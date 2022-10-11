Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Their High-End Vacuums for This Top-Selling Shark Model—and It’s $80 Off

Shop the powerful machine reviewers prefer over their Dysons for just $125.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on October 11, 2022 06:00PM EDT

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
Photo:

Amazon

There is nothing more satisfying than having a clean, tidy home, but getting there can seem cumbersome—especially when it comes to flooring. Our floors bear the brunt of our comings and goings; we track in all kinds of dirt and debris, and if you have pets, you need to worry about their hair as well. For this reason, reliable vacuum cleaners are an essential part of any household. 

With Amazon’s first-of-its-kind Prime Early Access Sale well underway, we’ve seen some intense saving opportunities in kitchen, fashion, tech, and home categories, but we’re blown away by the Prime member-exclusive deal on this best-selling Shark vacuum cleaner. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, you can save $80 on the popular Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum and grab it for its lowest price in the last two years at $120. There’s a lot to love about the machine that customers say is powerful, versatile, and lightweight enough to tackle extensive messes anywhere in your home.

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $120 (was $200); amazon.com.

For starters, the Shark Navigator achieves a deep clean on carpets, rugs, and hard floors with the assistance of the brand’s anti-allergen complete seal technology and powerful suction capabilities. Over 99.9 percent of dust and allergens are trapped by the airtight HEPA filter, ensuring a superior cleaning experience. While some reviewers found the canister to be on the smaller side, they found it a very minor inconvenience compared to how happy they were with the overall cleaning results they achieved with the Shark vacuum.

Along with sweeping multiple surfaces, this model can also be used to clean a wide range of messes, no matter where they’ve occurred in your home. The detachable pod, wand, nozzle, and accompanying attachments make the vacuum cleaner a versatile workhorse. The wide upholstery tool is ideal for tackling pet hair on stairs and furniture, while the convenient crevice tool swipes hard-to-reach surfaces and high-traffic areas to clean every nook and cranny effortlessly.

The device’s dynamic swivel steering allows you to seamlessly maneuver your vacuum to get into those tight corners and tricky areas in your home. Even one shopper with mobility issues found this Shark vacuum to be “lighter” and more “manageable” than similar models. Ready to switch from carpet to hard floors? With the brush roll shutoff function, you can quickly switch from deep carpet cleaning to gentle floor cleaning with the push of a button.

You can depend on your Shark vacuum cleaner to last for years to come. One shopper who turned to Shark when it came time to replace their Dyson vacuum was thrilled to find a less expensive option with equal suction power while remaining “lightweight” and easy to use and empty. Another customer swears by the Shark Navigator over their Dyson, Orek, and Miele after it picked up “embarrassingly huge” amounts of dirt from their carpets.

For a limited time, the Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is on sale for under $120, so you'll need to act fast if you want to snag it for a steal.

More Prime Early Access Deals

