The Cordless and Portable Shark Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is Quietly on Sale for $100 at Amazon

Different messes around the house call for different cleaning tools. And with so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to know just what you need. Luckily, we’ve found a multifunctional Shark vacuum that can do double the work while saving you some much needed space. The best part? It’s on sale for $100.

The Shark UltraCyclone System 2-in-1 Vacuum that’s loved by tons of shoppers is currently 33 percent off on Amazon. The popular cleaner features a portable and cordless design that allows you to clean your floors, stairs, and hard-to-reach areas with ease. Plus, it can be easily converted into a handheld vacuum by detaching the top part from the stick. One shopper noted that it’s “great for the daily crumbs and dirt that you don’t want to drag the big vacuum out for.”

Amazon

Made to use on a variety of surfaces including hardwood floors, carpet, and upholstery, the Shark vacuum features a powerful suction that can instantly clear up dirt, hair, and debris. This is perfect for picking up small accidents inside and outside of your home—shoppers actually use the vacuum to clean their cars, garages, RVs, and even boats.

To ensure your cleaning time isn’t interrupted, the vacuum is built with a large dustbin and extra-long battery life, up to about 20 to 30 minutes, according to shoppers. This way, you can clean your whole home in one run. One shopper confirmed the vacuum is “powerful, lightweight, and holds a good charge,” while another wrote, “This vacuum is amazing. It gets under all of my furniture, picks up every piece of dog hair or crumbs.”

The nifty vacuum can tackle messes on the floor and above thanks to its additional attachments. The scrubbing brush grabs pet hair and debris from upholstered furniture and crevice tool attachment gets into tight corners with ease.

Once you’ve finished cleaning, discard the debris into the trash bin with the press of a button. Then, place the vacuum into its storage dock to prevent it from scratching walls or falling.

With more than 1,800 five-star ratings, it's no surprise to see why many shoppers love the vacuum’s lightweight build and versatile abilities. One shopper with pets wrote, “This is the handiest little vac, it picks up everything our three large dogs drag in on their feet and the hair they leave behind!”

Another shopper wrote, “Might be a favorite purchase this year! Super convenient for a quick clean up and has great suction. I can use it just about anywhere with the attachments that come with it.”

Ready to swap out your old cleaning tools for a vacuum than can do it all? Grab the Shark Ultra Cyclone System 2-in-1 Vacuum while it’s $50 off at Amazon.