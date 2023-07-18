Hold on, These ‘Next-Level Comfortable’ Cooling Bamboo Sheets Are Just $39 at Amazon

They have more than 7,600 five-star ratings so far.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shilucheng Cooling Breathable Bamboo Bed Sheets Set Tout
Photo:

Amazon

It’s no secret that summer days are becoming unbearably hot—and the nights are no different. Cranking up the air conditioning before bedtime is one way to solve the problem, but if you want a more cost-effective option, read on. Shoppers swear these popular bamboo bed sheets are “incredibly cool to sleep on,” and they’re just $39 for a set. 

The Shilucheng Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set is beloved by thousands of shoppers on Amazon who credit it for a comfortable night’s sleep. Actually, one person who has night sweats even said, “I barely sweat at all and woke up feeling so refreshed! I had no idea sheets could have such an impact on my sleep.” It’s no wonder the sheets have more than 7,600 five-star ratings so far. 

Amazon Shilucheng Cooling Breathable Bamboo Bed Sheets Set

Amazon

Made with bamboo and microfiber blend, these sheets wick away moisture from the skin to give you a cooling sensation reviewers can’t get enough of. And unlike some sheets that get warm over time, these temperature-regulating sheets actually stay cool all night, per shoppers

In addition to their cooling capabilities, the sheets are also extremely soft—even described by some as silky. They have a lightweight feel that gently covers without trapping heat in, adding to their breathability. You’ll also love that the sheets look more expensive than they are, which means your bed will have that high-end appearance with little to no effort. 

“These have to be the softest sheets I've ever owned. I liked them so much, I got another set,” wrote one fan. “For the price, they feel like a luxury hotel set.” 

The sheets are available in sizes ranging from full to California king and come in 11 solid colors. Choose between neutral options like white, beige, and gray as well as more vibrant summer colors like coral, lake blue, and sage green. 

“These sheets are next-level comfortable,” wrote another shopper who says these sheets make them feel like they’re “sleeping on a cloud.” They continued, “They are very soft, fit well without slipping off the corners, and the color looks good. I plan on buying another set.”

If you want to cool down your bedroom without raising up your electric bill, go with these breathable bamboo sheets that are just $39 in king size. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Nordstrom Sale Guest Room Tout
Unlock the Key to the Perfect Guest Room With These 11 Picks From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker Tout
I Rediscovered This Classic Pair of Adidas Sneakers—and They’re Quietly on Sale Right Now
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer 3.52 oz Tout
Shoppers Swear Their Skin ‘Looks Like Porcelain’ Thanks to Cosrx’s Best-Selling Moisturizer That’s 52% Off
Related Articles
Cooling Sheet Set/Blanket/Comforter One-Off PD Tout
The Top-Rated Cooling Sheets Shoppers Call ‘Pure Luxury’ Are Up to 50% off A Few Days Before Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Sheet Set Tout
These ‘Light and Airy’ Cooling Bed Sheets With 250,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are Just $32—but Not for Long
Pillow One-Off PD Tout
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Pillows, Including This Cooling Tempur-Pedic Pick That’s $100+ Off for Prime Day
PD Cooling Sheets Tout
Hot Sleepers Are Purchasing Multiples of These Cooling Sheets That Are Quietly on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 61% Off
Amazon Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows
Hot Sleepers Love This Cooling Memory Foam Pillow to Help Them Stay Chill All Night Long—and It's 50% Off
Best Cooling Bed Sheets, bed sheets in purple and yellow in a stack
The 10 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Coop Home Goods Cool+ Collection Launch Tout
This Popular Pillow Brand Just Launched a Blanket That’s Actually Cold to the Touch
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products
Best Bamboo Sheets
The 8 Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Comfy Pants One-Off PD tout
These Best-Selling Comfy Pants With 62,700+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $15 at Amazon Before Prime Day
Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline
The Best-Selling Workout Top That Amazon Shoppers ‘Live in’ Is on Currently Sale for Only $23
Sleeping Pillow One-Off PD Tout
Woah, These Best-Selling ‘Luxury Hotel Pillows’ With 22,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are $25 Before Amazon Prime Day
Editor-Loved Roundup PD Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Deals I’m Shopping During Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Cabana Towels Tout
I’m Snagging This 4-Pack of Cabana-Style Pool Towels While They’re on Sale for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Cooling Fan Tout
The Best-Selling Box Fan That Keeps Shoppers Cool During ‘Hot Southern Summers’ Is on Sale This Fourth of July