair Damaged Split Frizzy Hair
$6.79
walmart
Alea Normal Hair with Rich in Moisturizers Shampoo + Conditioner + Mask "Set"
Alea Normal Hair with Rich in Moisturizers Shampoo + Conditioner + Mask "Set"
$26.50
walmart
Treatment Conditioner Tea Tree Mint - 14 fl oz
Treatment Conditioner Tea Tree Mint - 14 fl oz
$20.20
walmart
Black Canyon Juicy Strawberry Argan Oil Shampoo, 16 Oz
Black Canyon Juicy Strawberry Argan Oil Shampoo, 16 Oz
$12.97
amazon
Ayam Beautycare Shampoo Blue - Dead Sea Minerals & Argan Oil Shampoo
Ayam Beautycare Shampoo Blue - Dead Sea Minerals & Argan Oil Shampoo
$9.99
($13.00
save 23%)
zulily
ANGGREK Beauty Salon Sheets With Face Breath Hole Treatment Table Cover Massage NEW
ANGGREK Beauty Salon Sheets With Face Breath Hole Treatment Table Cover Massage NEW
$32.85
walmart
4PCS Fake Silk Sleep Mask Set Protective Eye Cover Hair Scrunchie Silk Headband
4PCS Fake Silk Sleep Mask Set Protective Eye Cover Hair Scrunchie Silk Headband
$9.25
walmart
Allurials Natural Fragrance Free Conditioner - Coconut & Essential Oil - Smooth & Silky, Restore Dry, Damaged Hair - 12 oz (2 Pack)
Allurials Natural Fragrance Free Conditioner - Coconut & Essential Oil - Smooth & Silky, Restore Dry, Damaged Hair - 12 oz (2 Pack)
$27.99
walmart
Advertisement
WOW Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Increase Moisturization, Hydration For Dry, Damaged Hair Repair, No SLS, Parabens or Sulfates, All Hair Types For Men and Women, 16.9 Fl Oz Each
WOW Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Increase Moisturization, Hydration For Dry, Damaged Hair Repair, No SLS, Parabens or Sulfates, All Hair Types For Men and Women, 16.9 Fl Oz Each
$25.95
amazon
Agadir Hair Repair Serum, 4 fl. oz.
Agadir Hair Repair Serum, 4 fl. oz.
$48.00
amazon
Lemon Verbena, Argan Oil Conditioner, 12oz
Lemon Verbena, Argan Oil Conditioner, 12oz
$28.00
walmart
Excelsior Macadamia Oil Hair Mask Packette - For Dry & Brittle Hair, Provides Intensive Nourishing & Protective Care, Repairs Stimulates & Regenerates Dry Brittle Hair .1 oz.
Excelsior Macadamia Oil Hair Mask Packette - For Dry & Brittle Hair, Provides Intensive Nourishing & Protective Care, Repairs Stimulates & Regenerates Dry Brittle Hair .1 oz.
$5.99
walmart
Amazon Basics Satin Sleep Set for Hair and Skin with 2 Pillowcases, Eye-mask, and Travel Pouch - White, Queen
Amazon Basics Satin Sleep Set for Hair and Skin with 2 Pillowcases, Eye-mask, and Travel Pouch - White, Queen
$13.99
amazon
Aussie Miracle Moist with Avocado & Jojoba Oil, Paraben Free Shampoo & Conditioner, 30.4 fl oz Dual Pack
Aussie Miracle Moist with Avocado & Jojoba Oil, Paraben Free Shampoo & Conditioner, 30.4 fl oz Dual Pack
$24.99
walmart
Bmb Vitamin E Oilleave In Hair Treatment Shines, Repairs, Refines, 2 Oz.
Bmb Vitamin E Oilleave In Hair Treatment Shines, Repairs, Refines, 2 Oz.
$2.84
walmart
BioSilk Therapy with Natural Coconut Oil Leave-In Treatment, 5.64 Oz
BioSilk Therapy with Natural Coconut Oil Leave-In Treatment, 5.64 Oz
$17.68
amazon
Amir Moisturizing Shampoo 12oz + Conditioner 12oz + Leave-in Serum 2oz - Almond
Amir Moisturizing Shampoo 12oz + Conditioner 12oz + Leave-in Serum 2oz - Almond
$32.99
overstock
Apivita Nature's Hair Miracle Strengthening & Energizing Hair Oil with Propolis 50ml/1.69oz
Apivita Nature's Hair Miracle Strengthening & Energizing Hair Oil with Propolis 50ml/1.69oz
$49.63
newegg
Bmb Hair Oil Leave In Coconut Oil 1oz
Bmb Hair Oil Leave In Coconut Oil 1oz
$0.95
walmart
Alfaparf Milano Semi Di Lino Smooth Gift Set for Straight Hair - Sulfate Free Shampoo, Mask and Smoothing Cream - Controls Frizz - Humidity Protection - Adds Shine and Softness, 1 ct.
Alfaparf Milano Semi Di Lino Smooth Gift Set for Straight Hair - Sulfate Free Shampoo, Mask and Smoothing Cream - Controls Frizz - Humidity Protection - Adds Shine and Softness, 1 ct.
$54.00
amazon
Advertisement
Multi-functional Hair & Scalp Treatments Hair Care Moroccan Pure Hair Essential Oil Smooth And Thick Hair
Multi-functional Hair & Scalp Treatments Hair Care Moroccan Pure Hair Essential Oil Smooth And Thick Hair
$6.99
walmart
Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner Hair Detoxifying Mask Advanced Molecular Hair Roots Recover Elasticity Hair for Dry or Damaged Hair 30ML
Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner Hair Detoxifying Mask Advanced Molecular Hair Roots Recover Elasticity Hair for Dry or Damaged Hair 30ML
$12.58
walmart
ACTiiV Hair Science Recover Thickening Cleansing Treatment for Women 16.9oz
ACTiiV Hair Science Recover Thickening Cleansing Treatment for Women 16.9oz
$125.00
walmartusa
Hair Accessories Chic Cute Big Ears Hair Band Net Elephant Cute Face Masking Headband
Hair Accessories Chic Cute Big Ears Hair Band Net Elephant Cute Face Masking Headband
$8.66
walmart
Olive Miracle Growth Oil, 8 Fluid Ounce
Olive Miracle Growth Oil, 8 Fluid Ounce
$12.26
walmart
Shampoo Tea Tree Scalp Treatment 11 fl oz by Avalon Organics, Pack of 2
Shampoo Tea Tree Scalp Treatment 11 fl oz by Avalon Organics, Pack of 2
$33.13
walmart
Bigen Easy Color Permanent Hair Dye With Aloe & Olive Oil, Mocha Brown, 2.82Oz
Bigen Easy Color Permanent Hair Dye With Aloe & Olive Oil, Mocha Brown, 2.82Oz
$7.56
walmart
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Reconstruction Reparative Shampoo 8.45oz & Mask 6.88oz & Fluid 4.23oz
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Reconstruction Reparative Shampoo 8.45oz & Mask 6.88oz & Fluid 4.23oz
$52.48
overstock
Arganicare Argan Oil Hair Serum for dry and damaged hair with Certified Organic Argan Oil and Shea Butter. 3.4 fl. Oz. 2 Pack Bundle
Arganicare Argan Oil Hair Serum for dry and damaged hair with Certified Organic Argan Oil and Shea Butter. 3.4 fl. Oz. 2 Pack Bundle
$28.55
walmart
Alfaparf Diamond Illuminating 6.98-ounce Mask
Alfaparf Diamond Illuminating 6.98-ounce Mask
$18.01
($25.99
save 31%)
overstock
Aveda Stress-Fix Composition Oil - 1.7 fl oz
Aveda Stress-Fix Composition Oil - 1.7 fl oz
$35.00
walgreens
Hair Mask Heating Cap Electric Heating Hat
Hair Mask Heating Cap Electric Heating Hat
$17.27
walmart
Advertisement
ApHogee 2-Step Protein Treatment and Balanced Moisturizer
ApHogee 2-Step Protein Treatment and Balanced Moisturizer
$4.08
walmart
Artisanal Orange Divine Grace Regenerative Body & Massage Oil Lola's Apothecary
Artisanal Orange Divine Grace Regenerative Body & Massage Oil Lola's Apothecary
$81.00
wolf&badgerus
Andoer 1PCs Portable Refillable Spray Bottle Clear Fine Mist Perfume Sprayer Travel Bottle Set Cosmetic Makeup-Water Perfume Fine Mist Atomizer Essential Oil Storage Container for Makeup Cosmetic
Andoer 1PCs Portable Refillable Spray Bottle Clear Fine Mist Perfume Sprayer Travel Bottle Set Cosmetic Makeup-Water Perfume Fine Mist Atomizer Essential Oil Storage Container for Makeup Cosmetic
$8.99
walmart
Alterna Caviar Moisture Intense Oil Crème Pre-Shampoo Treatment 4.2 oz
Alterna Caviar Moisture Intense Oil Crème Pre-Shampoo Treatment 4.2 oz
$35.84
dermstore
Hair Woman Long Hair Deep Repair Moisturizing Supple And Comfortable Nourish Hair Oil For Dry Hair 1pc
Hair Woman Long Hair Deep Repair Moisturizing Supple And Comfortable Nourish Hair Oil For Dry Hair 1pc
$9.54
walmart
Amir Argan Oil Leave-in Serum adds Shine eliminates Frizz 2oz - Almond
Amir Argan Oil Leave-in Serum adds Shine eliminates Frizz 2oz - Almond
$13.99
overstock
Sebastian Potion 9 Wearable Styling Treatment,16.9 OZ (2 set)
Sebastian Potion 9 Wearable Styling Treatment,16.9 OZ (2 set)
$48.99
walmart
Sunny Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil Infused With Hemp Oil, Brown, 4 Fluid Ounce
Sunny Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil Infused With Hemp Oil, Brown, 4 Fluid Ounce
$16.43
walmart
bain de terre jasmine moisturizing conditioner, with argan and monoi oil, paraben-free, 13.5-ounce
bain de terre jasmine moisturizing conditioner, with argan and monoi oil, paraben-free, 13.5-ounce
$22.49
walmart
Double Sheen Argan Oil Masque Hair Mayonnaise, 16 Oz.
Double Sheen Argan Oil Masque Hair Mayonnaise, 16 Oz.
$6.88
walmart
2 Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Dry Oil Mist, Travel Size, 0.85 Oz
2 Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Dry Oil Mist, Travel Size, 0.85 Oz
$13.99
walmart
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment, 1.7 fl oz
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment, 1.7 fl oz
$0.99
amazon
Advertisement
Bmb Hair Oil Leave In Vitamin E Oil 1oz
Bmb Hair Oil Leave In Vitamin E Oil 1oz
$0.95
walmart
Aveda color conserve(TM) Strengthening Treatment, Size 4.2 Oz in Jno Color at Nordstrom
Aveda color conserve(TM) Strengthening Treatment, Size 4.2 Oz in Jno Color at Nordstrom
$35.00
nordstrom
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Strong Conditioning Treatment 8 oz
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Strong Conditioning Treatment 8 oz
$9.08
walmart
Alfaparf Milano Semi Di Lino Reconstruction Reparative SOS Emergency Oil for Damaged Hair - Includes 6 Vials - Professional Salon Quality - Repairs, Provides Shine and Softness - 2.64 Fl Oz
Alfaparf Milano Semi Di Lino Reconstruction Reparative SOS Emergency Oil for Damaged Hair - Includes 6 Vials - Professional Salon Quality - Repairs, Provides Shine and Softness - 2.64 Fl Oz
$28.00
amazon
Act+Acre Restorative Hair Mask in Beauty: NA.
Act+Acre Restorative Hair Mask in Beauty: NA.
$36.00
revolve
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Reconstruction Reparative Shampoo 8.45oz & Mask 6.88oz & Fluid 4.23oz & SOS Emergency 6x13ml
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Reconstruction Reparative Shampoo 8.45oz & Mask 6.88oz & Fluid 4.23oz & SOS Emergency 6x13ml
$68.98
overstock
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Moisture Nutritive Shampoo 33.8oz & Mask 16.9oz & Leave-in 6.76oz
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Moisture Nutritive Shampoo 33.8oz & Mask 16.9oz & Leave-in 6.76oz
$83.99
walmart
Addicted Beauty Indian Gooseberry Hair Oil - Green
Addicted Beauty Indian Gooseberry Hair Oil - Green
$13.30
($19.00
save 30%)
macy's
nursing essence Purple Hair Mask Hair Conditioner Toner for Blonde, Platinum & Silver Hair Banish Yellow Hues Reduce Brassiness & Condition Dry Damaged Hair
nursing essence Purple Hair Mask Hair Conditioner Toner for Blonde, Platinum & Silver Hair Banish Yellow Hues Reduce Brassiness & Condition Dry Damaged Hair
$11.71
walmart
Agadir Hemp & Red Wine Strengthening Serum 118ml/4oz
Agadir Hemp & Red Wine Strengthening Serum 118ml/4oz
$20.89
overstock
Anointing Metuaka Twix Mix Hot oil Treatment 3oz
Anointing Metuaka Twix Mix Hot oil Treatment 3oz
$5.00
walmart
Anointing Metuaka Ginger & Thyme Hair Growth Oil 3oz
Anointing Metuaka Ginger & Thyme Hair Growth Oil 3oz
$4.75
walmart
Load More
Hair & Scalp Treatments
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.