Deal Alert! This Popular Shark Robot Vacuum Is Now $300 Off Only at Walmart

Raise a hand if you haven’t really gotten that far into spring cleaning. No? As much as we love a deep, all-surfaces clean, complete with refills of spray bottles and the shiniest new organizers, we’re always on the hunt for hacks and appliances that can automate cleaning. After all, when you get busy, it’s awfully convenient to have a device that does it all for you: like a robot vacuum. Robot vacuums, however, can climb out of budget easily, as intelligent features can easily surge pricing among brands like Shark, Dyson, and more. You’re in luck, however: Walmart’s just announced its Shark Days event, slashing prices across the brand’s offerings of vacuums, hair dryers, and more—and its highly popular Shark IQ Robot Vacuum is now half off for a limited time.

Shark is well-loved for its attractive design and focus on affordability. And while the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum was initially a hefty $600, you can score it now for just $300—a bargain when you consider its feature-packed capabilities.

To buy: $300 (was $600); walmart.com.

This WiFi-compatible robot vacuum combines the convenience of an extra-large self-empty base (so you never have to worry about the amount of dirt, dog hair, and debris you’re picking up) and can hold up to 45 days’ worth of junk. Shark’s IQ navigation system maps your home and rooms for the most efficient clean too, making sparkling floors as simple as programming the little robot and letting it work its magic. A self-cleaning brushroll and impressive suction only add to its tidying power.

The model works across both carpets and floors, tackling whichever texture you throw its way. Using the SharkClean app, you can schedule whole-home cleans while you’re on the go, or even command the appliance with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Of course, you can also spot-clean and target specific areas, making it oh-so-easy to go over kitchen floors twice after baking cookies with the toddler. The Shark IQ Robot Vacuum goes row by row, methodically getting to every inch of your floors. When the device detects a low battery, it will automatically return to its charging station, power up, and resume cleaning when finished, minimizing any work or effort you have to put in to ensure it’s doing its job.

Shoppers appreciate the robot vacuum’s skill in picking up pet hair and cleaning along walls and in corners. They also indicate that the appliance itself is pretty quiet, allowing users to watch television and similar without feeling disrupted.

Act now to buy the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum at Walmart while it’s a whopping $300 off. This 50-percent-off smart appliance is in over 50 shoppers’ carts already, and the deal will likely sell out quickly. Spring cleaning? Easy.