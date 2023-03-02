The Shark Steam Mop With 9,000 Perfect Ratings Is Quietly on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Whether you’re wiping away paw prints or cleaning up a toddler spill, you’re likely looking for gadgets that get the job done fast. But before you look to tools that utilize harsh chemicals that can potentially harm pets, little kids, and your floors, have you considered a steam mop that solely relies on water? Amazon shoppers love this one from Shark, and it’s quietly on sale for $39—which is its lowest price ever.

Dogs, cats, and toddlers spend a lot of time exploring their worlds from the ground, so there’s understandable concern about using cleaning products that are dangerous if paws or hands touch the floor and then inevitably reach their mouths. But using anything else can leave you wondering if your floors are actually clean. However, the best-selling Shark S1000 Steam Mop relies solely on water to clean and sanitize floors.

If you’re wondering if steam is effective at removing germs, Gary McCoy, a Lowe’s store manager in Charlotte, North Carolina, previously told Real Simple, “You can remove up to 99 percent of germs using a steam cleaner with a reusable microfiber cloth.” And Amazon shoppers have chimed in with an additional 9,000 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews to let everyone know this Shark steam mop is worth the buy.

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $70); amazon.com.



“My husband and I love this thing,” shared a five-star reviewer. “I love that I don’t have to use any chemicals to clean. I don’t know how we went this long without a steam cleaner especially with two messy toddlers and a dog!” Another shopper who previously used another brand name cleaner said, “The steam on this leaves my floors super clean, and it’s very easy to use. Easy clean up [with] nothing else to purchase to make it work.”

The Shark steam mop is ready for you to use in a quick 30 seconds, and it’s safe to use on all types of sealed hard floors, including wood, laminate, vinyl, stone, and tile. It weighs just under 5 pounds, and it easily plugs into the outlet closest to your spill to prevent you from ever having to worry about running out of power mid-clean. Plus, it comes equipped with an easy-to-fill XL water tank and two machine-washable pads that absorb dirt, grime, and spills. Best of all, you’re cleaning solely with the power of steam, which is always safe for those you love.

“I steamed a small area of my kitchen with the steamer and flipped it over to look at the pad, [and] it was already disgusting,” began a shopper adding, “I plan on using this regularly instead of my spray mop. Killing germs without harmful chemicals—YES!”

Messes and spills are a hassle, but you can quickly clean anything that comes your way from pets and toddlers with the Shark S1000 Steam Mop. Ditch harsh chemicals in favor of steam while you can pick up this handy gadget during its lowest price ever sale of $39.

