Hair Straighteners & Flat Irons

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
Hair
Tools
Straighteners Flat Irons
Hair Straighteners & Flat Irons
Share
Hair Straighteners & Flat Irons
Solo 450 1" Flat Iron Ceramic
featured
Solo 450 1" Flat Iron Ceramic
$49.95
verishop
Hair Straightener Brush
featured
Hair Straightener Brush
$18.50
walmart
Infiniti Pro Gold by Conair Flat Iron - 1"
featured
Infiniti Pro Gold by Conair Flat Iron - 1"
$29.99
target
Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Luxe Leopard 1" Digital Ceramic Flat Iron
Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Luxe Leopard 1" Digital Ceramic Flat Iron
$99.99
ulta
Croc Crystalline 1.25'' Infrared Flat Iron
Croc Crystalline 1.25'' Infrared Flat Iron
$79.99
ulta
CHI Original Lava 1” Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron, with On/Off Switch, Red, 1 Count
CHI Original Lava 1” Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron, with On/Off Switch, Red, 1 Count
$63.79
($99.99
save 36%)
amazon
Herstyler Fusion Floral Ceramic Flat Iron Pink Dual Voltage Hair Straightener
Herstyler Fusion Floral Ceramic Flat Iron Pink Dual Voltage Hair Straightener
$40.19
walmart
Conair Bordeaux Ceramic 1 Inch Straightener Instant Heat
Conair Bordeaux Ceramic 1 Inch Straightener Instant Heat
$44.99
belk
Conair Unbound Cordless Flat Iron 1" CR410
Conair Unbound Cordless Flat Iron 1" CR410
$73.24
($99.99
save 27%)
walmartusa
KINGDOMCARES Hair Straightener Brush, PTC Faster Heating Straightening Brush Styler At Home Purple
KINGDOMCARES Hair Straightener Brush, PTC Faster Heating Straightening Brush Styler At Home Purple
$29.99
walmart
Babyliss Pro Ceramic Pink/ Black 1-inch Flat Iron
Babyliss Pro Ceramic Pink/ Black 1-inch Flat Iron
$59.95
walmart
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron
$230.00
ulta
Advertisement
CHI Ceramic Dual Voltage Mini Flat Iron
CHI Ceramic Dual Voltage Mini Flat Iron
$99.99
amazon
CHI Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, 1"
CHI Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, 1"
$68.26
($99.99
save 32%)
walmartusa
Hair Straightener Comb Hair Straightening Comb Brush V Shape Folding Salon Hairdress Styling Tool
Hair Straightener Comb Hair Straightening Comb Brush V Shape Folding Salon Hairdress Styling Tool
$7.23
walmart
Brilliance New York Women's Hair Flat Irons TURQOUISE - Turquoise 1'' Diamond Iron Style Setter Flat Iron
Brilliance New York Women's Hair Flat Irons TURQOUISE - Turquoise 1'' Diamond Iron Style Setter Flat Iron
$18.99
($45.00
save 58%)
zulily
Portable 60S Fast Heated Electric Hot Comb Hair & Beard Straightener - Professional Ceramic Pressing Combs for Black Hair, Beard and Wigs, Anti-Scald Hot-Air Hair Brushes for Travel and Home
Portable 60S Fast Heated Electric Hot Comb Hair & Beard Straightener - Professional Ceramic Pressing Combs for Black Hair, Beard and Wigs, Anti-Scald Hot-Air Hair Brushes for Travel and Home
$19.78
walmart
Babyliss Pro Porcelain Ceramic 1.5" Straightening Flat Iron
Babyliss Pro Porcelain Ceramic 1.5" Straightening Flat Iron
$38.23
($49.99
save 24%)
walmartusa
Portable Hair Straightener with Comb Fast Heating
Portable Hair Straightener with Comb Fast Heating
$15.99
walmart
Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Bling It On Digital Ceramic 1" Flat Iron
Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Bling It On Digital Ceramic 1" Flat Iron
$99.99
ulta
Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron, 1", CS221N
Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron, 1", CS221N
$19.99
($21.99
save 9%)
walmartusa
"CHI Peace And Love 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
"CHI Peace And Love 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
$69.99
($79.99
save 13%)
jcpenney
"CHI Air Expert Classic Tourmaline Ceramic Onyx Black 1.5" Flat Iron + Thermal Mat, One Size"
"CHI Air Expert Classic Tourmaline Ceramic Onyx Black 1.5" Flat Iron + Thermal Mat, One Size"
$99.99
jcpenney
Chinatera Professional Four-gear Fast Warm-up Hair Straightener for Women (US)
Chinatera Professional Four-gear Fast Warm-up Hair Straightener for Women (US)
$37.90
walmart
Advertisement
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Frizz Free Titanium Ceramic Flat Iron, 1 Inch
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Frizz Free Titanium Ceramic Flat Iron, 1 Inch
$19.99
($39.99
save 50%)
amazon
Hair Straightener Brush, Heated Hair Straightening Comb with Anti Scald Auto Temperature Lock
Hair Straightener Brush, Heated Hair Straightening Comb with Anti Scald Auto Temperature Lock
$19.99
walmart
"CHI Tie Dye Ceramic Hairstyling Iron 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
"CHI Tie Dye Ceramic Hairstyling Iron 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
$89.99
jcpenney
Cortex International Hair Straightener Solo 450 Flat Iron 1" Ceramic Analog Adjustable Temperature Settings
Cortex International Hair Straightener Solo 450 Flat Iron 1" Ceramic Analog Adjustable Temperature Settings
$45.89
($53.99
save 15%)
overstock
Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener with 4 Temp Setting
Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener with 4 Temp Setting
$28.95
walmart
Pencil Flat Iron, Mini Hair Straightener with 1/4 inch Titanium Plate for Short Hair,Beard and Pixie Cut
Pencil Flat Iron, Mini Hair Straightener with 1/4 inch Titanium Plate for Short Hair,Beard and Pixie Cut
$39.99
walmart
EVA-NYC Healthy Heat Thermal Straightening Brush in Lavender at Nordstrom Rack
EVA-NYC Healthy Heat Thermal Straightening Brush in Lavender at Nordstrom Rack
$70.00
nordstromrack
Hair Straightener Wooden Brush Salon Hairdressing Styling Comb -static Dual-Brush Comb
Hair Straightener Wooden Brush Salon Hairdressing Styling Comb -static Dual-Brush Comb
$13.01
walmart
I-Elect Straightening Hair Straightener Brush Flat Iron Comb Ionic Anti-Scald Faster Heating Ceramic Technology with LED Display Portable Auto Shut off for Silky Shine Hair
I-Elect Straightening Hair Straightener Brush Flat Iron Comb Ionic Anti-Scald Faster Heating Ceramic Technology with LED Display Portable Auto Shut off for Silky Shine Hair
$20.59
walmart
Barka Ave Beard Straightener Comb, Hair Straightener Brush,Quick Electric Heated Beard Hair Brush Comb-Portable Brush with Anti-Scald Feature
Barka Ave Beard Straightener Comb, Hair Straightener Brush,Quick Electric Heated Beard Hair Brush Comb-Portable Brush with Anti-Scald Feature
$55.48
walmart
Balems U.S. Standard Standard Universal Hair Straightener For Straightening And Rolling Dual-use Without Battery
Balems U.S. Standard Standard Universal Hair Straightener For Straightening And Rolling Dual-use Without Battery
$27.68
walmart
Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Straightening Iron
Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Straightening Iron
$132.61
walmart
Advertisement
ACOUTO Ceramic Tourmaline Hair Straightener Curler 6 Teeth Corrugated Waved Hair Styling Tools US, Hair Styling Tools, Hair Curler
ACOUTO Ceramic Tourmaline Hair Straightener Curler 6 Teeth Corrugated Waved Hair Styling Tools US, Hair Styling Tools, Hair Curler
$35.88
walmart
Electric Hot Comb Multifunctional Hair Curler Straightener Comb
Electric Hot Comb Multifunctional Hair Curler Straightener Comb
$28.84
walmart
Bekind Apex 2-in-1 Hair Straightener Flat Iron, Straightener and Curler, Flat Iron for All Hair Styles, 15s Fast Heating, 5 Temperature Settings, Gift for Girls Women - Gray
Bekind Apex 2-in-1 Hair Straightener Flat Iron, Straightener and Curler, Flat Iron for All Hair Styles, 15s Fast Heating, 5 Temperature Settings, Gift for Girls Women - Gray
$49.52
walmart
Chinatera Flat Iron Single Rocking Chair Dark Brown-92813863
Chinatera Flat Iron Single Rocking Chair Dark Brown-92813863
$138.05
walmart
Croc LED Black Titanium 1'' Flat Iron
Croc LED Black Titanium 1'' Flat Iron
$99.00
ulta
BabylissPRO 1-1/4" CERAMIC Hair Flat Iron with Nano Titanium Plates
BabylissPRO 1-1/4" CERAMIC Hair Flat Iron with Nano Titanium Plates
$139.95
walmart
Ionic Hair Straightener Brush - Enhanced Ionic Straightening Brush for Frizz-Free Silky Hair, Anti-Scald & Auto-Off Safe & Easy to Use
Ionic Hair Straightener Brush - Enhanced Ionic Straightening Brush for Frizz-Free Silky Hair, Anti-Scald & Auto-Off Safe & Easy to Use
$34.59
walmart
1" Digital Titanium Flat Iron with Rapid Heat Tecnology
1" Digital Titanium Flat Iron with Rapid Heat Tecnology
$64.99
walmart
BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic Straightening Iron 1 1/2 Inch
BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic Straightening Iron 1 1/2 Inch
$49.99
walmartusa
DIY Salon Hairdress Styling Hair Beauty Care Straightener V Comb Makeup Tool
DIY Salon Hairdress Styling Hair Beauty Care Straightener V Comb Makeup Tool
$10.99
walmart
Andis High Heat Ceramic Professional Hair Straightening Brush, Black
Andis High Heat Ceramic Professional Hair Straightening Brush, Black
$20.23
($26.24
save 23%)
walmartusa
Leandro Limited x BaBylissPRO Rootreacher Flat Iron
Leandro Limited x BaBylissPRO Rootreacher Flat Iron
$149.99
ulta
Advertisement
Argan Woman Professional Flat Hair Iron Ceramic Ionic Digital Straightener & Styling Iron, Dual-Plate Technology Titanium & Ceramic, 450Â°F Salon Heat, 1-Inch, Instant Heat Up
Argan Woman Professional Flat Hair Iron Ceramic Ionic Digital Straightener & Styling Iron, Dual-Plate Technology Titanium & Ceramic, 450Â°F Salon Heat, 1-Inch, Instant Heat Up
$23.99
walmart
DIY Salon Folding Hairdressing Hair Straightening V Type Comb Clip Tools
DIY Salon Folding Hairdressing Hair Straightening V Type Comb Clip Tools
$8.99
walmart
Babylisspro Nano Titanium Prima 2000 Stainless Steel Hair Straightening Travel Flat Iron, .75"
Babylisspro Nano Titanium Prima 2000 Stainless Steel Hair Straightening Travel Flat Iron, .75"
$49.99
walmartusa
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 1" Ultra Sleek Flat Iron in Black This lightweight flat iron offers 50 heat settings up to 450 degrees F.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 1" Ultra Sleek Flat Iron in Black This lightweight flat iron offers 50 heat settings up to 450 degrees F.
$182.03
walmart
AC -240V Four Gear Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hot Hair Straightener Glider Fast Heating Plug
AC -240V Four Gear Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hot Hair Straightener Glider Fast Heating Plug
$24.99
walmart
[2Pack] Mini Electric Splint Flat Iron Ceramic Hair Curler & Straightener US 220V
[2Pack] Mini Electric Splint Flat Iron Ceramic Hair Curler & Straightener US 220V
$16.39
walmart
Athome Hair Straightener Brush 30s Fast MCH Ceramic Heating Hair Straightening Brush with Anti Scald Feature Electric Straightening Comb
Athome Hair Straightener Brush 30s Fast MCH Ceramic Heating Hair Straightening Brush with Anti Scald Feature Electric Straightening Comb
$47.94
walmart
Abody Hair Paddle Brush -static Detangle Hairbrush Massaging Soft Comb Straightening Hair and Blow-drying
Abody Hair Paddle Brush -static Detangle Hairbrush Massaging Soft Comb Straightening Hair and Blow-drying
$13.49
walmart
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Prima Ionic Straightener
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Prima Ionic Straightener
$250.00
walmart
BaBylissPRO BABNTBK3070TN Nano Titanium Ultra-Sleek Straightening Iron, 1 Inch, Black
BaBylissPRO BABNTBK3070TN Nano Titanium Ultra-Sleek Straightening Iron, 1 Inch, Black
$99.99
amazon
BRAZILIAN BLOWOUT Model 11T22 Prodigital Titanium Flat Iron, Grey, 1 Count
BRAZILIAN BLOWOUT Model 11T22 Prodigital Titanium Flat Iron, Grey, 1 Count
$150.00
amazon
Andoer Hair Paddle Brush -static Detangle Hairbrush Massaging Soft Comb Straightening Hair and Blow-drying
Andoer Hair Paddle Brush -static Detangle Hairbrush Massaging Soft Comb Straightening Hair and Blow-drying
$11.99
walmart
Load More
Hair Straighteners & Flat Irons
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.