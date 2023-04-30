Shoppers Say They’ve ‘Never Slept Better’ Thanks to These Cooling Bed Pillows

Sleep accessories can make all the difference when trying to get a good night’s rest, and one element that’s very important to love is your pillow. Laying your head on a pillow with too much fill can bother your back or neck, while an option that retains heat can make you feel too hot in the middle of the night. Although finding an ideal pillow can feel like an out of reach feat, Amazon shoppers say these pillows are the ones to purchase—and a set of two is quietly on sale for $22.

The Semzsom standard-size bed pillows come in a pack of two, and they have a “silky smooth” polyester microfiber exterior that helps prevent you from overheating as well as an allergy-friendly down alternative fill inside, according to the brand. With 1,800 perfect ratings, they’ve climbed into the top 10 best-sellers in Amazon’s Bed Pillows category—and while each one is priced at $11 apiece, you might as well upgrade every bed in your household.

To buy: $22 (was $35); amazon.com.

“I've tried a lot of pillows. This pillow is perfect. I've never slept better,” wrote a five-star reviewer who already purchased another set. Another shopper said that the pillows are “extremely comfortable and cooling overnight” and added, “You can't beat these pillows for the money—very happy!”

Not only do the breathable pillows promise to keep you cool while you sleep, but they also have other benefits to add to their comfort. The brand notes that the pillows toggle in between “soft and supportive” to offer “gentle support and adequate comfort for your head, neck, and shoulders.” Plus, the pillows are designed with “no-shift construction” to prevent them from flattening, and you can even machine wash them. They’re also OEKO-TEX 100 certified, meaning they’re manufactured without harmful substances.

“The pillow is just right and does not go flat or shift fill during the night,” said a reviewer who typically wakes up multiple times throughout the night but didn’t and credits the pillows. A different shopper confirmed the pillows are “great for back and side sleeping” and said they should have purchased a set sooner.

Whether you’re a side, back, or stomach sleeper, switch to the Semzsom bed pillows while the standard size pack of two is on sale for $22. Then join other shoppers in enjoying a more restful night’s sleep.