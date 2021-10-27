Hair Styling Tools

featured

Chinatera Anti-Static Rainbow Hair Comb Double Head Entangled Hair Styling Tool (2)

$9.33
walmart
featured

Solo 450 1" Flat Iron Ceramic

$49.95
verishop
featured

DCNL Black Clincher Combs

$13.33
walmart

Conair Unbound Cordless Multi-Styler, Flat Iron, Curling Iron, CR400

$94.99
($99.99 save 5%)
walmartusa

CakeSafe Marsha 12-Inch Acrylic Cake Comb

$18.80
walmart

Hair Straightener Brush

$18.50
walmart

4 in 1 Hair Dryer Styler and Volumizer Hair Curler Straightener Blow Dryer Brush Rotating Blow Dryer Comb

$31.30
walmart

Infiniti Pro Gold by Conair Flat Iron - 1"

$29.99
target

Conair Basic Vent Hair Brush

$9.99
target

Chinatera Wireless Automatic Curling Iron Hair Curler Curly Hair Machine (Rose Gold)

$75.39
walmart

DevaCurl DevaFuser(TM) Universal Diffuser for All Curl Kind at Nordstrom

$50.00
nordstrom

Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Luxe Leopard 1" Digital Ceramic Flat Iron

$99.99
ulta
Advertisement

Chinatera Cordless Auto Hair Curler, Automatic Curling Iron, LCD Display Hair Waves

$69.31
walmart

Cantu Smooth Thick Hair Brush Styler - 1ct

$7.99
target

100 Pcs Polishing Prophy Brush Nylon Bowl Polishing Prophy Brushes White Polisher Snap-On Flat Type Prophy Brushes Tool

$20.65
walmart

Jumbo Hair Rollers Hair Curlers, 2.36 inch Large Self Grip Hair Curlers for Long Hair, Big Hair Rollers, Salon Hair Dressing Rollers 6 Pack, Colors May Vary

$7.32
walmart

Conair Slim Boar Brush

$18.44
walmart

Conair Cord-Keeper Ion Shine Hair Dryer Black

$19.99
buybuybaby

Cricket Static Free Fast Flo Flex Brush

$10.00
ulta

Croc Crystalline 1.25'' Infrared Flat Iron

$79.99
ulta

Cricket Technique Barrel Hair Brush, X-Large

$13.55
($16.95 save 20%)
amazon

Cortex Hair Brush for Women and Men | Wheat Straw Brushes Made With 100% Bio-Based Materials for Wet and Dry Hair

$17.76
($19.49 save 9%)
overstock

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/2-Inch Curling Iron

$24.99
($39.99 save 38%)
amazon

CARAVANÂ® TRADITIONAL SEVEN ( 7) TOOTH FRENCH TWIST COMB FOR YOUR BUN IN TORTOISE SHELL OR CLEAR (CRYSTAL)

$8.50
walmart
Advertisement

CHI Original Lava 1” Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron, with On/Off Switch, Red, 1 Count

$63.79
($99.99 save 36%)
amazon

Fits BK PARK AVENUE 97-05 HL COMB. ASY LH DOT

$172.96
walmart

Graphite/Orange Comb Broom # 09925

$17.54
walmart

Herstyler Fusion Floral Ceramic Flat Iron Pink Dual Voltage Hair Straightener

$40.19
walmart

InfinitiPro by Conair Frizz Free Curling Iron - 1"

$19.99
target

CHI Volumizer 4-IN-1 Blowout Brush with Beauty Bag, Multicolor

$79.99
($99.99 save 20%)
kohl's

Conair Hot Sticks 3/4-in. Instant Heat Curling Iron, Black

$16.79
($20.99 save 20%)
kohl's

Diane Extra Firm Nylon Bristles Styling Brush

$17.94
amazon

Conair Bordeaux Ceramic 1 Inch Straightener Instant Heat

$44.99
belk

Conair Unbound Cordless Flat Iron 1" CR410

$73.24
($99.99 save 27%)
walmartusa

KINGDOMCARES Hair Straightener Brush, PTC Faster Heating Straightening Brush Styler At Home Purple

$29.99
walmart

Babyliss Pro Ceramic Pink/ Black 1-inch Flat Iron

$59.95
walmart
Advertisement

Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron

$230.00
ulta

Chi Air Ceramic Mini Travel 1000W Hair Dryer with Diffuer & Nozzle, Black

$71.15
($78.99 save 10%)
walmartusa

CHI - 1875 Series Advanced Ionic CA2312 Ceramic Hair Dryer - Ruby Red

$239.63
walmart

Brittny Brush Detangle Palm

$5.59
walmart

CHI Euro Shine Onyx Hair Dryer

$138.48
walmart

Leather Brush Protector - 27mm Oblong, Leather Brush Protector By Chris Christensen

$17.79
walmart

Bio:Ionic PowerLight Pro Hair Dryer

$199.00
skinstoreus

CORTEX BEAUTY Cortex 1875W Hair Dryer, Blowout Leave-In Cream, & Hair Mask Bundle in Pearl at Nordstrom Rack

$59.97
nordstromrack

CACAGOO -static Teasing Comb Hair Section Comb for All Hair Types

$8.99
walmart

Chinatera Mini Acetic Acid Comb Simple Anti-static Print Hairdressing Combs (B)

$11.90
walmart

BRC 1800w American Standard Professional Hair Dryer Hammer Blower with Diffuser, Concentrator, Professional DC Motor for Salon

$41.99
walmart

6 Pieces Salon Cold Rods Hair Roller With Rubber Band Curling Curler Perms Hairdressing Styling Tool for Girls Women Hair DIY

$8.36
walmart
Advertisement

Hot Air Brush, One Step Hair Dryer, Styler and Volumizer Multi-functional High-power 3-in-1 Salon Negative Ion Hair Straightener & Curly Hair Comb for All Hair Type with Anti-Scald Feature

$49.99
walmart

Chinatera Large Wide Tooth Comb Anti-static Handle Reduce Hair Loss Comb (Rose Red)

$9.20
walmart

CHICIRIS Hair Dryer Box,Hair Dryer PU Leather Storage Box for Supersoni Travel Carry Case Gift Box,Hair Dryer Storage Box

$23.16
walmart

Three Barrel Curling Iron High Temperature Resistant Durable Three Barrel Hair Curler Wand with 2 Levels of Temperature

$37.59
walmart

CENDER 9mm 360Â° Rotating Electric Hair Salon Curler Tool Ceramic Curling Iron Wand

$20.66
walmart

12 PCS Volumizing Hair Root Clip,Self Grip Fluffy Hair Root Clips for Short & Long Hair, Natural Fluffy Hair Curlers Rollers Clips,DIY Curler Hair Styling Small And Easy to Carryï¼ˆPurpleï¼‰

$23.99
walmart

54 Pieces Self Grip Hair Rollers Clips Set, Include 30 Pieces Self Holding Hair Rollers (60 mm, 48 mm, 36 mm, 25 mm, 15 mm), 24 Pieces Metal Double Prong Hair Clips Hairdressing Accessories

$28.00
walmart

CUTELOVE Wooden Hair Comb Natural Wooden Larger Handle Hair Comb Airbag Massage Comb

$11.99
walmart

Cortex International Silicone Grip 3 Inch Rose Gold Pink Detangle Vent Brush For All Hair Types - 3.0

$22.45
overstock

BELSON PRO SPRING GRIP CURLING IRONS - MULTIPLE SIZES

$13.98
walmart

CHI Ceramic Dual Voltage Mini Flat Iron

$99.99
amazon

CHI Lava 1 Inch Curling Iron, One Size

$54.99
($64.99 save 15%)
jcpenney
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com