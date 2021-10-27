Bubble Bath & Soaks

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
bath body
bubble bath soaks
Bubble Bath & Soaks
Share
Bubble Bath & Soaks
Lavender 32 Oz Dead Sea Bath Salt
featured
Lavender 32 Oz Dead Sea Bath Salt
$24.00
ahava
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Very Vanilla - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
featured
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Very Vanilla - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
$17.60
amazon
Bath Bombs Gift Set 4 pcs Fizzies, Shea & Coco Butter Dry Skin Moisturize, Perfect for Bubble & Spa Bath. Handmade Birthday Mothers day Gifts idea for Her/Him, wife, girlfriend
featured
Bath Bombs Gift Set 4 pcs Fizzies, Shea & Coco Butter Dry Skin Moisturize, Perfect for Bubble & Spa Bath. Handmade Birthday Mothers day Gifts idea for Her/Him, wife, girlfriend
$13.99
walmart
AOLEGA Essential Oil Bath Bomb Gift Set - 6 Pcs/packï¼ˆBlue-Sky Gardenï¼‰
AOLEGA Essential Oil Bath Bomb Gift Set - 6 Pcs/packï¼ˆBlue-Sky Gardenï¼‰
$24.99
walmart
Lovespell Luxury Bath Bombs -Set of 10 - Extra Large - 4.5oz
Lovespell Luxury Bath Bombs -Set of 10 - Extra Large - 4.5oz
$21.99
walmart
Escape 3-in-1 Body Wash, Bubble Bath and Shampoo, Maui Coconut
Escape 3-in-1 Body Wash, Bubble Bath and Shampoo, Maui Coconut
$6.00
amazon
American Bath Factory Marilyn 32-in W x 67-in L White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | T021A-OB
American Bath Factory Marilyn 32-in W x 67-in L White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | T021A-OB
$1,827.77
lowes
Almond Coconut Luxury Bath Bombs -Set of 10 - Extra Large - 4.5oz
Almond Coconut Luxury Bath Bombs -Set of 10 - Extra Large - 4.5oz
$21.99
walmart
Archipelago Mint Bubble Bath - 34oz
Archipelago Mint Bubble Bath - 34oz
$26.00
walmart
AUTONE 20g Small Bath Bomb Body Stress Relief Bubble Ball Moisturize Shower Cleaner New
AUTONE 20g Small Bath Bomb Body Stress Relief Bubble Ball Moisturize Shower Cleaner New
$7.08
walmart
Avon Senses Endless Ocean Bubble Bath Product of Avon Bain-mousse 24 Ounces
Avon Senses Endless Ocean Bubble Bath Product of Avon Bain-mousse 24 Ounces
$16.99
walmart
BeautyFrizz 6 Scented Bath Bombs Large Set Unwind with a Luxury Bathing Feels - Lavender, Rose, Ginger, Hibiscus, Matcha, Coconut Breeze - Unwind with a Bathing Experience
BeautyFrizz 6 Scented Bath Bombs Large Set Unwind with a Luxury Bathing Feels - Lavender, Rose, Ginger, Hibiscus, Matcha, Coconut Breeze - Unwind with a Bathing Experience
$19.40
walmart
Advertisement
AFONiE Aroma Dead Sea Luxury Bath Salt 300gr Rose Scented
AFONiE Aroma Dead Sea Luxury Bath Salt 300gr Rose Scented
$23.39
walmart
Ancient Secrets Dead Sea Mineral Baths Eucalyptus 2 lbs Salt
Ancient Secrets Dead Sea Mineral Baths Eucalyptus 2 lbs Salt
$11.29
swansonhealth
American Bath Factory Nuevo 32-in W x 67-in L White Acrylic Hourglass Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub and Faucet Included | T320B-OB
American Bath Factory Nuevo 32-in W x 67-in L White Acrylic Hourglass Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub and Faucet Included | T320B-OB
$2,462.00
lowes
Organic Bath Salt Energizing 6 Oz by Aloha Bay, Pack of 2
Organic Bath Salt Energizing 6 Oz by Aloha Bay, Pack of 2
$33.25
walmart
bathclin kikiyu clay sodium bicarbonate bath salt, 0.32 pound
bathclin kikiyu clay sodium bicarbonate bath salt, 0.32 pound
$32.91
walmart
Glitter Glow Gold Luxury Bath Bombs -Set of 10 - Extra Large - 4.5oz
Glitter Glow Gold Luxury Bath Bombs -Set of 10 - Extra Large - 4.5oz
$21.99
walmart
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Café Mocha - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Café Mocha - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
$17.60
amazon
Dead Sea Bath Salts Eucalyptus 2 Lbs by Ancient Secrets, Pack of 2
Dead Sea Bath Salts Eucalyptus 2 Lbs by Ancient Secrets, Pack of 2
$48.39
walmart
37YIMU Wooden Scoops Salt Powder Spoon Bath Shower Tool Bath Salts Laundry Detergent
37YIMU Wooden Scoops Salt Powder Spoon Bath Shower Tool Bath Salts Laundry Detergent
$6.83
walmart
American Bath Factory Duchess 42-in W x 72-in L White Acrylic Oval Back Center Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub and Faucet Included | T091B-SN
American Bath Factory Duchess 42-in W x 72-in L White Acrylic Oval Back Center Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub and Faucet Included | T091B-SN
$2,424.50
lowes
AGENT NATEUR - Holi(bath) Soak, 250g - one size
AGENT NATEUR - Holi(bath) Soak, 250g - one size
$60.00
net a porterlimited
A&E Bath and Shower Contemporary-Modern 31-in W x 59-in L White High-gloss Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | RIGA-59
A&E Bath and Shower Contemporary-Modern 31-in W x 59-in L White High-gloss Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | RIGA-59
$1,370.21
lowes
Advertisement
A&E Bath and Shower Contemporary-Modern 31.5-in W x 67-in L White High-gloss Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
A&E Bath and Shower Contemporary-Modern 31.5-in W x 67-in L White High-gloss Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
$1,259.00
lowes
Rainbow Cloud Bath Bomb Safe Material Skin Moisturizing Skin Beautiful Bath Ball for All People Children
Rainbow Cloud Bath Bomb Safe Material Skin Moisturizing Skin Beautiful Bath Ball for All People Children
$18.62
walmart
Marvel Avengers Color Twist Bath Bomb Berry Scented
Marvel Avengers Color Twist Bath Bomb Berry Scented
$11.99
walmart
Bath Bomb Gift Set - 9 Bath Bombs, You Pick Bath Fizzies 4.5 oz - best smelling!
Bath Bomb Gift Set - 9 Bath Bombs, You Pick Bath Fizzies 4.5 oz - best smelling!
$39.21
walmart
heart of provence bubble bath, 16oz
heart of provence bubble bath, 16oz
$52.16
walmart
Cash Money Bath Bombs $2-$2500 Inside Guaranteed Rare $2 Bill Large Mystery Surprise Gift (Tiki Party)
Cash Money Bath Bombs $2-$2500 Inside Guaranteed Rare $2 Bill Large Mystery Surprise Gift (Tiki Party)
$16.49
walmart
Intimate Bath and Body 55 oz Sparkly Little Black Dress Bath Bomb with Intimate Bath and Body 55 oz Black Cherry Bath Bomb
Intimate Bath and Body 55 oz Sparkly Little Black Dress Bath Bomb with Intimate Bath and Body 55 oz Black Cherry Bath Bomb
$12.55
walmart
Ivy & Bauble Handmade Sweet Fruit Scent Jewelry Bath Bombs with Surprise Ring Made in USA No Paraben No Preservatives No Phosphate Aroma Therapeutic Moisturizer for Bubble & Spa Bath 8oz-Size 7
Ivy & Bauble Handmade Sweet Fruit Scent Jewelry Bath Bombs with Surprise Ring Made in USA No Paraben No Preservatives No Phosphate Aroma Therapeutic Moisturizer for Bubble & Spa Bath 8oz-Size 7
$15.85
walmart
Organic Goat Milk & Honey Bath Soak, enriches Bath water and helps exfoliates the skin, Enhance the beauty of your Skin, treat skin problems and Nourishes the skin
Organic Goat Milk & Honey Bath Soak, enriches Bath water and helps exfoliates the skin, Enhance the beauty of your Skin, treat skin problems and Nourishes the skin
$24.67
walmart
My Shiney Hiney Bath Bomb (4oz) - Roses (3pk)
My Shiney Hiney Bath Bomb (4oz) - Roses (3pk)
$11.97
walmart
Holiday Bath Salt - Scented Dead Sea Salt - 5 lbs - Apple Cinnamon
Holiday Bath Salt - Scented Dead Sea Salt - 5 lbs - Apple Cinnamon
$23.99
walmart
Libra Bath Bomb, Libra Gift, Fizzy Bath Bomb, Zodiac Bath Bomb, Energy Activating Bath Bomb by Namaste Home
Libra Bath Bomb, Libra Gift, Fizzy Bath Bomb, Zodiac Bath Bomb, Energy Activating Bath Bomb by Namaste Home
$8.99
walmart
Advertisement
Bedtime Bath Bomb, Milk & Honey
Bedtime Bath Bomb, Milk & Honey
$20.00
neimanmarcus
2 Pack - Philosophy Fresh Cream Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath for Unisex 16 oz
2 Pack - Philosophy Fresh Cream Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath for Unisex 16 oz
$39.21
walmart
Olivia Care Bath Salts - Rosebud - 21oz
Olivia Care Bath Salts - Rosebud - 21oz
$9.59
target
Cash Money Bath Bombs Jumbo Size 7.5oz $2-$2500 Inside Guaranteed Rare $2 Bill Large Mystery Surprise Gift (Sweet Pea)
Cash Money Bath Bombs Jumbo Size 7.5oz $2-$2500 Inside Guaranteed Rare $2 Bill Large Mystery Surprise Gift (Sweet Pea)
$16.49
walmart
Bella Donna Bella Bubble Bath Limoncello 12 Ounce
Bella Donna Bella Bubble Bath Limoncello 12 Ounce
$17.99
walmart
Kneipp Deep Breathe Pine & Fir Mineral Bath Salt Soak
Kneipp Deep Breathe Pine & Fir Mineral Bath Salt Soak
$20.00
ulta
Onyx Bathhouse Boyfriend Pink Bath Bomb Black Cherry Scented
Onyx Bathhouse Boyfriend Pink Bath Bomb Black Cherry Scented
$7.99
walmart
One With Nature Eucalyptus Bath Salt, 1.98 Pound
One With Nature Eucalyptus Bath Salt, 1.98 Pound
$22.99
($24.99
save 8%)
amazon
provence sante ps bath salt vetiver, 20-ounce jar
provence sante ps bath salt vetiver, 20-ounce jar
$24.00
walmart
Almond Fragrance Oil 100% Straight Pure Perfume Strength for Soap, Bath Bombs & Candle Making, Incense and Perfume Body Oils; 4 Oz
Almond Fragrance Oil 100% Straight Pure Perfume Strength for Soap, Bath Bombs & Candle Making, Incense and Perfume Body Oils; 4 Oz
$18.95
walmart
Purelis Shower Steamer Gift Box. Double Pack - Set of 24 Aromatherapy Shower and Bath Bombs Individually Wrapped. Organic Shower Steamer Tablets and Essential Oil Shower Steamers for Spa Gift Set
Purelis Shower Steamer Gift Box. Double Pack - Set of 24 Aromatherapy Shower and Bath Bombs Individually Wrapped. Organic Shower Steamer Tablets and Essential Oil Shower Steamers for Spa Gift Set
$35.50
walmart
Philosophy French Vanilla Bean Shampoo / Shower Gel&bubble Bath 16.0 oz (W)
Philosophy French Vanilla Bean Shampoo / Shower Gel&bubble Bath 16.0 oz (W)
$13.99
($20.00
save 30%)
jomashop
Advertisement
Retap 12pcs Bath Salt Ball Set Box Bath Essential Oil Explosion Ball
Retap 12pcs Bath Salt Ball Set Box Bath Essential Oil Explosion Ball
$28.99
walmart
Bella Donna Bella Bubble Bath Rosabella 12 Ounce
Bella Donna Bella Bubble Bath Rosabella 12 Ounce
$17.99
walmart
Life Of The Party Bath Bomb Base 64 oz.
Life Of The Party Bath Bomb Base 64 oz.
$38.21
walmart
Medicine Springs Sport Formula Bath Tub (2 Soaks)
Medicine Springs Sport Formula Bath Tub (2 Soaks)
$22.99
walmart
Foaming Bath Salt - 5 lbs - Coarse Grain - Summer Breeze
Foaming Bath Salt - 5 lbs - Coarse Grain - Summer Breeze
$24.99
walmart
Foaming Bath Salt - 5 lbs - Fine Grain - Summer Breeze
Foaming Bath Salt - 5 lbs - Fine Grain - Summer Breeze
$24.99
walmart
herbal choice mari organic bath salts, health spa for your body; 3.4floz
herbal choice mari organic bath salts, health spa for your body; 3.4floz
$41.55
walmart
Plant Therapy Mint Cream Bath Bomb 3-Pack - Vegan, Paraben-Free, Cruelty-Free, Made in the USA
Plant Therapy Mint Cream Bath Bomb 3-Pack - Vegan, Paraben-Free, Cruelty-Free, Made in the USA
$12.56
walmart
Olivia's Boudoir Bath Salts 10oz. - Celestial Water
Olivia's Boudoir Bath Salts 10oz. - Celestial Water
$27.00
walmart
OTVIAP Bath Bomb 6pcs/set Handmade Bath Bomb Aromatherapy Relaxation Moisturizing Essential Oil Spa Bomb Bath
OTVIAP Bath Bomb 6pcs/set Handmade Bath Bomb Aromatherapy Relaxation Moisturizing Essential Oil Spa Bomb Bath
$15.58
walmart
Pursonic Bath Bomb Gift Set 10-Pack Made with Natural
Pursonic Bath Bomb Gift Set 10-Pack Made with Natural
$12.99
($22.99
save 43%)
newegg
Maude Wash No. 0 Body Wash & Bubble Bath
Maude Wash No. 0 Body Wash & Bubble Bath
$22.00
saksfifthavenue
Load More
Bubble Bath & Soaks
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.