Amazon Shoppers Call This Shark Stick Vacuum the Model You ‘Never Knew You Needed’—and It’s 48% Off

Spring cleaning is in full swing. Whether you’re all in on the acrylic organizers and culling wardrobe items you haven’t touched in a year or you’re a little more on the wiping down the counters totally counts end of things, there are multiple steals and deals populating the Internet that make the to-do list just a little bit easier to tackle. The first order of business? Finding an efficient, powerful vacuum that won’t break the bank—but will sweep up dust, crumbs, and debris like nobody’s business. Like this Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum now 48 percent off at Amazon.

Shark’s a relative newcomer to the vacuum scene, gaining popularity thanks to its design-centric models and relative affordability. This ultra-light upright vacuum only weighs 7 pounds but never loses suction or power. You can use it across hard floors without scratches, deep carpeting including textured rugs, and in small spaces thanks to its crevice tool and brush attachments; as a bonus, it converts to a handheld vacuum cleaner for hard-to-reach places.

Amazon

To buy: $130 (was $250); amazon.com.

Swivel steering ensures you can get under the couch, in tricky corners, and to any spot between the floor and the ceiling. (Yes, it has ceiling-cleaning capabilities too.) Although this vacuum is corded, the cord itself reaches up to 25 feet, so you still have plenty of room and maneuverability before switching plugs as you tackle your environment. Included LED lights illuminate the floors ahead, ensuring you can see debris you may not have known to pick up otherwise.

One reviewer gushed about this “stick vacuum you never knew you needed,” noting that the power and suction made this model “basically self propelled.” Shoppers especially compliment its minimal footprint, touting that it’s easy to use in tiny apartments and smaller spaces. It’d be an excellent buy for reluctant cleaners, because it’s small and light enough that you can build a habit of pulling it out as messes happen rather than forcing yourself to lug out a heavy, awkward monster of a vacuum for less regular deep cleans.

Act now to buy the Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum at Amazon while it’s only $130. This 48 percent discount will surely be gone—or sold out—quickly.

