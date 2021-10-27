Hair Styling Tools

Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
Hair
Tools
Hair Styling Tools
Share
Hair Styling Tools
Combs
Hot Rollers
Straighteners Flat Irons
Curling Irons Wands
Brushes
Hair Dryers
Chinatera Anti-Static Rainbow Hair Comb Double Head Entangled Hair Styling Tool (2)
featured
Chinatera Anti-Static Rainbow Hair Comb Double Head Entangled Hair Styling Tool (2)
$9.33
walmart
Solo 450 1" Flat Iron Ceramic
featured
Solo 450 1" Flat Iron Ceramic
$49.95
verishop
DCNL Black Clincher Combs
featured
DCNL Black Clincher Combs
$13.33
walmart
Conair Unbound Cordless Multi-Styler, Flat Iron, Curling Iron, CR400
Conair Unbound Cordless Multi-Styler, Flat Iron, Curling Iron, CR400
$94.99
($99.99
save 5%)
walmartusa
CakeSafe Marsha 12-Inch Acrylic Cake Comb
CakeSafe Marsha 12-Inch Acrylic Cake Comb
$18.80
walmart
Hair Straightener Brush
Hair Straightener Brush
$18.50
walmart
4 in 1 Hair Dryer Styler and Volumizer Hair Curler Straightener Blow Dryer Brush Rotating Blow Dryer Comb
4 in 1 Hair Dryer Styler and Volumizer Hair Curler Straightener Blow Dryer Brush Rotating Blow Dryer Comb
$31.30
walmart
Infiniti Pro Gold by Conair Flat Iron - 1"
Infiniti Pro Gold by Conair Flat Iron - 1"
$29.99
target
Conair Basic Vent Hair Brush
Conair Basic Vent Hair Brush
$9.99
target
Chinatera Wireless Automatic Curling Iron Hair Curler Curly Hair Machine (Rose Gold)
Chinatera Wireless Automatic Curling Iron Hair Curler Curly Hair Machine (Rose Gold)
$75.39
walmart
DevaCurl DevaFuser(TM) Universal Diffuser for All Curl Kind at Nordstrom
DevaCurl DevaFuser(TM) Universal Diffuser for All Curl Kind at Nordstrom
$50.00
nordstrom
Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Luxe Leopard 1" Digital Ceramic Flat Iron
Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Luxe Leopard 1" Digital Ceramic Flat Iron
$99.99
ulta
Chinatera Cordless Auto Hair Curler, Automatic Curling Iron, LCD Display Hair Waves
Chinatera Cordless Auto Hair Curler, Automatic Curling Iron, LCD Display Hair Waves
$69.31
walmart
Cantu Smooth Thick Hair Brush Styler - 1ct
Cantu Smooth Thick Hair Brush Styler - 1ct
$7.99
target
100 Pcs Polishing Prophy Brush Nylon Bowl Polishing Prophy Brushes White Polisher Snap-On Flat Type Prophy Brushes Tool
100 Pcs Polishing Prophy Brush Nylon Bowl Polishing Prophy Brushes White Polisher Snap-On Flat Type Prophy Brushes Tool
$20.65
walmart
Jumbo Hair Rollers Hair Curlers, 2.36 inch Large Self Grip Hair Curlers for Long Hair, Big Hair Rollers, Salon Hair Dressing Rollers 6 Pack, Colors May Vary
Jumbo Hair Rollers Hair Curlers, 2.36 inch Large Self Grip Hair Curlers for Long Hair, Big Hair Rollers, Salon Hair Dressing Rollers 6 Pack, Colors May Vary
$7.32
walmart
Conair Slim Boar Brush
Conair Slim Boar Brush
$18.44
walmart
Conair Cord-Keeper Ion Shine Hair Dryer Black
Conair Cord-Keeper Ion Shine Hair Dryer Black
$19.99
buybuybaby
Cricket Static Free Fast Flo Flex Brush
Cricket Static Free Fast Flo Flex Brush
$10.00
ulta
Croc Crystalline 1.25'' Infrared Flat Iron
Croc Crystalline 1.25'' Infrared Flat Iron
$79.99
ulta
Cricket Technique Barrel Hair Brush, X-Large
Cricket Technique Barrel Hair Brush, X-Large
$13.55
($16.95
save 20%)
amazon
Cortex Hair Brush for Women and Men | Wheat Straw Brushes Made With 100% Bio-Based Materials for Wet and Dry Hair
Cortex Hair Brush for Women and Men | Wheat Straw Brushes Made With 100% Bio-Based Materials for Wet and Dry Hair
$17.76
($19.49
save 9%)
overstock
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/2-Inch Curling Iron
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/2-Inch Curling Iron
$24.99
($39.99
save 38%)
amazon
CARAVANÂ® TRADITIONAL SEVEN ( 7) TOOTH FRENCH TWIST COMB FOR YOUR BUN IN TORTOISE SHELL OR CLEAR (CRYSTAL)
CARAVANÂ® TRADITIONAL SEVEN ( 7) TOOTH FRENCH TWIST COMB FOR YOUR BUN IN TORTOISE SHELL OR CLEAR (CRYSTAL)
$8.50
walmart
CHI Original Lava 1” Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron, with On/Off Switch, Red, 1 Count
CHI Original Lava 1” Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron, with On/Off Switch, Red, 1 Count
$63.79
($99.99
save 36%)
amazon
Fits BK PARK AVENUE 97-05 HL COMB. ASY LH DOT
Fits BK PARK AVENUE 97-05 HL COMB. ASY LH DOT
$172.96
walmart
Graphite/Orange Comb Broom # 09925
Graphite/Orange Comb Broom # 09925
$17.54
walmart
Herstyler Fusion Floral Ceramic Flat Iron Pink Dual Voltage Hair Straightener
Herstyler Fusion Floral Ceramic Flat Iron Pink Dual Voltage Hair Straightener
$40.19
walmart
InfinitiPro by Conair Frizz Free Curling Iron - 1"
InfinitiPro by Conair Frizz Free Curling Iron - 1"
$19.99
target
CHI Volumizer 4-IN-1 Blowout Brush with Beauty Bag, Multicolor
CHI Volumizer 4-IN-1 Blowout Brush with Beauty Bag, Multicolor
$79.99
($99.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Conair Hot Sticks 3/4-in. Instant Heat Curling Iron, Black
Conair Hot Sticks 3/4-in. Instant Heat Curling Iron, Black
$16.79
($20.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Diane Extra Firm Nylon Bristles Styling Brush
Diane Extra Firm Nylon Bristles Styling Brush
$17.94
amazon
Conair Bordeaux Ceramic 1 Inch Straightener Instant Heat
Conair Bordeaux Ceramic 1 Inch Straightener Instant Heat
$44.99
belk
Conair Unbound Cordless Flat Iron 1" CR410
Conair Unbound Cordless Flat Iron 1" CR410
$73.24
($99.99
save 27%)
walmartusa
KINGDOMCARES Hair Straightener Brush, PTC Faster Heating Straightening Brush Styler At Home Purple
KINGDOMCARES Hair Straightener Brush, PTC Faster Heating Straightening Brush Styler At Home Purple
$29.99
walmart
Babyliss Pro Ceramic Pink/ Black 1-inch Flat Iron
Babyliss Pro Ceramic Pink/ Black 1-inch Flat Iron
$59.95
walmart
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron
$230.00
ulta
Chi Air Ceramic Mini Travel 1000W Hair Dryer with Diffuer & Nozzle, Black
Chi Air Ceramic Mini Travel 1000W Hair Dryer with Diffuer & Nozzle, Black
$71.15
($78.99
save 10%)
walmartusa
CHI - 1875 Series Advanced Ionic CA2312 Ceramic Hair Dryer - Ruby Red
CHI - 1875 Series Advanced Ionic CA2312 Ceramic Hair Dryer - Ruby Red
$239.63
walmart
Brittny Brush Detangle Palm
Brittny Brush Detangle Palm
$5.59
walmart
CHI Euro Shine Onyx Hair Dryer
CHI Euro Shine Onyx Hair Dryer
$138.48
walmart
Leather Brush Protector - 27mm Oblong, Leather Brush Protector By Chris Christensen
Leather Brush Protector - 27mm Oblong, Leather Brush Protector By Chris Christensen
$17.79
walmart
Bio:Ionic PowerLight Pro Hair Dryer
Bio:Ionic PowerLight Pro Hair Dryer
$199.00
skinstoreus
CORTEX BEAUTY Cortex 1875W Hair Dryer, Blowout Leave-In Cream, & Hair Mask Bundle in Pearl at Nordstrom Rack
CORTEX BEAUTY Cortex 1875W Hair Dryer, Blowout Leave-In Cream, & Hair Mask Bundle in Pearl at Nordstrom Rack
$59.97
nordstromrack
CACAGOO -static Teasing Comb Hair Section Comb for All Hair Types
CACAGOO -static Teasing Comb Hair Section Comb for All Hair Types
$8.99
walmart
Chinatera Mini Acetic Acid Comb Simple Anti-static Print Hairdressing Combs (B)
Chinatera Mini Acetic Acid Comb Simple Anti-static Print Hairdressing Combs (B)
$11.90
walmart
BRC 1800w American Standard Professional Hair Dryer Hammer Blower with Diffuser, Concentrator, Professional DC Motor for Salon
BRC 1800w American Standard Professional Hair Dryer Hammer Blower with Diffuser, Concentrator, Professional DC Motor for Salon
$41.99
walmart
6 Pieces Salon Cold Rods Hair Roller With Rubber Band Curling Curler Perms Hairdressing Styling Tool for Girls Women Hair DIY
6 Pieces Salon Cold Rods Hair Roller With Rubber Band Curling Curler Perms Hairdressing Styling Tool for Girls Women Hair DIY
$8.36
walmart
Hot Air Brush, One Step Hair Dryer, Styler and Volumizer Multi-functional High-power 3-in-1 Salon Negative Ion Hair Straightener & Curly Hair Comb for All Hair Type with Anti-Scald Feature
Hot Air Brush, One Step Hair Dryer, Styler and Volumizer Multi-functional High-power 3-in-1 Salon Negative Ion Hair Straightener & Curly Hair Comb for All Hair Type with Anti-Scald Feature
$49.99
walmart
Chinatera Large Wide Tooth Comb Anti-static Handle Reduce Hair Loss Comb (Rose Red)
Chinatera Large Wide Tooth Comb Anti-static Handle Reduce Hair Loss Comb (Rose Red)
$9.20
walmart
CHICIRIS Hair Dryer Box,Hair Dryer PU Leather Storage Box for Supersoni Travel Carry Case Gift Box,Hair Dryer Storage Box
CHICIRIS Hair Dryer Box,Hair Dryer PU Leather Storage Box for Supersoni Travel Carry Case Gift Box,Hair Dryer Storage Box
$23.16
walmart
Three Barrel Curling Iron High Temperature Resistant Durable Three Barrel Hair Curler Wand with 2 Levels of Temperature
Three Barrel Curling Iron High Temperature Resistant Durable Three Barrel Hair Curler Wand with 2 Levels of Temperature
$37.59
walmart
CENDER 9mm 360Â° Rotating Electric Hair Salon Curler Tool Ceramic Curling Iron Wand
CENDER 9mm 360Â° Rotating Electric Hair Salon Curler Tool Ceramic Curling Iron Wand
$20.66
walmart
12 PCS Volumizing Hair Root Clip,Self Grip Fluffy Hair Root Clips for Short & Long Hair, Natural Fluffy Hair Curlers Rollers Clips,DIY Curler Hair Styling Small And Easy to Carryï¼ˆPurpleï¼‰
12 PCS Volumizing Hair Root Clip,Self Grip Fluffy Hair Root Clips for Short & Long Hair, Natural Fluffy Hair Curlers Rollers Clips,DIY Curler Hair Styling Small And Easy to Carryï¼ˆPurpleï¼‰
$23.99
walmart
54 Pieces Self Grip Hair Rollers Clips Set, Include 30 Pieces Self Holding Hair Rollers (60 mm, 48 mm, 36 mm, 25 mm, 15 mm), 24 Pieces Metal Double Prong Hair Clips Hairdressing Accessories
54 Pieces Self Grip Hair Rollers Clips Set, Include 30 Pieces Self Holding Hair Rollers (60 mm, 48 mm, 36 mm, 25 mm, 15 mm), 24 Pieces Metal Double Prong Hair Clips Hairdressing Accessories
$28.00
walmart
CUTELOVE Wooden Hair Comb Natural Wooden Larger Handle Hair Comb Airbag Massage Comb
CUTELOVE Wooden Hair Comb Natural Wooden Larger Handle Hair Comb Airbag Massage Comb
$11.99
walmart
Cortex International Silicone Grip 3 Inch Rose Gold Pink Detangle Vent Brush For All Hair Types - 3.0
Cortex International Silicone Grip 3 Inch Rose Gold Pink Detangle Vent Brush For All Hair Types - 3.0
$22.45
overstock
BELSON PRO SPRING GRIP CURLING IRONS - MULTIPLE SIZES
BELSON PRO SPRING GRIP CURLING IRONS - MULTIPLE SIZES
$13.98
walmart
CHI Ceramic Dual Voltage Mini Flat Iron
CHI Ceramic Dual Voltage Mini Flat Iron
$99.99
amazon
CHI Lava 1 Inch Curling Iron, One Size
CHI Lava 1 Inch Curling Iron, One Size
$54.99
($64.99
save 15%)
jcpenney
