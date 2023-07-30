Home Shark’s Popular Robot, Cordless, and Stick Vacuums Are All on Sale in Its New Amazon Section, Up to 44% Off Plus save on mops, air purifiers, and hair tools. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 30, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez With today’s technology, there are so many tools and devices to keep track of in your home. Pro: Endless options to further enhance you and your home's quality of life. Con: It can be overwhelming to know what items are the best fit for you. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a one-stop shop to the popular Shark brand that thousands of customers trust. And Amazon has deals on several gadgets for up to 44 percent off right now. Amazon’s Whole Home, Deep Cleaning hub offers a variety of discounted cleaning tools and other household products from Shark. You can expect to find an assortment of robot, cordless, and stick vacuums as well as air purifiers, floor cleaners, and even hot hair tools. The best part? Marked down items start at just $70. Shark Deals on Amazon Shark AI Ultra Robot Self-Empty XL, $330 (was $550) Shark Air Purifier 6, $250 (was $450) Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer, $178 (was $248) Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $70 (was $90) Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Plus Vacuum, $230 (was $250) Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL, $250 (was $360) Shark WandVac System Vacuum, $170 (was $243) Shark Air Purifier 4, $200 (was $350) Shark Rotator Lift Away Vacuum, $270 (was $400) Shark VacMop Cordless Hard Floor System, $80 (was $100) This Amazon Home Section Is Bursting With Under-$100 Cooling Fans and Air Purifiers from Bissell, Holmes, and More Shark AI Ultra Robot Self-Empty XL Amazon Buy on Amazon $550 $330 Clean smarter, not harder with Shark’s AI Ultra Robot Vacuum. The discounted cleaner has more than 3,500 five-star ratings and shoppers call it a “great time saver” and the “best investment ever.” The vacuum can clean hardwood floors, tile, and carpet with ease and has built-in technology that allows it to go over the area multiple times to ensure nothing is missed. You can also create a map for it to simply follow throughout your home, and schedule routine cleanings by pairing with the brand’s app or your smart-home device. Plus, it can run for up to one month without ever needing to be emptied. Shark Air Purifier 6 Amazon Buy on Amazon $450 $250 No matter the time of the year, the Shark Air Purifier is the perfect way to ensure your home’s air is clean. The popular device uses six different fans to eliminate smoke, pet dander, dust, and pollen for rooms up to 1,200 square feet. The purifier can even filter out bad odors with its built-in odor guard attached to the HEPA filter that also traps up to 99.98 percent of other particles. Plus, the cleaning tool uses smart tracking to give you live updates on your current surroundings. It’s no wonder why shoppers say they have noticed “an instant change in the air quality and smell.” Hurry, and grab it while it’s 44 percent off. Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer Amazon Buy on Amazon $248 $178 The perfect hair dryer does in fact exist, and its name is the Shark Hyperair. The nifty gadget features several features that can dry, style, and volumize your hair without leaving it damaged or overheated. It comes with two different attachment tools to help you complete your desired style even faster, leaving your hair feeling smooth, shiny, and healthy no matter your hair type. The hair tool is also sold as a set, complete with styling clips to section your strands throughout the styling process. Shark Steam Pocket Mop Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $70 Continue scrolling to see even more popular picks on sale from Shark’s Storefront, or head on over to Amazon to scroll through the full list of options. Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Plus Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $250 $230 Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL Amazon Buy on Amazon $360 $250 Shark WandVac System Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $243 $170 Shark Air Purifier 4 Amazon Buy on Amazon $350 $200 Shark Rotator Lift Away Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $400 $270 Shark VacMop Cordless Hard Floor System Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $80 Shark IQ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $600 $380 Shark UltraLight Pet Plus Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $250 $185 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Best-Selling Floor Cleaner With 9,600+ Five-Star Ratings Makes ‘Mopping a Breeze,’ and It’s Only $18 These Coastal-Inspired Dresses, Sandals, and Totes Are All on Sale at Amazon, Up to 52% Off Hitting the Beach? These Are All the Flowy Dresses You Need to Shop on Amazon—All Under $50