I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 14 Items Worth Buying During Sephora's Savings Event—Starting at $15

It's finally that time of year! Yes, we're nearly past the April showers and spending our gorgeous days outdoors more often, but I meant it's time for Sephora's epic Savings Event. The annual spring sale kicked off today for Rouge members and will open to VIB and Insider members on Tuesday, April 18, and run through Monday, April 24.

Sephora's highest-tiered Rouge members will save 20 percent, VIB members will save 15 percent, and Insider members will save 10 percent on purchases using code SAVENOW at checkout. Plus, you'll also save 30 percent on all Sephora brand products. If you don't currently have a membership, you can still sign up for free and shop the sale as an Insider tier member.

Frankly, I never need an excuse to shop at Sephora, but I'm always grateful for a spectacular sale and a chance to save big on best-selling, buzzy brands. In case you may feel overwhelmed by the retailer's steep selection of hair, skin, and beauty must-haves, I put together a list of 14 tried and true products worth the splurge on a good day—and certainly worth your attention during this sale.

Take a peek at some highly coveted picks below.

Sephora

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

These glossy balms are jam-packed with shea and murumuru seed butters and vegan waxes to hydrate and plump. After applying this, my lips always feel softer, and Summer Fridays just released two new shades for the season: Pink Sugar and Cherry. According to the brand, one of these Lip Butter balms is sold every minute, so stock up before they sell out.

To buy: From $20 with code SAVENOW (was $24); sephora.com.

Sephora

Ceremonia Weightless Hydration Conditioner for Fine/Thin Hair

I have fine hair and it doesn't take much to weigh it down, so I have to be very selective with the conditioners I choose, and this has never let me—or my strands—down. The Latinx-owned brand uses natural ingredients from Latin America to power its products, and it developed this weightless formula in response to customer demand.

To buy: From $16 with code SAVENOW (was $20); sephora.com.

Sephora

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer

There's no time like the present to splurge—especially when you can save on a brand like Tatcha, which rarely goes on sale. This iconic moisturizer lives up to the hype. It's gentle enough for me to use after dermaplaning, and I always wake up with supple, glowy skin.

To buy: From $56 with code SAVENOW (was $70); sephora.com.

Sephora

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Setting Spray

This setting spray recently launched, and it's already amassed a slew of five-star reviews. The formula uses lentil extract to minimize shine, bakuchiol to smooth fine lines and texture, and niacinamide. It also contains pore-blurring microspheres for a flawless finish, and I have found that it works beautifully with my combination skin.

To buy: From $31 with code SAVENOW (was $38); sephora.com.

Sephora

Huda Beauty Glowish Bright Light Hydrating Sheer Concealer

Huda Beauty has pretty much perfected the concealer game. The Glowish line isn't as full coverage as the TikTok-famous #FauxFilter concealer, but it is just as smooth, creamy, and blendable. I use the fair-light shade to brighten up my under-eye area, and the light shade to cover up any blemishes.

To buy: From $22 with code SAVENOW (was $27); sephora.com.

Sephora

Herbivore Aquarius BHA + Blue Tansy Clarifying Cleanser

Herivore's Aquarius Pore Purifying BHA Cream helped me banish breakouts when my skin was having a meltdown, and its cleanser successor is just as potent without stripping my skin. The BHA gently exfoliates and degunks pores while the blue tansy soothes irritation.

To buy: From $21 with code SAVENOW (was $26); sephora.com.

Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth Max Vitamin D-Fense Sunscreen Serum

You mean I can skip a step in my morning skincare routine? Yes, please! I love how far our sunscreens have come; I apply this serum-sunscreen combo right after my toner, and I'm good to go for the rest of the day.

To buy: From $34 with code SAVENOW (was $42); sephora.com.

Sephora

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This ultra-pigmented, viral liquid blush is no joke. Just a small dab is all I need to add the perfect amount of flush to my makeup look. You can choose between radiant and matte formulas in 13 gorgeous shades.

To buy: From $19 with code SAVENOW (was $23); sephora.com.

Sephora

Beautyblender Power Pocket Puff

The dual-sided powder puff was created for baking, but I always use it to apply my powder products because it gives such a flawless finish. I'll even keep it in my makeup bag for touch-ups on the go. The teardrop shape lets me get into the tight corners of my eye without a hitch.

To buy: From $15 with code SAVENOW (was $18); sephora.com.

Sephora

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Three years later and Ilia's skin tint still reigns supreme. You can't go wrong with SPF and light coverage with a flawless, second-skin finish. It feels so light on the skin, even after I throw on some setting powder.

To buy: From $39 with code SAVENOW (was $48); sephora.com.

Sephora

Ouai St. Barts Cleansing Scalp & Body Sugar Scrub

Aside from the delicious scent, I love that I can use this on my scalp and body. It's infused with sugar crystals to lightly exfoliate and coconut oil to restore moisture. I like to use it at least once a week to eliminate all the product buildup in my hair.

To buy: From $32 with code SAVENOW (was $40); sephora.com.

Sephora

Glow Recipe Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops

I've always been insecure about my large pores, and this is one of the few primers that actually smooths them. With continued use, you can refine the look of your pores thanks to the tapioca, rice, encapsulated BHA, and strawberry enzymes and leaf extract. I've applied cream, liquid, and powder products on top of it, and it never pills underneath.

To buy: From $26 with code SAVENOW (was $32); sephora.com.

Sephora

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed

Nope, it's not an error—that's right, Danessa Myricks has perfected the balm powder. It started with the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder and evolved with this pore-blurring blush. The balm powder also contains hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, olive-derived squalane, and upsalite. You can choose from six beautiful matte shades.

To buy: From $20 with code SAVENOW (was $25); sephora.com.

Sephora

Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Treatment Serum

Adwoa has never done me wrong, and this decadent serum is no exception. Although you can use it on dry or wet hair, I have very fine, black hair, so too much of this can make it look greasy. I reserve this formula for 20 or 30 minutes before I shower. After shampooing, my strands are soft, and my frizz is significantly reduced.

To buy: From $29 with code SAVENOW (was $36); sephora.com.

