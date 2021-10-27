Curling Irons & Wands

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
Hair
Tools
Curling Irons Wands
Curling Irons & Wands
Share
Curling Irons & Wands
Bed Head Rock N' Waver Clamp Free Digital Tapered Curling Wand, 3/4"-1" inch
featured
Bed Head Rock N' Waver Clamp Free Digital Tapered Curling Wand, 3/4"-1" inch
$36.13
amazon
Bed Head Swerve Curve Hair Waver & Wand In 1
featured
Bed Head Swerve Curve Hair Waver & Wand In 1
$24.99
($39.99
save 38%)
amazon
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curling Wand Super Slim
featured
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curling Wand Super Slim
$112.68
walmart
BioSilk 1″ Titanium Curling Iron
BioSilk 1″ Titanium Curling Iron
$60.51
amazon
AkoaDa Straightening Comb and Curling Iron Dual-Use Lazy Artifact ,2 in 1 Ion Hair Straightener,Safe and Easy to Use, Make Hair Style Freely.(Green)
AkoaDa Straightening Comb and Curling Iron Dual-Use Lazy Artifact ,2 in 1 Ion Hair Straightener,Safe and Easy to Use, Make Hair Style Freely.(Green)
$32.39
walmart
Andis Elevate Nano-Silver Gold Infused Curling Iron 1 1/4" Model No. CI-26E
Andis Elevate Nano-Silver Gold Infused Curling Iron 1 1/4" Model No. CI-26E
$28.90
walmart
Avion Beauty 1" Ceramic Curling Iron
Avion Beauty 1" Ceramic Curling Iron
$23.99
walmart
Andoer Professional Iron Flat Hair Straightener LCD Thermoregulation Ceramic Twisted Hair Curler 2 in 1 Curling Styling Tool
Andoer Professional Iron Flat Hair Straightener LCD Thermoregulation Ceramic Twisted Hair Curler 2 in 1 Curling Styling Tool
$27.99
walmart
BabylissPro Graphite Titanium 1 Curling Iron Womens Babyliss
BabylissPro Graphite Titanium 1 Curling Iron Womens Babyliss
$74.99
beautyplussalon
3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers with LCD Temperature Display - 1" Ceramic Tourmaline,Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand
3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers with LCD Temperature Display - 1" Ceramic Tourmaline,Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand
$33.77
walmart
Abody 1 Inch Curling Iron Hair Curling Wand with Tourmaline Ceramic Coating 140 - 430â„‰ - for All Types of Hair Dual Voltage
Abody 1 Inch Curling Iron Hair Curling Wand with Tourmaline Ceramic Coating 140 - 430â„‰ - for All Types of Hair Dual Voltage
$28.99
walmart
1907 Zer07 Ceramic Curling Wand, 1 Fl Oz (NLA003)
1907 Zer07 Ceramic Curling Wand, 1 Fl Oz (NLA003)
$33.93
amazon
Advertisement
Hot & Hotter Gold Salon Professional 5/8" Curling Iron
Hot & Hotter Gold Salon Professional 5/8" Curling Iron
$12.30
walmart
Hair Curling Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curling Iron Wand Curlers With LCD Temperature Display with Ceramic Tourmaline Triple Barrels Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand 20-32mm
Hair Curling Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curling Iron Wand Curlers With LCD Temperature Display with Ceramic Tourmaline Triple Barrels Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand 20-32mm
$21.60
walmart
MABOTO Salon Silicone Styling Tools Mat Heat Resistant Mat Tray for Curling Irons Flat Irons Straighteners Flexible Nonslip Salon Mat
MABOTO Salon Silicone Styling Tools Mat Heat Resistant Mat Tray for Curling Irons Flat Irons Straighteners Flexible Nonslip Salon Mat
$29.82
walmart
Maynos 3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Waver Hair Curler Crimper with Anti-scalding Insulated Tip, 25mm Ceramic Hair Styling Tools (Pink)
Maynos 3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Waver Hair Curler Crimper with Anti-scalding Insulated Tip, 25mm Ceramic Hair Styling Tools (Pink)
$26.98
walmart
Magazine 3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron 3Barrel Curly Hair Styling Tools Curling 40W 210-240V
Magazine 3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron 3Barrel Curly Hair Styling Tools Curling 40W 210-240V
$29.11
walmart
3 Barrel Curling Iron Wand 25mm Hair Waver With LCD Temperature Display Adjustable Ceramic Hair Curling Iron
3 Barrel Curling Iron Wand 25mm Hair Waver With LCD Temperature Display Adjustable Ceramic Hair Curling Iron
$34.99
walmart
Merchandise 2549840 Conair 1.25 in. Curling Iron
Merchandise 2549840 Conair 1.25 in. Curling Iron
$25.29
walmart
Meterk Salon Silicone Styling Tools Mat Heat Resistant Mat Tray for Curling Irons Flat Irons Straighteners Flexible Nonslip Salon Mat
Meterk Salon Silicone Styling Tools Mat Heat Resistant Mat Tray for Curling Irons Flat Irons Straighteners Flexible Nonslip Salon Mat
$29.99
walmart
Infiniti Pro by Conair 1" Curling Iron - 1.0 ea
Infiniti Pro by Conair 1" Curling Iron - 1.0 ea
$19.99
walgreens
Hot Shot Tools Gold Series Spring Curling Iron 1/2 Inch | Sally Beauty
Hot Shot Tools Gold Series Spring Curling Iron 1/2 Inch | Sally Beauty
$44.99
sallybeautyaffiliateprogram
Hair Curler Wave Curling Iron Cordless LCD Display 4 Temperature Modes Hair Styling Tool, Black
Hair Curler Wave Curling Iron Cordless LCD Display 4 Temperature Modes Hair Styling Tool, Black
$46.36
walmart
JANDEL 3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers with LCD Temperature Display
JANDEL 3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers with LCD Temperature Display
$28.79
walmart
Advertisement
Cordless Automatic Hair Curler, Portable Curling Wand with LCD Display Adjustable Temperature, Rechargeable Auto Hair Curler with 4 Temperature & Modes Hair Styling Tool
Cordless Automatic Hair Curler, Portable Curling Wand with LCD Display Adjustable Temperature, Rechargeable Auto Hair Curler with 4 Temperature & Modes Hair Styling Tool
$33.99
walmart
20mm 3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers with LCD Temperature Display
20mm 3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers with LCD Temperature Display
$29.88
walmart
Cordless Auto Curler, Rechargeable Auto Hair Curler with 4 Temperature & Timer Settings, Auto Shut-Off Portable Curling Wand for Hair Styling
Cordless Auto Curler, Rechargeable Auto Hair Curler with 4 Temperature & Timer Settings, Auto Shut-Off Portable Curling Wand for Hair Styling
$44.99
walmart
Novobey 3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers With LCD Temperature Display , Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand Triple Barrel Waving Iron
Novobey 3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers With LCD Temperature Display , Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand Triple Barrel Waving Iron
$49.99
walmart
RX7:Curling Iron Clipless Ceramic Silver/Black 1 1/2" Dual Voltage
RX7:Curling Iron Clipless Ceramic Silver/Black 1 1/2" Dual Voltage
$43.00
walmart
3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers With LCD Temperature Display - 1 Inch Ceramic Tourmaline Triple Barrels, Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand US Plug Hair Curlers
3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers With LCD Temperature Display - 1 Inch Ceramic Tourmaline Triple Barrels, Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand US Plug Hair Curlers
$25.99
walmart
2 in 1 Automatic Curling Iron with Power Bank, ZELARO Cordless Curling Iron with 6 Temp and Timer Settings Rechargeable Auto Shut-Off Wireless Auto Hair Curler for Hair Styling Anytime, Anywhere White
2 in 1 Automatic Curling Iron with Power Bank, ZELARO Cordless Curling Iron with 6 Temp and Timer Settings Rechargeable Auto Shut-Off Wireless Auto Hair Curler for Hair Styling Anytime, Anywhere White
$29.99
walmart
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Unclipped 3-in-1 Ceramic Interchangeable Curling Wand, 3 Barrels for Multiple Hairstyles
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Unclipped 3-in-1 Ceramic Interchangeable Curling Wand, 3 Barrels for Multiple Hairstyles
$105.00
amazon
Jose Eber Pink 1 Clipless Curling Iron
Jose Eber Pink 1 Clipless Curling Iron
$50.00
qvc
Paul Mitchell Neuro Curl Xl 1.75" Curling Iron, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa
Paul Mitchell Neuro Curl Xl 1.75" Curling Iron, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa
$106.25
($125.00
save 15%)
macys
OTVIAP Professional Electric Curling Iron Salon Constant Temperature Hair Curler Styling Tool,Hair Curler, Salon Hair Curler
OTVIAP Professional Electric Curling Iron Salon Constant Temperature Hair Curler Styling Tool,Hair Curler, Salon Hair Curler
$9.35
walmart
The Neo Choice - Pink Trio 3P Curling Iron Set W/ 3 Barrel Sizes: 32mm,25mm,19mm
The Neo Choice - Pink Trio 3P Curling Iron Set W/ 3 Barrel Sizes: 32mm,25mm,19mm
$89.90
walmart
Advertisement
9mm Unisex Wand Hair Curler, Small Barrel Skinny Hair Curling Iron Wand Professional Super Tourmaline Ceramic Barrel Small Slim Tongs for Short and Long Hair
9mm Unisex Wand Hair Curler, Small Barrel Skinny Hair Curling Iron Wand Professional Super Tourmaline Ceramic Barrel Small Slim Tongs for Short and Long Hair
$26.99
walmart
Hair Curler Cordless Auto Curling Iron Portable Ceramic Barrel with LCD Display, Timer Settings & Four Adjustable Temperature, Curls or Waves Anywhere, Auto Shut-Off
Hair Curler Cordless Auto Curling Iron Portable Ceramic Barrel with LCD Display, Timer Settings & Four Adjustable Temperature, Curls or Waves Anywhere, Auto Shut-Off
$39.99
walmart
LYUMO Electric Hair Waver, -technology Hair Curling Iron Wand, For Wet Hair Salon Home Dry Hair
LYUMO Electric Hair Waver, -technology Hair Curling Iron Wand, For Wet Hair Salon Home Dry Hair
$31.50
walmart
LYUMO Electric Automatic Hair Curling Iron Hair Crimper Iron Hair Curler Styling Tools
LYUMO Electric Automatic Hair Curling Iron Hair Crimper Iron Hair Curler Styling Tools
$25.65
walmart
Midnight Hair Curler -3 Barrel Curling Iron with Automatic Perm Splint Temperature Adjustable Fast Heating Deep
Midnight Hair Curler -3 Barrel Curling Iron with Automatic Perm Splint Temperature Adjustable Fast Heating Deep
$23.99
walmart
3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Wave Hair Curler with LCD Temperature Display Hair Styler Wand US Plug Hair Curlers 25mm
3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Wave Hair Curler with LCD Temperature Display Hair Styler Wand US Plug Hair Curlers 25mm
$25.66
walmart
Meterk Hair Curler Curling Iron Wand with LED Temperature Display, Scald-proof Curling Iron Ceramic Hair Waver Fashion Hair Styling Tool Plug
Meterk Hair Curler Curling Iron Wand with LED Temperature Display, Scald-proof Curling Iron Ceramic Hair Waver Fashion Hair Styling Tool Plug
$53.16
walmart
OTVIAP Professional Hair Straightener Makes Hair Shiny And Silky, With Adjustable Temperature, Hair Curling Iron With Automatically Power Off, Hair Dressing Tool For All Hair Types
OTVIAP Professional Hair Straightener Makes Hair Shiny And Silky, With Adjustable Temperature, Hair Curling Iron With Automatically Power Off, Hair Dressing Tool For All Hair Types
$40.32
walmart
MiroPure Curling Iron 1 1/4-inch, Curling Wand with Extra-Smooth Tourmaline Ceramic Coating, 6 Temperature Settings and Worldwide Voltage
MiroPure Curling Iron 1 1/4-inch, Curling Wand with Extra-Smooth Tourmaline Ceramic Coating, 6 Temperature Settings and Worldwide Voltage
$41.99
walmart
Novobey Hot Comb Hair Straightener Electric Hair Straightening Comb , Curling Iron for Natural Black Hair Beard Wet And Dry Curly Comb
Novobey Hot Comb Hair Straightener Electric Hair Straightening Comb , Curling Iron for Natural Black Hair Beard Wet And Dry Curly Comb
$20.99
walmart
Infrared Negative Ion Blowing Comb Straight Hair Curls Styling Combs Hairstyle Tools Eliminate Frizzing Hair Curler curling iron Hair Blower,US Plug
Infrared Negative Ion Blowing Comb Straight Hair Curls Styling Combs Hairstyle Tools Eliminate Frizzing Hair Curler curling iron Hair Blower,US Plug
$27.89
walmart
Hair Curler USB Automatic Wireless Hair Curling Iron Portable Adjustable Hairstyling Curler, Rose Gold
Hair Curler USB Automatic Wireless Hair Curling Iron Portable Adjustable Hairstyling Curler, Rose Gold
$49.19
walmart
Advertisement
Conair Unbound Cordless Multi-Styler, Flat Iron, Curling Iron, CR400
Conair Unbound Cordless Multi-Styler, Flat Iron, Curling Iron, CR400
$94.99
($99.99
save 5%)
walmartusa
Chinatera Wireless Automatic Curling Iron Hair Curler Curly Hair Machine (Rose Gold)
Chinatera Wireless Automatic Curling Iron Hair Curler Curly Hair Machine (Rose Gold)
$75.39
walmart
Chinatera Cordless Auto Hair Curler, Automatic Curling Iron, LCD Display Hair Waves
Chinatera Cordless Auto Hair Curler, Automatic Curling Iron, LCD Display Hair Waves
$69.31
walmart
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/2-Inch Curling Iron
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/2-Inch Curling Iron
$24.99
($39.99
save 38%)
amazon
InfinitiPro by Conair Frizz Free Curling Iron - 1"
InfinitiPro by Conair Frizz Free Curling Iron - 1"
$19.99
target
Conair Hot Sticks 3/4-in. Instant Heat Curling Iron, Black
Conair Hot Sticks 3/4-in. Instant Heat Curling Iron, Black
$16.79
($20.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Three Barrel Curling Iron High Temperature Resistant Durable Three Barrel Hair Curler Wand with 2 Levels of Temperature
Three Barrel Curling Iron High Temperature Resistant Durable Three Barrel Hair Curler Wand with 2 Levels of Temperature
$37.59
walmart
CENDER 9mm 360Â° Rotating Electric Hair Salon Curler Tool Ceramic Curling Iron Wand
CENDER 9mm 360Â° Rotating Electric Hair Salon Curler Tool Ceramic Curling Iron Wand
$20.66
walmart
BELSON PRO SPRING GRIP CURLING IRONS - MULTIPLE SIZES
BELSON PRO SPRING GRIP CURLING IRONS - MULTIPLE SIZES
$13.98
walmart
CHI Lava 1 Inch Curling Iron, One Size
CHI Lava 1 Inch Curling Iron, One Size
$54.99
($64.99
save 15%)
jcpenney
Infiniti Pro by Conair Rainbow Titanium 1.25-Inch Curling Wand in Black/Rainbow
Infiniti Pro by Conair Rainbow Titanium 1.25-Inch Curling Wand in Black/Rainbow
$46.13
walmart
Conair InfinitiPro Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Iron | CVS
Conair InfinitiPro Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Iron | CVS
$25.79
cvs
Load More
Curling Irons & Wands
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.