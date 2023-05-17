This Shark Vacuum Has ‘Out of This World’ Suction According to Amazon Shoppers, and It’s on Sale for 32% Off

The vacuum is great for households with pets.

Deciding on the right vacuum for your home depends on many factors: the size of your space, flooring type, and messy contributors like kids and pets. If you need a powerful yet sleek cleaner, the Shark NV360 Upright Vacuum gets the job done. Shoppers say the vacuum removes a ‘“gross amount” of dust and debris. Plus, it’s on sale for $70 off.

The large upright vacuum works best in large spaces or on big messes. It pulls out dirt from deep in carpets thanks to its powerful suction and HEPA filter, which one five-star reviewer describes as “out of this world.” They said it was the “best vacuum” they had ever owned, and they couldn’t believe how much debris was hiding in their carpet.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $150 (was $220); amazon.com.

The cleaner’s canister and nozzle can lift away and attach to the included upholstery and crevice tools that not only deep cleans your flooring, but also gets up high at hard-to-reach corners of the home like above curtains and the cracks of stairs. The full-size pod detaches from the upright vessel and is light enough to carry in one hand as you use the upholstery nozzle to clean linens, carpets, and more.

For pet owners especially, hair can get trapped deep in carpet fibers. Luckily, the Shark vacuum was designed to pick up stubborn hair from carpets and upholstery. Another five-star reviewer has a cat, and when they first ran the vacuum over their living room the pod “filled to the line,” and they could not “believe what that thing pulled up.” 

In a world full of cordless vacuums and light sweepers, upright vacuums can sometimes get a reputation for being bulky. However, that’s not the case for the Shark vacuum as it weighs 15.96 pounds, and its Swivel Steering allows easy for movement—no more feeling like you’re lugging a heavy piece of machinery that has limited rolling capabilities. The upright vacuum has all the power of those heavier cleaners without the physical hassle. 

Get deep-cleaning power without the limitations with the Shark NV360 Upright Vacuum on sale for 32 percent off at Amazon.

