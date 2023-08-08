The Versatile Shark Vacuum Shoppers Call Their ‘Favorite Amazon Purchase to Date’ Is on Sale Right Now

It can transform from an upright vacuum to a handheld in seconds.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith.
Published on August 8, 2023 06:00AM EDT

There’s nothing better than finding a cleaning gadget that can tackle messes on practically all surfaces. And scoring such a device on sale? Even better. That’s why anyone on the hunt for a versatile vacuum needs to check out this popular Shark vacuum that’s currently on sale at Amazon. 

The Shark WandVac System vacuum is backed by homeowners, apartment dwellers, and pet lovers who all gave the device a perfect rating. It has earned more than 1,200 five-star ratings from people who say it’s “well built and very easy to use,” and some even declare that it’s their “favorite Amazon purchase to date.”

Shark WandVac System Vacuum

Amazon Shark WS632GNBRN WANDVAC System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

While corded vacuums are known for providing strong, continuous suction power, Amazon shoppers feel this cordless model is just as impressive. This Shark holds a long enough charge to clean your entire house, picking up dirt, dust, hair, and the like. One person even said the suction is so strong, “it'll suction itself to the floor, if you let it” while in handheld mode. Just keep in mind, this pick is for quick cleanups, so reviewers use this daily and save the heavy vacuum for deep cleans. 

The lightweight stick floor vacuum easily cleans around furniture thanks to its smooth swivel head and can pick up debris from both hard-surfaced floors and carpets. If you have low-pile rugs, you’ll love that the vacuum also has what the brand calls Boost Mode, which delivers even more pull for gunk hiding in the carpet fibers with the push of a button. 

When you’re done vacuuming the floors, get started on countertops, furniture, and more with the vacuum’s hand vacuum. The top of the handle can detach from the rest of the base to clean crumbs on the couch, spilled dirt in the garden shed, or pet hair from your dog’s bed. Additionally, this pick comes with three attachments to tackle each mess quickly. And when you’re ready to dump it all out, just press the eject button over the garbage can. 

One shopper who gave the Shark a perfect five-star rating wrote, “This vacuum has strong enough suction to pick up most of the dirt in one pass.”

And another wrote, “[It’s the] best thing I’ve ever purchased as an adult to help make life simpler. I can do just about the whole house on a full charge if I go quickly. And every time, the canister fills up because it sucks so good.”

Ready to tackle all your household cleaning projects with ease? Get the Shark WandVac while it’s on sale at Amazon. And before you go, be sure to check out these other Shark vacuum deals happening right now, too. 

