The Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call the ‘Best Amazon Purchase Ever’ Is $300 Off for Prime Day

It’s no secret that robot vacuums make cleaning day a breeze, mainly because you barely have to lift a finger to get spotless floors. The only problem? Top-tier robot vacuums usually come with a hefty price tag, which is why snagging one during Amazon’s massive Prime Day is your best bet. And right now, you can get this popular Shark robot vacuum that has a clever design while it’s 50 percent off (but only for a limited time).

The Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum is an Amazon best-seller, racking in more than 18,600 five-star ratings to date. Shoppers say this Shark is better than other robotic vacuums they’ve tried, calling it a “game changer” while others simply say it’s “worth every single penny” and is “the best Amazon purchase ever.”

Amazon

This robotic vacuum is built with incredibly good suction power in addition to its durable brushroll that work together to pull in both big and small messes. Reviewers confirm it sucks up pet hair, dust, crumbs, and even glitter. Because the brush roll has bristles and plastic-like fins, it can also comb through carpet fibers to get debris hiding beneath the surface. Yes, even the gunk you forgot about.

And because the Shark vacuum has navigation features, you’ll never have to guide it to clean each room in your home. This Shark can be programmed via the home mapping feature on the app and vacuums in rows. It literally travels back and forth until it’s done with the area, even getting into the corners without issue.

Speaking of the app, you can program the robot cleaner to get started at a moment’s notice or schedule it to work on a set day and time. Another cool feature? The Shark can get started with voice command, too. Just sync it with your other smart home devices that use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, like say this Echo Dot or this Echo Show—both on sale up to 54 percent off. All you have to do is say the word, and the Shark starts the chores.

The best part? The Shark IQ vacuum has a nifty self-emptying design for even less work for you. Here’s how it works: Once the vacuum is done cleaning, it’ll make its way back to the base and dump everything right then and there before charging. The station can hold up to 45 days worth of debris and does it all without disposal bags. Read: Less cost, less work. It’s no wonder people can’t stop gushing about it.

One Amazon shopper who recently bought the robot vacuum, amazed at how much it sucked up wrote, “My floors and carpets are clean again.” They said after just two cycles that “the feeling of nothing on your bare feet [while] walking through the house, instead of hair and cat litter and crumbs and dirt is incredible.”

And another reviewer who gave the vacuum a perfect five star rating was also blown away by its impressive suction. “The amount of dirt and hair it has picked up is absurd—good absurd in the sense that the vacuum is doing its job, bad absurd in that ew.”

Now’s the time to snap up the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum while it’s 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. Oh, and if you’re curious what other robot vacuums are also on sale during the big two-day event, scroll through the list below.

