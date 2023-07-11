The Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call the ‘Best Amazon Purchase Ever’ Is $300 Off for Prime Day

The best-seller is the time-saving cleaning gadget you need while it’s 50 percent off.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Robot Vacuum Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

It’s no secret that robot vacuums make cleaning day a breeze, mainly because you barely have to lift a finger to get spotless floors. The only problem? Top-tier robot vacuums usually come with a hefty price tag, which is why snagging one during Amazon’s massive Prime Day is your best bet. And right now, you can get this popular Shark robot vacuum that has a clever design while it’s 50 percent off (but only for a limited time).

The Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum is an Amazon best-seller, racking in more than 18,600 five-star ratings to date. Shoppers say this Shark is better than other robotic vacuums they’ve tried, calling it a “game changer” while others simply say it’s “worth every single penny” and is “the best Amazon purchase ever.”

Amazon Prime Day Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, Robot Vacuum

Amazon

This robotic vacuum is built with incredibly good suction power in addition to its durable brushroll that work together to pull in both big and small messes. Reviewers confirm it sucks up pet hair, dust, crumbs, and even glitter. Because the brush roll has bristles and plastic-like fins, it can also comb through carpet fibers to get debris hiding beneath the surface. Yes, even the gunk you forgot about. 

And because the Shark vacuum has navigation features, you’ll never have to guide it to clean each room in your home. This Shark can be programmed via the home mapping feature on the app and vacuums in rows. It literally travels back and forth until it’s done with the area, even getting into the corners without issue. 

Speaking of the app, you can program the robot cleaner to get started at a moment’s notice or schedule it to work on a set day and time. Another cool feature? The Shark can get started with voice command, too. Just sync it with your other smart home devices that use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, like say this Echo Dot or this Echo Show—both on sale up to 54 percent off. All you have to do is say the word, and the Shark starts the chores. 

The best part? The Shark IQ vacuum has a nifty self-emptying design for even less work for you. Here’s how it works: Once the vacuum is done cleaning, it’ll make its way back to the base and dump everything right then and there before charging. The station can hold up to 45 days worth of debris and does it all without disposal bags. Read: Less cost, less work. It’s no wonder people can’t stop gushing about it. 

One Amazon shopper who recently bought the robot vacuum, amazed at how much it sucked up wrote, “My floors and carpets are clean again.” They said after just two cycles that “the feeling of nothing on your bare feet [while] walking through the house, instead of hair and cat litter and crumbs and dirt is incredible.” 

And another reviewer who gave the vacuum a perfect five star rating was also blown away by its impressive suction. “The amount of dirt and hair it has picked up is absurd—good absurd in the sense that the vacuum is doing its job, bad absurd in that ew.”

Now’s the time to snap up the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum while it’s 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. Oh, and if you’re curious what other robot vacuums are also on sale during the big two-day event, scroll through the list below. 

Eufy RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Yeedi Vac Robot Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Robot Vacuum

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 100 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Editor-Loved PD Deal Roundup (I Shop Amazon for a Living) Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Prime Day
Patio/Outdoor Furniture Roundup PD Tout
The 30 Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Check Out During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off
Related Articles
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum One-Off PD tout
The Dyson Vacuum Cleaner That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day Even Kicks Off
Vacuum Deal Roundup PD Tout
You Won't Want To Miss These Early Prime Day Deals on Popular Vacuums From Shark, Dyson, and More, Up to 54% Off
Vacuum Deals PD Tout
Score! Shark, Dyson, and iRobot Roomba Vacuums Are Up to 48% Off With These Prime Day Deals
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 100 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner on hardwood floor with rug, cleaning up food mess
The 6 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Announcement/Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details
One of the best robot vacuums for carpets with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 5 Best Robot Vacuums for Carpets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuums of 2023
The 6 Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Robot Vacuums of 2023
The 8 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Vacuums for Pet Hair Tested by Real Simple
The 9 Best Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Vacuum One-Off PD tout
This Popular Yeedi Robot Vacuum and Mop is Quietly $200 Off Before Amazon Prime Day
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum nv151 home depot
The 10 Best Shark Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Person vacuuming using the Kenmore Pet Friendly Pop-N-Go Canister Vacuum
The 5 Best Canister Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Cleaning Gadget One-Off PD Tout
Get 38% Off This Best-Selling Microfiber Spray Mop Ahead of Prime Day
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 40 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off