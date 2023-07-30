Shark’s Popular Robot, Cordless, and Stick Vacuums Are All on Sale in Its New Amazon Section, Up to 44% Off

Plus save on mops, air purifiers, and hair tools.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 30, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shark Storefront Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

With today’s technology, there are so many tools and devices to keep track of in your home. Pro: Endless options to further enhance you and your home's quality of life. Con: It can be overwhelming to know what items are the best fit for you. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a one-stop shop to the popular Shark brand that thousands of customers trust. And Amazon has deals on several gadgets for up to 44 percent off right now.

Amazon’s Whole Home, Deep Cleaning hub offers a variety of discounted cleaning tools and other household products from Shark. You can expect to find an assortment of robot, cordless, and stick vacuums as well as air purifiers, floor cleaners, and even hot hair tools. The best part? Marked down items start at just $70. 

Shark Deals on Amazon 

Shark AI Ultra Robot Self-Empty XL

Amazon Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Clean smarter, not harder with Shark’s AI Ultra Robot Vacuum. The discounted cleaner has more than 3,500 five-star ratings and shoppers call it a “great time saver” and the “best investment ever.”  The vacuum can clean hardwood floors, tile, and carpet with ease and has built-in technology that allows it to go over the area multiple times to ensure nothing is missed. You can also create a map for it to simply follow throughout your home, and schedule routine cleanings by pairing with the brand’s app or your smart-home device. Plus, it can run for up to one month without ever needing to be emptied. 

Shark Air Purifier 6

Amazon Shark HE601 Air Purifier

Amazon

No matter the time of the year, the Shark Air Purifier is the perfect way to ensure your home’s air is clean. The popular device uses six different fans to eliminate smoke, pet dander, dust, and pollen for rooms up to 1,200 square feet. The purifier can even filter out bad odors with its built-in odor guard attached to the HEPA filter that also traps up to 99.98 percent of other particles. Plus, the cleaning tool uses smart tracking to give you live updates on your current surroundings. It’s no wonder why shoppers say they have noticed “an instant change in the air quality and smell.” Hurry, and grab it while it’s 44 percent off. 

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer 

Shark HD112BRN Hair Blow Dryer HyperAIR Fast-Drying

Amazon

The perfect hair dryer does in fact exist, and its name is the Shark Hyperair. The nifty gadget features several features that can dry, style, and volumize your hair without leaving it damaged or overheated. It comes with two different attachment tools to help you complete your desired style even faster, leaving your hair feeling smooth, shiny, and healthy no matter your hair type. The hair tool is also sold as a set, complete with styling clips to section your strands throughout the styling process. 

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

Amazon Prime Day Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner

Amazon

Continue scrolling to see even more popular picks on sale from Shark’s Storefront, or head on over to Amazon to scroll through the full list of options. 

Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Plus Vacuum

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL

Amazon Shark WD201 HydroVac Cordless Pro XL 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop & Self-Cleaning System with Antimicrobial Brushroll* & Solution for Multi-Surface Cleaning

Amazon

Shark WandVac System Vacuum

Amazon Shark WS633 WANDVAC System Pet Pro Cordless Stick & Handheld Vacuum Combo 3-in-1 Ultra-Lightweight Powerful with Boost Mode, Charging Dock & Motorized Hand Tool

Amazon

Shark Air Purifier 4

Amazon Shark HE402 Air Purifier 4 True HEPA Cleans up to 1000 Sq. Ft.

Amazon

Shark Rotator Lift Away Vacuum

Amazon Shark ZU782 Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum

Amazon

Shark VacMop Cordless Hard Floor System

Amazon Shark VM252 VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with LED Headlights, 4 Disposable Pads & 12 oz. Cleaning Solution

Amazon

Shark IQ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum 

Amazon Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation

Amazon

Shark UltraLight Pet Plus Vacuum 

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Best-Selling Spray Mop Tout
This Best-Selling Floor Cleaner With 9,600+ Five-Star Ratings Makes ‘Mopping a Breeze,’ and It’s Only $18
Coastal Cowgirl Fashion Roundup Tout
These Coastal-Inspired Dresses, Sandals, and Totes Are All on Sale at Amazon, Up to 52% Off
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Beach Dresses Tout
Hitting the Beach? These Are All the Flowy Dresses You Need to Shop on Amazon—All Under $50
Related Articles
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds Roundup: Clever Finds Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and I’m Eyeing These Time-Saving Home Items This Week
Shark Vacuum One-Off Tout
The Cordless and Portable Shark Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is Quietly on Sale for $100 at Amazon
Vacuum Deals PD Tout
Score! Shark, Dyson, and iRobot Roomba Vacuums Are Up to 67% Off With These Prime Day Deals
Cooling Home Section Tout
This Amazon Home Section Is Bursting With Under-$100 Cooling Fans and Air Purifiers from Bissell, Holmes, and More
Amazon Prime Day Vacuum One-Off Tout
You Can Save 62% on This Shark Canister Vacuum That Impressed Us During Testing
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Extended Deals Tout
These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day
Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is the Most Powerful Cleaner I’ve Ever Had, and It’s 31% Off Right Now
Robot Vacuum Combo 74% Off Tout
We Can’t Believe This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Is $520 Off Right Now on Amazon
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser PD deal Tout
This Vacuum Effortlessly Sucks Up Every Little Furball My Husky Leaves Behind—and It's 40% Off for Prime Day
Vacuum Deal Roundup PD Tout
You Won't Want To Miss These Early Prime Day Deals on Popular Vacuums From Shark, Dyson, and More, Up to 54% Off
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum One-Off PD tout
The Dyson Vacuum Cleaner That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day Even Kicks Off
Amazon Prime Day Robot Vacuum Tout
The Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call the ‘Best Amazon Purchase Ever’ Is $300 Off for Prime Day
Bissell Floor Cleaner One-Off Tout
Shoppers Say Their ‘Hardwood Floors Shine’ Thanks to This 2-in-1 Bissell Cleaner That’s Now on Sale for $130
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products