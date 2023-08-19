Woah, 8,000+ Shoppers Scored This Supremely Powerful Shark Vacuum This Past Month, and It’s on Sale at Amazon

“I could not believe the amount of stuff that came out of the carpet!”

Shark Navigator Lift Away Pro Vacuum Tout
A vacuum cleaner that can get all the debris off your floors is pretty amazing—but what about the surfaces above it? This top-rated Shark vacuum can do both thanks to this clever design that shoppers love. And right now, it’s on sale for just $160. 

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro Vacuum is so popular, more than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have bought it in the past month alone. The upright vacuum has actually earned more than 25,200 five-star ratings so far and is currently an Amazon best-seller, sitting at the number two spot. 

Amazon Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright

Amazon


With the Shark vacuum, you can pick up pet hair, dust, dirt, and the like thanks to its powerful suction and heavy-duty brush roll. It operates on two cleaning modes: hard floor and multi surface to tackle messes on tiles, wood, and laminate floors as well as carpets and low-pile rugs. This pick also has a smooth swivel head that rotates nicely around furniture, baseboards, and sleeping pets. 

And when it’s time to clean everything else, the Shark doesn’t just turn into a handheld—it literally detaches from the upright base. The pod and handheld nozzle give you the accessibility to clean your stairs, shelves, and even your car’s rugs while also giving you the same large dust cup capacity. Read: You only need to empty the dust cup once. 

The hand nozzle in Lift-Away mode is also very versatile. It’s compatible with the upholstery tool for sofas and pet beds, as well as long crevice and extended handle attachments for those hard-to-reach spaces. 

A pet owner who claims the Shark vacuum is why their “carpet is spotless” wrote that it “doesn’t miss anything” while another who has two golden retrievers wrote, “[After] one pass on my living room rug, I am disgusted and so satisfied.”

One last reviewer who was amazed by its suction wrote, “I could not believe the amount of stuff that came out of the carpet!” They said the vacuum even picked up small specks of glitter. “We are renters and have never had glitter in here, so the fact that I found glitter is pretty gross and amazing!” 

Now’s your chance to do a truly deep clean with this popular Shark vacuum. Snap it up while it’s on sale for $160 at Amazon now. Plus, find more vacuum deals happening right now below. 

Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum with Under-Appliance Wand, HV301

Walmart

Hoover WindTunnel Whole House Rewind Vacuum

Hoover WindTunnel Whole House Rewind Corded Bagless Upright

Amazon

Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon ORECK XL COMMERCIAL Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

Amazon

Kenmore Progressive Bagless Upright Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day Kenmore DU2001 Bagless Upright Vacuum Carpet Cleaner

Amazon
