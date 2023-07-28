Style Amazon Shoppers Have Given These Slide Sandals More Than 7,000 Perfect Ratings, and They Start at $14 Wear them in the shower, at the beach, or around the house. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington We found your new favorite versatile shoe: These customer-loved Shevalues slides, which have earned more than 7,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers call them “the perfect shower shoes,” but they definitely go beyond just that—and right now, you can get them on sale for up to 39 percent off. The unique sandal design includes perforations in the sole to allow water to drain out. Since they dry quickly without holding onto water, the shoes are ideal for wearing in outdoor, dorm, or locker room showers without feeling like you’re walking in puddles. You won’t have to worry about slipping on wet floors, either, thanks to the textured EVA outsole that provides traction. The drainage holes aren’t just useful for getting rid of water, though—they also won’t collect sand at the beach. And if any sand does stick, you can just give the slides a quick rinse. Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $14 You can easily throw the lightweight slides in your suitcase without adding weight, and they’re also flexible, so you can squeeze them into any pocket in your bag for your next vacation. Wear them to the hotel pool or slip them on while walking around your Airbnb for comfort, since the sandals are designed with arch support and a cushioned midsole, too. According to one reviewer, the shoes are pleasant enough to wear as house slippers. Another shopper said they were “shocked” by how comfy they are. Cariuma Just Dropped a New Collaboration, and the Printed Sneakers Are (Literally) Works of Art Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $17 One customer said that they bought the slides to use for college, adding that they wear them nearly every day. Another person said that they’re “easy to throw in a gym bag” to wear back and forth from the sauna to the locker room. Whether you need a new pair of shower shoes or a cushy, lightweight sandal to pack for a beach trip, these slides will definitely come in handy. Grab them starting at just $14 at Amazon. Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $17 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This $36 Utility Cart Solved the Biggest Storage Problem in My Small Apartment How to Make the Most of Every Inch of Your Bathroom Storage You’ll Never Want to Go Anywhere Without the $29 Tote Bag Shoppers Call a ‘Great Blend of Style and Function’