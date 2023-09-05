I Sunburn Easily, and This Selfmade Skincare Bundle Is My New Go-To for After-Sun Care

If you’re anything like me, you probably don’t want to bring home a sunburn as a souvenir from your warm weather vacation. And yet, despite your best efforts, sometimes life gives you the perfect beach read and you wake up from a nap lobster-fied. And even if it’s not a full-fledged sunburn, dry skin is no fun.

Alas, in the midst of all that grilling, outdoor yoga, park strolls, and ice cream runs, it’s super important to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized in the summer. The best thing you can do for yourself? Wear oodles of sunblock on your face and body, stay in the shade as much as possible, and don’t take that unshaded catnap after closing your chapter of Curtis Sittenfeld’s Romantic Comedy poolside.

The second-best thing you can do is pick up Selfmade’s sensational comfort zone bundle, a duo which contains two of the brand’s most beloved products: Secure Attachment Comfort Serum+ and Corrective Experience Comfort Cream. The skincare goodies are loaded with ultra-hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalane, and marine algae extracts that lock in moisture and protect the skin barrier. Supercharge your skin with the serum that includes 1 percent cortinhib GTM (sourced from helichrysum flower) to reduce redness as well as hydrate. The moisturizer is also infused with niacinamide to blur and prevent fine lines.

As someone with sunburn-prone skin, I love the soothing nature of these products and the “spa in a bottle” and “rich and moisturizing” qualities that customers highlight. Plus, the light cucumber scent is absolutely delightful, as is the fact that Selfmade’s products are vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, formaldehyde-free, paraben-free, and free of more icky additives.

This potent serum and cream will work wonders on your dry skin. Next time someone asks you what your secret is, you’ll have this set to thank for your dewy glow. Check out the set at Selfmade, or browse individual products below.

