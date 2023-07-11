You Can Save 62% on This Shark Canister Vacuum That Impressed Us During Testing

Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived, and there’s no better time to score products with majorly slashed prices. Whether you want to upgrade your go-to cleaning tools or kitchen appliances, you can find an impressive deal for Prime Day. If you’re searching for a vacuum to achieve debris-free floors but are overwhelmed by so many sales, look no further than the tried-and-true Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum, which is 62 percent off for Prime Day.

Of the nearly 300 vacuums we tested, this vacuum earned one of our illustrious Real Simple Selects awards. Rather than hunting for products that actually work, you can rely on our rigorously vetted picks, which we test in Labs and real-world conditions to ensure that each selection is a quality product that makes your life easier.

Amazon

The Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum earned perfect scores for its noise level and ease of emptying during our testing and received our award for the best canister vacuum for hardwood floors. This vacuum glided across our floors to suck up every mess, from kibble to pet hair. We also loved the handy upholstery tool for quick, on-hand cleaning.

During our testing, we could easily maneuver this lightweight vacuum, as it trailed us around the room as we collected debris and cleaned. It was also quiet even in its loudest setting, so you can clean without disturbing the entire house.

The Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum is perfect for homes with hardwood floors and will quickly become a favorite tool in your cleaning kit. Be sure to shop this Amazon Prime Day deal while it's on sale for only $150, and keep reading for more sales on some of our favorite tested vacuums.

