Hold on, These ‘Next-Level Comfortable’ Cooling Bamboo Sheets Are Just $39 at Amazon

It’s no secret that summer days are becoming unbearably hot—and the nights are no different. Cranking up the air conditioning before bedtime is one way to solve the problem, but if you want a more cost-effective option, read on. Shoppers swear these popular bamboo bed sheets are “incredibly cool to sleep on,” and they’re just $39 for a set.

The Shilucheng Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set is beloved by thousands of shoppers on Amazon who credit it for a comfortable night’s sleep. Actually, one person who has night sweats even said, “I barely sweat at all and woke up feeling so refreshed! I had no idea sheets could have such an impact on my sleep.” It’s no wonder the sheets have more than 7,600 five-star ratings so far.

Amazon

Made with bamboo and microfiber blend, these sheets wick away moisture from the skin to give you a cooling sensation reviewers can’t get enough of. And unlike some sheets that get warm over time, these temperature-regulating sheets actually stay cool all night, per shoppers.

In addition to their cooling capabilities, the sheets are also extremely soft—even described by some as silky. They have a lightweight feel that gently covers without trapping heat in, adding to their breathability. You’ll also love that the sheets look more expensive than they are, which means your bed will have that high-end appearance with little to no effort.

“These have to be the softest sheets I've ever owned. I liked them so much, I got another set,” wrote one fan. “For the price, they feel like a luxury hotel set.”

The sheets are available in sizes ranging from full to California king and come in 11 solid colors. Choose between neutral options like white, beige, and gray as well as more vibrant summer colors like coral, lake blue, and sage green.

“These sheets are next-level comfortable,” wrote another shopper who says these sheets make them feel like they’re “sleeping on a cloud.” They continued, “They are very soft, fit well without slipping off the corners, and the color looks good. I plan on buying another set.”

If you want to cool down your bedroom without raising up your electric bill, go with these breathable bamboo sheets that are just $39 in king size.

