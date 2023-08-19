Home Cleaning Cleaning Products Woah, 8,000+ Shoppers Scored This Supremely Powerful Shark Vacuum This Past Month, and It’s on Sale at Amazon “I could not believe the amount of stuff that came out of the carpet!” By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 19, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland A vacuum cleaner that can get all the debris off your floors is pretty amazing—but what about the surfaces above it? This top-rated Shark vacuum can do both thanks to this clever design that shoppers love. And right now, it’s on sale for just $160. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro Vacuum is so popular, more than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have bought it in the past month alone. The upright vacuum has actually earned more than 25,200 five-star ratings so far and is currently an Amazon best-seller, sitting at the number two spot. Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $160 With the Shark vacuum, you can pick up pet hair, dust, dirt, and the like thanks to its powerful suction and heavy-duty brush roll. It operates on two cleaning modes: hard floor and multi surface to tackle messes on tiles, wood, and laminate floors as well as carpets and low-pile rugs. This pick also has a smooth swivel head that rotates nicely around furniture, baseboards, and sleeping pets. And when it’s time to clean everything else, the Shark doesn’t just turn into a handheld—it literally detaches from the upright base. The pod and handheld nozzle give you the accessibility to clean your stairs, shelves, and even your car’s rugs while also giving you the same large dust cup capacity. Read: You only need to empty the dust cup once. The hand nozzle in Lift-Away mode is also very versatile. It’s compatible with the upholstery tool for sofas and pet beds, as well as long crevice and extended handle attachments for those hard-to-reach spaces. A pet owner who claims the Shark vacuum is why their “carpet is spotless” wrote that it “doesn’t miss anything” while another who has two golden retrievers wrote, “[After] one pass on my living room rug, I am disgusted and so satisfied.” One last reviewer who was amazed by its suction wrote, “I could not believe the amount of stuff that came out of the carpet!” They said the vacuum even picked up small specks of glitter. “We are renters and have never had glitter in here, so the fact that I found glitter is pretty gross and amazing!” Now’s your chance to do a truly deep clean with this popular Shark vacuum. Snap it up while it’s on sale for $160 at Amazon now. Plus, find more vacuum deals happening right now below. Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum Walmart Buy on Amazon $250 $150 Hoover WindTunnel Whole House Rewind Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $110 Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $229 $169 Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $237 $170 Kenmore Progressive Bagless Upright Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $118 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Retinol Hand Cream Is Leaving Shoppers of All Ages With 'Younger-Looking Hands' This Non-Greasy, Silky Hand Cream Is Essential to Hydrating My Dry, Cracked Skin—and It’s on Sale The 25 Best Furniture Deals Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet—Up to 67% Off