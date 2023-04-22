This Best-Selling Shark Vacuum Has The ‘Absolute Best Suction Power’ and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Not to mention it has more than 7,100 five star ratings.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on April 22, 2023

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

There’s so much to love about spring: fresh flowers, warm weather, and sunshine for hours on end. The only thing downfall? New spring messes like mud, dust, and other debris. Thankfully, there are ways to reduce the amount of dirt around your house, and a vacuum is at the top of the list. And this multi-functional one from Shark is currently on sale at Amazon.

The Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro is a versatile vacuum cleaner that can effectively suck up debris, pet dander, and hair from any kind of flooring. From sealed hardwood to soft carpets, the Shark vacuum deep cleans messes with its powerful suction and durable brush roll. Plus, for anyone who has pets that shed, the Shark vacuum is designed to tackle those messes, too. The vacuum comes with hair and dust-removing tools to easily clean stubborn spots of hair tangled in furniture and dirt rooted in carpets.

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro

Amazon

To buy: $150 (was $200); amazon.com.

The adaptable stick vacuum has the ability to turn itself into a handheld cleaner in just one step. That way you can get to those hard-to-reach areas both under and on top of furniture. Shoppers like the handheld mode for stairs, too. With both options, you can clean every inch of your home, picking up dust bunnies, crumbs, and more. 

Another standout feature is the cleaning tool’s easy-to-maneuver steering that allows you to reach multiple angles around furniture and into corners. For an even better clean, the Shark device has LED lights on the bottom of the floor vacuum, as well as the head of the handheld, so you can reveal hidden debris.  

The Shark has several other nifty features that make this model a standout choice. A shopper favorite is the extra-large dust cup that holds tons of dirt and debris. This way, you can clean your entire space without having to constantly empty the vacuum—in fact, reviewers confirm it. And there’s no need to worry about touching the dirt because the dust cup has a button that releases debris right into your trash. 

Weighing under 9 pounds, the Shark vacuum’s lightweight frame makes it easy to carry and clean throughout your space. Plus, its compact build can be quickly stored away in your laundry room or hallway closet without taking up too much space. There’s even a hook on the side of the vacuum’s stick for storing.

The popular Shark model has more than 7,100 five-star ratings and is an Amazon best-seller in stick vacuums. Many people love the vacuum’s slim shape and versatile abilities, including one shopper who wrote that it “has the absolute best suction power” and another shopper who wrote that “this vacuum cleaner really is an engineering marvel…It is very powerful, yet feels lightweight in the hand.”

Many people have given the vacuum to others as a gift or bought multiple models for themselves. One shopper wrote, “I have at least five of these in rental houses and my personal houses. They’re the best. Good suction, easy to empty out, and easy-to-clean filters.”

One final shopper wrote, “I love this lightweight vacuum! I have two cats and two kids, so I am always needing to clean my floors. [This is] easy to use, easy to dump out, and has a great sucking power!”

Ready to step up your spring cleaning game? Shop the seasonal sale and get the best-selling Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro before it’s too late. 

