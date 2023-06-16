Score! The Popular Shark Gadget That Dries Hair ‘in a Fraction of the Time’ Is on Sale at Amazon

Professionally blown out hair without the high-end cost.

Published on June 16, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Summer is here and with it comes an influx of sunshine, warm weather, and humidity outside. If your hair is suffering from frizzness due to the seasonal change, know that you’re not alone. Luckily, this popular Shark hair drying tool can help smooth out flyaways and provide all-day shine. And the best part? It’s currently on sale.

Introducing the Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer: A 3-in-1 tool that quickly dries and styles strands for long-lasting wear without the heat damage. The multifunctional gadget also comes with hair drying attachments that can help straighten and volumize hair. The nifty dryer is 30 percent off at Amazon right now, bringing the price down to $160. 

Shark HD112BRN Hair Blow Dryer HyperAIR Fast-Drying

Amazon

To buy: $160 (was $230); amazon.com.

Whether you have naturally wavy, straight, or curly hair, this multifunctional tool works to evenly dry and soften hair for a silky-smooth look. To ensure every strand is properly tended to, the dryer features three heat and airflow options to dry your hair, ranging from low to high. The dryer also blows hot air to tackle styles quicker than a typical hair dryer would. Plus, the ionized air it delivers helps with that static-like hair, too. And when you’re done, use the dryer’s optional cooling setting to help protect hair from damage. 

While the versatile hair dryer can be used on its own, it also comes with easy-to-use attachments. The styling brush straightens as you dry hair and the concentrator tool lets you focus on one section at a time. What’s nice is the Shark tool is designed to be used on all kinds of hair, which is why it’s also available in another popular model that features a diffuser to elevate curls. The attachment’s head is large for thick hair textures and features adjustable prongs that several shoppers say turn their loose curls into coils. Plus, it’s also 30 percent off. 

The Shark hair tool has hundreds of five-star ratings with many shoppers complimenting its quick-drying capabilities that style their hair “in a fraction of the time” and also “gives a salon-finished look.”

One shopper even wrote, “It's lightweight, easy to use, and doesn't fry my hair. I have very thin, fine hair and most cheaper hair dryers are too hot and damage my hair. I've noticed after using this dryer that my hair is softer, smoother and healthier looking after drying it. I also have less hair in my styling brush than before.” 

Ready to put an end to frizzy hair for good this summer? Grab the Shark HyperAir Dryer while it’s on sale at Amazon for $160.

