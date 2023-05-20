Shoppers Say This Mattress Cover Keeps Their Beds' Cool to the Touch' During Summer Nights—and It's on Sale

Summer is right around the corner, which means more outdoor barbecues, epic beach days, and scorching temperatures. You'll want to ensure that your bedroom is in tip-top shape for the impending heat with lightweight and cooling bedding, and a breathable mattress cover is a must-have. Amazon shoppers have been shifting to the Serta Power Chill Mattress Protector to help keep their beds fresh this season, and right now, you can save up to 52 on it.

This mattress protector comprises a 90 percent cooling nylon and 10 percent spandex blend, boasting an airy 25gsm (grams per square meter) TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) lamination. There is also a 75gsm polyester knit fabric on the back of the cover. Its integrated 3M Scotchgard stain release feature keeps the cover hypoallergenic by protecting it from stains and odors, too. Available in twin to California king sizes, the machine-washable protector can fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep and features a waterproof barrier to guard your bed from spills and sweat.

To buy: From $20 (was from $30); amazon.com.

Speaking to the mattress protector's cooling capability, one five-star reviewer purchased the cover to complement their cooling mattress and reported, "The bed is cool to the touch and takes quite a while to warm up." They were surprised that the cover "actually cools" and even mentioned that it exceeded their expectations. A second customer wrote that the "super cool" mattress protector was "excellent" for staying cool during the summer. They also mentioned that they experienced very little "gapping or bunching up."

Another Amazon shopper went as far as to call it the "best mattress cover" they've ever owned. They especially appreciated that the Power Chill Mattress Protector was thin, writing, "so I can feel my mattress plumpness through it, yet it's definitely waterproof. I actually tested it with warm water before I made the bed with it." They added, "It actually feels cool when I am laying in bed," making it the perfect option for their summer bedding.

This season, add an extra cool element to your bedroom to keep cool with the Serta Power Chill Mattress Protector, and buy it while it’s still on sale.