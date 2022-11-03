Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Is Offering Insider-Exclusive Deals on the Best Beauty Gift Sets

For beauty lovers, Sephora likely takes a good chunk out of your paychecks (I know it does for me). It offers hundreds of products to fulfill every beauty need from skincare to haircare, to makeup, and fragrances from a variety of luxury brands. Right now, the retailer is offering a rare sale for its most loyal customers.

Sephora Rouge, VIB, and Insider members can take advantage of a tiered discount of up to 20 percent off, depending on your member status during its Holiday Savings Event. Now through November 7, be sure to use the code SAVINGS at checkout to get the deals. You can even score 30 percent off items from the Sephora Collection, no matter your membership level. And if you’re not a member, you can sign up to become an Insider for free.

While you can snag a discount on just about anything on the site, the best strategy is browsing through its limited-edition holiday gift sets. Sephora’s gift sets are legendary for offering full-size and travel-size best-sellers at a fraction of their usual price.

Best Sephora Holiday Gift Set Deals

There are more than 600 value gift sets available to shop, but we curated a list of the 14 worth buying. Ahead shop holiday gift sets from popular brands like Rare Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte, Gisou, Laneige, and more for yourself or the beauty buff in your life.

Sephora

By now, you’ve probably heard of the TikTok-viral and Amazon shopper-loved overnight lip mask from Laneige. The normally-$24 lip mask promises hydrated lips with one quick swipe. And right now, Sephora members can get five mini sleeping masks in different scents for as little as $15 during the sale.

To buy: From $15 with code SAVINGS (was $19); sephora.com.

Sephora

Another product that’s taken over the internet is the Rare Beauty liquid blush. The ultra-pigmented formula is easy to apply and blend, leaving a flushed finish. This set comes with one full-sized bottle and two minis in some of its best-selling shades.

To buy: From $24 with code SAVINGS (was $30); sephora.com.

Sephora

This eye makeup set from clean beauty marvel Ilia has everything you need to create a stunning everyday look. Complete with a full-size, editor-loved mascara, a full-size liquid eyeliner, and two mini liquid eyeshadows, this set allows you to create a finished eye look that’s as easy to take off as it is to apply.

To buy: From $45 with code SAVINGS (was $56); sephora.com.

Sephora

If you’re looking for a gift set that will elevate your full daily routine, this is the one for you. The Sephora Favorites box is filled with best-sellers from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit, Living Proof, Summer Fridays, and more for as little as $24 for select Sephora members. My personal favorites in this set include the Saie glowy supergel highlighter, the Benefit Cosmetics roller lash mascara, and the Living Proof perfect hair day dry shampoo.

To buy: From $24 with code SAVINGS (was $30); sephora.com.

Sephora

When I tried that TikTok-viral Tarte juicy lip, I understood the hype immediately. The plumping lip gloss delivers a light tingling sensation that makes my pout look fuller. The stain is moderately pigmented and it leaves a super glossy finish. And getting four full-size tubes for less than the price of two is a no-brainer.

To buy: From $31 with code SAVINGS (was $39); sephora.com.

Sephora

Our hands need a little extra care in the fall and winter, and now’s the time to grab this hand cream set from L'Occitane. This holiday hand cream set features the perfect smoothing minis that you can simply throw in your purse for on-the-go relief.

To buy: From $23 with code SAVINGS (was $29); sephora.com.

Sephora

If you frequently heat style your hair or struggle with damaged hair, this protective and strengthening set is for you. This Olaplex set includes a bond smoother to reduce frizz, a heat styling protectant, and a bonding oil to boost softness and shine. It’s valued at $67, but Sephora Rouge shoppers can get it for $34.

To buy: From $34 with code SAVINGS (was $42); sephora.com.

Sephora

Hair styling dryer brushes have become wildly popular because it provides an easy way to accomplish salon-worthy blowouts. Drybar’s Double Shot blow-dryer brush is priced at $155, but in this set, you get a heat protecting mist, a dry shampoo, hairspray, and two hair clips for the same price.

To buy: From $124 with code SAVINGS (was $155); sephora.com.

Sephora



If you love the glass skin trend, look no further than Tatcha’s dewy skin essentials set. You’ll get a full-size hydrating moisturizer, a mini rice wash cleanser, and a mini resurfacing and plumping serum. The set targets dryness, uneven texture, and loss of firmness thanks to its super-charged formulas with hyaluronic acid and Okinawa algae.

To buy: From $66 with code SAVINGS (was $82); sephora.com.

Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury’s matte lipsticks have a huge following for a reason. The rosy-pink shades are pigmented without looking too dramatic, and the application lasts for hours at a time. I bought the same travel-size mini pack last year, and I’m still using them today.



To buy: From $26 with code SAVINGS (was $32); sephora.com.

Sephora



Tame dry, frizzy hair with this hydration set from Gisou. Equipped with four minis of the brand’s leave-in conditioner, hair oil, hair mask, and hair perfume, the complete set works to strengthen strands, repair split-ends, tame frizz, soften hair, and leave it smelling like honey.

To buy: From $61 with code SAVINGS (was $76); sephora.com.

Sephora

Beauty Blenders flawlessly apply everything from foundation to concealer to powder to cream and liquid blushes, bronzers, and highlighters. And you can get three makeup sponges, a sponge cleaner, and a scrub mat for less than the normal price of two blenders.

To buy: From $39 with code SAVINGS (was $49); sephora.com.

Sephora

Having a lip balm or two with you at all times in the fall and winter is crucial. Fresh’s lip treatment set has what you need to combat dry, chapped lips. You’ll get three mini lip balms in different scents and shades for less than the price of one full-size tube.

To buy: From $20 with code SAVINGS (was $25); sephora.com.

Sephora

Whether you’re still searching for your signature scent or want to switch up your usual fragrance, check out this Sephora Favorites perfume sampler set that lets you try six sample-size perfumes. It features a variety of brands and notes—plus, it includes a certificate to redeem a free travel-size perfume of your favorite scent from the pack.

To buy: From $23 with code SAVINGS (was $28); sephora.com.

