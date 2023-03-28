This Shark Stick Vacuum With ‘Extremely Good’ Suction Is $100 Off at Amazon Right Now

Almost every cleaning tool is created with a specific purpose in mind, and that’s definitely the case for vacuums. Upright vacuums are a go-to for big tasks, handheld vacuums are perfect for your car, and stick vacuums are ideal for mid-size messes. If you have your upright and handheld bases covered but you’re lacking in the stick vacuum department, Amazon shoppers have a solution for you—and it’s this Shark model that you can snag for 40 percent off right now.

The Shark UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum makes cleaning up messes from kids and pets a breeze because it includes multiple tools in one, and it works on carpet, hard floors, and even upholstery. It comes with a duster crevice tool, a pet multi-tool, and a storage clip, and it also easily transforms into a handheld vacuum that weighs just three pounds (it weighs 7.76 pounds when fully assembled as a stick vacuum). Most importantly, it’s clear that shoppers approve, because the versatile gadget has 3,600 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews.

Amazon

To buy: $150 (was $250); amazon.com.



“Shark does it again,” wrote one five-star reviewer. They highlighted that the size of the vacuum makes it easy to store, and they mentioned it has “great maneuverability.” Plus, they said it’s “easy to get under cabinets and shelves” and it’s also “easy to empty.” Another shopper said that the vacuum has “great suction,” and said that they “love that you can easily pull [the] handheld off for stairs and hard-to-reach areas.”

Many people love stick vacuums because they’re easier to maneuver than their upright vacuum counterparts, and the Shark model continues this trend. According to the brand, the vacuum has a low profile that “allows you to easily reach under furniture,” and it also has LED headlights to light the way in darker corners and underneath sofas, chairs, tables, and beds. Plus, the vacuum has swivel steering, so you can easily make your way around your home. And the vacuum’s user-friendly design continues to its dust cup: Simply remove it and empty the contents into the trash before reattaching it in time for your next cleanup.

“I've used just about every kind of vacuum out there…None have impressed me like this. For its size, power, practicality, [and] functions, it's my favorite hands down,” shared a shopper. “The suction is extremely good on hard floors and carpet—I didn’t expect it to pick up as much as it did,” began another reviewer. They said that the cord prevents them from worrying about the vacuum’s battery dying, the LED headlights illuminate hard-to-see dirt, and the gadget “makes it super easy to get under beds and dressers.”

Using the right vacuum to tackle the messes in your home can streamline cleaning in a whole new way, and the best models are those that you can easily transform into a new tool based on the task at hand. While it’s quietly on sale for just $150, pick up the multi-faceted Shark UltraLight Pet Plus Vacuum and start experiencing the difference that a stick vacuum can make in your home and everyday routine.