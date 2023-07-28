Amazon Shoppers Have Given These Slide Sandals More Than 7,000 Perfect Ratings, and They Start at $14

We found your new favorite versatile shoe: These customer-loved Shevalues slides, which have earned more than 7,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers call them “the perfect shower shoes,” but they definitely go beyond just that—and right now, you can get them on sale for up to 39 percent off.

The unique sandal design includes perforations in the sole to allow water to drain out. Since they dry quickly without holding onto water, the shoes are ideal for wearing in outdoor, dorm, or locker room showers without feeling like you’re walking in puddles. You won’t have to worry about slipping on wet floors, either, thanks to the textured EVA outsole that provides traction. The drainage holes aren’t just useful for getting rid of water, though—they also won’t collect sand at the beach. And if any sand does stick, you can just give the slides a quick rinse.

Amazon

You can easily throw the lightweight slides in your suitcase without adding weight, and they’re also flexible, so you can squeeze them into any pocket in your bag for your next vacation. Wear them to the hotel pool or slip them on while walking around your Airbnb for comfort, since the sandals are designed with arch support and a cushioned midsole, too. According to one reviewer, the shoes are pleasant enough to wear as house slippers. Another shopper said they were “shocked” by how comfy they are.

Amazon

One customer said that they bought the slides to use for college, adding that they wear them nearly every day. Another person said that they’re “easy to throw in a gym bag” to wear back and forth from the sauna to the locker room.

Whether you need a new pair of shower shoes or a cushy, lightweight sandal to pack for a beach trip, these slides will definitely come in handy. Grab them starting at just $14 at Amazon.