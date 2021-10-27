Hair Brushes

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
Hair
Tools
Brushes
Hair Brushes
Share
Hair Brushes
Conair Basic Vent Hair Brush
featured
Conair Basic Vent Hair Brush
$9.99
target
Cantu Smooth Thick Hair Brush Styler - 1ct
featured
Cantu Smooth Thick Hair Brush Styler - 1ct
$7.99
target
100 Pcs Polishing Prophy Brush Nylon Bowl Polishing Prophy Brushes White Polisher Snap-On Flat Type Prophy Brushes Tool
featured
100 Pcs Polishing Prophy Brush Nylon Bowl Polishing Prophy Brushes White Polisher Snap-On Flat Type Prophy Brushes Tool
$20.65
walmart
Conair Slim Boar Brush
Conair Slim Boar Brush
$18.44
walmart
Cricket Static Free Fast Flo Flex Brush
Cricket Static Free Fast Flo Flex Brush
$10.00
ulta
Cricket Technique Barrel Hair Brush, X-Large
Cricket Technique Barrel Hair Brush, X-Large
$13.55
($16.95
save 20%)
amazon
Cortex Hair Brush for Women and Men | Wheat Straw Brushes Made With 100% Bio-Based Materials for Wet and Dry Hair
Cortex Hair Brush for Women and Men | Wheat Straw Brushes Made With 100% Bio-Based Materials for Wet and Dry Hair
$17.76
($19.49
save 9%)
overstock
CHI Volumizer 4-IN-1 Blowout Brush with Beauty Bag, Multicolor
CHI Volumizer 4-IN-1 Blowout Brush with Beauty Bag, Multicolor
$79.99
($99.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Diane Extra Firm Nylon Bristles Styling Brush
Diane Extra Firm Nylon Bristles Styling Brush
$17.94
amazon
Brittny Brush Detangle Palm
Brittny Brush Detangle Palm
$5.59
walmart
Leather Brush Protector - 27mm Oblong, Leather Brush Protector By Chris Christensen
Leather Brush Protector - 27mm Oblong, Leather Brush Protector By Chris Christensen
$17.79
walmart
Cortex International Silicone Grip 3 Inch Rose Gold Pink Detangle Vent Brush For All Hair Types - 3.0
Cortex International Silicone Grip 3 Inch Rose Gold Pink Detangle Vent Brush For All Hair Types - 3.0
$22.45
overstock
Advertisement
Extra-Large Hair Brush
Extra-Large Hair Brush
$100.00
verishop
Bonita Home 2324226 Hair Brush with 2 Colors 6 Assortments - Case of 144
Bonita Home 2324226 Hair Brush with 2 Colors 6 Assortments - Case of 144
$229.99
walmart
Portable Vent Brush with Ergonomic Handle for Home & Salon Hair Drying Styling Detangling Scalp Massage Brush for Short Thick Tangles Curly Hair
Portable Vent Brush with Ergonomic Handle for Home & Salon Hair Drying Styling Detangling Scalp Massage Brush for Short Thick Tangles Curly Hair
$9.71
walmart
Hair Cutting Hairdressing Salon Neck Duster Brush For Barber Hairdresser, Material: soft nylon bristles with plastic handle Dimension: 6 3/4.., By Beauty Headquarters From USA
Hair Cutting Hairdressing Salon Neck Duster Brush For Barber Hairdresser, Material: soft nylon bristles with plastic handle Dimension: 6 3/4.., By Beauty Headquarters From USA
$13.48
walmart
Conair QUICK SMOOTH Small Round Brush | CVS
Conair QUICK SMOOTH Small Round Brush | CVS
$9.99
cvs
Standard Hair Brush With Nylon
Standard Hair Brush With Nylon
$90.00
verishop
SCALPMASTER Barber Blade Cleaning Clipper Trimmer Nylon Brush Tool CL-SC-9033
SCALPMASTER Barber Blade Cleaning Clipper Trimmer Nylon Brush Tool CL-SC-9033
$4.24
amazon
Conair Pro Hair Brush, Cushion, Purse Size
Conair Pro Hair Brush, Cushion, Purse Size
$5.83
amazon
Hairdressing Neck Brush Face Duster Barber Hair Brush Hairdresser Salon Wooden Handle Styling Tool
Hairdressing Neck Brush Face Duster Barber Hair Brush Hairdresser Salon Wooden Handle Styling Tool
$9.99
walmart
Cortex International CTX-CSPBRU-FCH Vented Paddle Hair Brush
Cortex International CTX-CSPBRU-FCH Vented Paddle Hair Brush
$16.00
walmart
Christophe Robin Pre-Curved Blowdry Hairbrush 12 Rows 12 rows
Christophe Robin Pre-Curved Blowdry Hairbrush 12 Rows 12 rows
$103.00
sephora
Creative Hair Brushes CRCM4XX Brush -Eco Boar Bristle Mix with Cork Handle
Creative Hair Brushes CRCM4XX Brush -Eco Boar Bristle Mix with Cork Handle
$26.90
amazon
Advertisement
Cricket Centrix Alumilite Thermal Brush, 53mm, Round
Cricket Centrix Alumilite Thermal Brush, 53mm, Round
$38.76
walmart
DOACT Natural Hair Brush , Hair Styling Brush , For Prefessional Or Use.
DOACT Natural Hair Brush , Hair Styling Brush , For Prefessional Or Use.
$7.90
walmart
Denman X11 Large cushion brush with natural bristle and nylon quill
Denman X11 Large cushion brush with natural bristle and nylon quill
$40.65
walmart
DOACT Wear-resistant Shampoo Brush Bathing Brush For Bathroom For Business Trip
DOACT Wear-resistant Shampoo Brush Bathing Brush For Bathroom For Business Trip
$11.10
walmart
Dyeing Hairbrush Rat Tail Plastic Hairdressing Hairbrush Portable Hair Styling Brush, Watermelon Red
Dyeing Hairbrush Rat Tail Plastic Hairdressing Hairbrush Portable Hair Styling Brush, Watermelon Red
$9.02
walmart
Diane Dbb074 Sq Thermal Brush, Gray/purple
Diane Dbb074 Sq Thermal Brush, Gray/purple
$8.50
amazon
Round Brush For Woman Blow Drying Hair Brush With Antistatic Bristle For Hair Styling-Type D
Round Brush For Woman Blow Drying Hair Brush With Antistatic Bristle For Hair Styling-Type D
$11.89
walmart
August 2PC Detangling Brush Hair Detangler Brush for America/African Hair 3a to 4c
August 2PC Detangling Brush Hair Detangler Brush for America/African Hair 3a to 4c
$16.19
walmart
Boar Bristle Hair Brushes for Women & Mens Hair Brush, Best Detangling Brush, Boar Bristle Brush, Wooden Hair Brush, Curly Hair Brush, Hair Detangler Boar Brush, Bamboo Hair Brush
Boar Bristle Hair Brushes for Women & Mens Hair Brush, Best Detangling Brush, Boar Bristle Brush, Wooden Hair Brush, Curly Hair Brush, Hair Detangler Boar Brush, Bamboo Hair Brush
$27.05
walmart
Soft Hair Brush Nylon Barber Neck Duster Face Neck Cleaning Brush
Soft Hair Brush Nylon Barber Neck Duster Face Neck Cleaning Brush
$10.59
walmart
Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush (Mimosa Yellow)
Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush (Mimosa Yellow)
$45.00
walmart
Brongsleet Wooden Hair Massage Brush Hair Care Anti-static Paddle Brush Head Scalp Straight Curly Hair Vent Brush
Brongsleet Wooden Hair Massage Brush Hair Care Anti-static Paddle Brush Head Scalp Straight Curly Hair Vent Brush
$8.74
walmart
Advertisement
Anself Ultra Soft Nylon Neck Face Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Haircutting Tool
Anself Ultra Soft Nylon Neck Face Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Haircutting Tool
$8.39
walmart
Artists Loft Necessities All-Purpose Brush Set
Artists Loft Necessities All-Purpose Brush Set
$12.10
walmart
Soft Brush For Face Neck Duster Barber Hair Cutting Brush Cleaning Salon Barber Styling Tools
Soft Brush For Face Neck Duster Barber Hair Cutting Brush Cleaning Salon Barber Styling Tools
$14.63
walmart
Youngblood Luxurious Definer Brush
Youngblood Luxurious Definer Brush
$17.79
overstock
Drybar Full Pint Medium Ceramic Hair Brush - Ulta Beauty
Drybar Full Pint Medium Ceramic Hair Brush - Ulta Beauty
$40.00
target
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair Wooden Handle
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair Wooden Handle
$12.36
walmart
Creative Hair Brushes Italian Ariel Blue 3ME102 Hair Brush 1.5"
Creative Hair Brushes Italian Ariel Blue 3ME102 Hair Brush 1.5"
$20.17
amazon
Conair Velvet Touch XL Paddle Brush | CVS
Conair Velvet Touch XL Paddle Brush | CVS
$9.29
cvs
DOACT High-grade Material Hairdressing Brush, Hair Brush, Barbershop For Barbers Hair Stylist Home
DOACT High-grade Material Hairdressing Brush, Hair Brush, Barbershop For Barbers Hair Stylist Home
$7.49
walmart
Drybar Mini Flat Mate Boar Bristle Brush To Go
Drybar Mini Flat Mate Boar Bristle Brush To Go
$55.00
amazon
Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Hairdressing Tool Soft Nylon Hair Peach Wood Handle
Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Hairdressing Tool Soft Nylon Hair Peach Wood Handle
$12.08
walmart
Balems Wet Or Dry Tame The Mane Electric Detangling Brush With Brush Cover
Balems Wet Or Dry Tame The Mane Electric Detangling Brush With Brush Cover
$15.37
walmart
Advertisement
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair
Soft Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Household Hair Cleaning Brush Nylon Hair
$10.89
walmart
Abody Fashion Curved Vent Brush for Blow Drying Styling Detangling Hair Brush Row Brush for Short Thick Tangles Curly Hair
Abody Fashion Curved Vent Brush for Blow Drying Styling Detangling Hair Brush Row Brush for Short Thick Tangles Curly Hair
$13.99
walmart
Annie Vent Brush
Annie Vent Brush
$1.27
walmart
Bass Brushes Style and Detangle Large Hair Brush
Bass Brushes Style and Detangle Large Hair Brush
$20.95
qvc
BESTOOL Round Brush for Blow Drying, Round Hair Brush for Women or Men, Boar Bristle Round Hairbrush for Quick Blowout, Add Shine/Volume, Minimize Damage (2.5 Inch)
BESTOOL Round Brush for Blow Drying, Round Hair Brush for Women or Men, Boar Bristle Round Hairbrush for Quick Blowout, Add Shine/Volume, Minimize Damage (2.5 Inch)
$22.88
walmart
Andoer Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Tool Ultra Soft Nylon Hair
Andoer Barber Neck Face Duster Brush Cleaning Hairbrush Hair Brush Salon Haircutting Tool Ultra Soft Nylon Hair
$11.99
walmart
Annie Brush Curved Handle Detangler Zebra
Annie Brush Curved Handle Detangler Zebra
$6.48
walmart
Club Brush Natural Boar Bristle Medium #2161 By Annie,USA
Club Brush Natural Boar Bristle Medium #2161 By Annie,USA
$13.36
walmart
Agave HEALING OIL Smooth & Shine Natural Bamboo Paddle Brush, 4.2 Oz
Agave HEALING OIL Smooth & Shine Natural Bamboo Paddle Brush, 4.2 Oz
$25.00
amazon
Instant Hair Straightner - LED Detangling Hair Brush - Fast Natural Straight Hair Styling (Black)
Instant Hair Straightner - LED Detangling Hair Brush - Fast Natural Straight Hair Styling (Black)
$19.80
walmart
Barka Ave Scalp Massage Brush, Silicone Hair Brush For Shampoo And Scalp Massage, Cleans Hair Roots, Peeling And Dandruff, Promotes Hair Growth For Women And Men
Barka Ave Scalp Massage Brush, Silicone Hair Brush For Shampoo And Scalp Massage, Cleans Hair Roots, Peeling And Dandruff, Promotes Hair Growth For Women And Men
$18.99
walmart
3x Babyliss Pro Barberology Fade & Blade Cleaning Brush Rose Gold
3x Babyliss Pro Barberology Fade & Blade Cleaning Brush Rose Gold
$22.99
overstock
Load More
Hair Brushes
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.