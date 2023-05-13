Shoppers Say Their ‘Floors Are Sparkling Clean’ Thanks to This Shark Steam Mop—and It’s on Sale

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as a freshly cleaned home. The key to making sure your place is sparkling? Spotless floors. If a deep clean is on your list of to-dos this spring, but you don’t want to break out the sponge and gloves, you’re in luck. This best-selling steam mop from Shark is here to save you (and your floors) from doing the dirty work—and it’s on sale for $100.

The Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop is designed to eliminate dirt, grime, and stains from your wood and tile floors in a few swipes. The large cleaning pad actually distributes steam throughout, making it easy to scrape off sticky messes, muddy paw prints, and beyond. Plus, erase tougher spots with ease thanks to the built-in steam nozzle that delivers concentrated power.

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.com.

Designed with three steam controls, it allows you to select the amount needed to tackle various messes. For small spills or routine wipe downs, hit the low setting. As for dark spots and stained grout, pick the highest level for the most intensity.

No matter the level, you’ll know the pad will pick up all kinds of debris. The pad has fluffy, scrubbing fibers as well as extra gripping strips made to hold onto dirty particles. And because the pad smoothly glides across your floor, even shoppers with hand pain or arthritis can use this lightweight pick.

The steam mop is family- and pet-friendly since it safely sanitizes floors by using just hot water. No harsh cleaners needed! Its steam power removes 99.9 percent of bacteria that can secretly linger, according to the brand.

To ensure your cleaning time is uninterrupted, the steam mop has a 22-foot cord and large-capacity water tank. This way, you can clean your entire home in one go. An extra bonus? The Shark’s touch-free design allows you to remove the pad easily without ever using your hands. Just throw it in the washer, so it’s clean and ready to go for next time.

The best-selling Shark steam mop has more than 9,200 five-star ratings, making it a popular choice among many shoppers. Several people noted that the device is substantially quicker than traditional mopping and it delivers a much better result. One shopper even wrote, “The pad became so dirty, I felt [like] this was the first time my floors were clean.”

Another shopper wrote, ​​”This cleans quickly, thoroughly, and chemical free. It’s lightweight, holds a decent amount of water, dries quickly, and I love that it has different settings and a super blast option.”

One final shopper who was satisfied with their purchase said it is the “best floor mop hands down” and even wrote, “My tile and hardwood floors are sparkling clean and shiny. Buy it!”

Ready to ditch your old, dingy mop for good? Snag the Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop while it's 23 percent off at Amazon.