Shoppers Say Their Floors Are 'Sparkling Clean' Thanks to This 2-in-1 Shark Cleaner That's on Sale at Amazon

It’s official, Prime Day deals have begun.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Published on June 22, 2023

Summer is sizzling with hot deals right now in anticipation for Amazon Prime Day. While the sales event of the season is nearly here, there are still plenty of discounts to shop from a variety of categories and popular brands. If you're looking to tidy up your home, then be sure to grab his two-in-one Shark cleaning gadget that’s marked down to $130. 

The Shark Steam and Scrub mop is on sale for 28 percent off at Amazon. The steamer deep cleans floors like hardwood, tile, and other sealed surfaces by quickly erasing bacteria, debris, and residue. While the floor cleaner is powerful in eliminating debris, it is gentle on your floors and safe for your family and pets to be around since it only uses hot water and no other chemicals. 

To buy: $130 (was $180); amazon.com.

It’s time to officially chunk the mop bucket and gloves thanks to the cleaning device’s two rotating mop heads that produce more than 150 scrubs per minute, according to the brand. Each head is covered with a durable gripping pad that can be used on all kinds of flooring. Plus, it’s reusable and easy to clean. Just add it to the washer with your next load and put it back on the steamer so you’re ready to go for next time. 

There are three different cleaning options offered when using the steam. Depending on the area you’re cleaning you can select: light for simple spills, normal for regular messes, and deep for those tougher spots. You can easily change modes throughout your cleaning time by just clicking on the button located at the front of the vacuum. And you can effortlessly clean around furniture and obstacles in your home, as well as hard-to-reach areas with the rotating steamer head. The steamer also reveals any hidden dust-bunnies or dirt with its LED front lights.   

For the stubborn stains that you just can’t seem to get rid of, there is an additional blasting option that sends a concentrated amount of steam on the targeted area. You can use this at any point of your cleaning with just the press of a finger. Several shoppers noted how it even successfully cleans grime from grout and one shopper wrote how it “scrubs as good as I do on my knees.” 

The popular scrub and steamer is an Amazon best-seller and has secured more than 4,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about how their floors are “sparkling clean” and how it was easy to set up and use. One shopper even wrote, “I was so impressed with how deep of a clean it gets. I had a paint stain on my hardwood floors from painting the living room wall and it got it out! My floors look and feel brand new! Highly recommend!”

Another shopper wrote, “Honestly I didn’t know my floors were this dirty until this magical device arrived.” The reviewer went on to praise the mop’s ability to remove months of deep seated dirt from their floors in no time. And one final shopper added, “This mop is a game-changer for me, it’s lightweight, maneuvers easily, steams and scrubs my floors…no more back pain from mopping!”

Grab the Shark Steam and Scrub mop while it’s on sale at Amazon, or continue scrolling to discover even more discounted Shark cleaning tools. 

To buy: $70 (was $90); amazon.com

To buy: $108 (was $113); amazon.com

To buy: $404 (was $600); amazon.com

To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.com

To buy: $230 (was $350); amazon.com

