Shark’s Popular Robot, Cordless, and Stick Vacuums Are All on Sale in Its New Amazon Section, Up to 44% Off

With today’s technology, there are so many tools and devices to keep track of in your home. Pro: Endless options to further enhance you and your home's quality of life. Con: It can be overwhelming to know what items are the best fit for you. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a one-stop shop to the popular Shark brand that thousands of customers trust. And Amazon has deals on several gadgets for up to 44 percent off right now.

Amazon’s Whole Home, Deep Cleaning hub offers a variety of discounted cleaning tools and other household products from Shark. You can expect to find an assortment of robot, cordless, and stick vacuums as well as air purifiers, floor cleaners, and even hot hair tools. The best part? Marked down items start at just $70.

Shark Deals on Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Robot Self-Empty XL

Amazon

Clean smarter, not harder with Shark’s AI Ultra Robot Vacuum. The discounted cleaner has more than 3,500 five-star ratings and shoppers call it a “great time saver” and the “best investment ever.” The vacuum can clean hardwood floors, tile, and carpet with ease and has built-in technology that allows it to go over the area multiple times to ensure nothing is missed. You can also create a map for it to simply follow throughout your home, and schedule routine cleanings by pairing with the brand’s app or your smart-home device. Plus, it can run for up to one month without ever needing to be emptied.

Shark Air Purifier 6

Amazon

No matter the time of the year, the Shark Air Purifier is the perfect way to ensure your home’s air is clean. The popular device uses six different fans to eliminate smoke, pet dander, dust, and pollen for rooms up to 1,200 square feet. The purifier can even filter out bad odors with its built-in odor guard attached to the HEPA filter that also traps up to 99.98 percent of other particles. Plus, the cleaning tool uses smart tracking to give you live updates on your current surroundings. It’s no wonder why shoppers say they have noticed “an instant change in the air quality and smell.” Hurry, and grab it while it’s 44 percent off.

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Amazon

The perfect hair dryer does in fact exist, and its name is the Shark Hyperair. The nifty gadget features several features that can dry, style, and volumize your hair without leaving it damaged or overheated. It comes with two different attachment tools to help you complete your desired style even faster, leaving your hair feeling smooth, shiny, and healthy no matter your hair type. The hair tool is also sold as a set, complete with styling clips to section your strands throughout the styling process.

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

Amazon

Continue scrolling to see even more popular picks on sale from Shark’s Storefront, or head on over to Amazon to scroll through the full list of options.

Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Plus Vacuum

Amazon

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL

Amazon

Shark WandVac System Vacuum

Amazon

Shark Air Purifier 4

Amazon

Shark Rotator Lift Away Vacuum

Amazon

Shark VacMop Cordless Hard Floor System

Amazon

Shark IQ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Shark UltraLight Pet Plus Vacuum