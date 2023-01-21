These Self Care Tools Have Over 217,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined, and They’re Up to 56% Off at Amazon

Self-care means many things to many people. While it might involve taking time to devote to favorite hobbies for some, others need to be physically engaged and some want to disconnect entirely. These self-care moments might look like taking a warm shower while an aromatherapy candle burns nearby or making a cup of tea and snuggling up on the couch to binge your comfort show. 

Regardless of the ritual or activity, self-care is designed to recharge your batteries. With that said, there are a few tools that you’ll want to have on stand-by for when you need to reset and clear your mind — and many of them are on sale right now at Amazon for up to 56 percent off. These products are so beloved by shoppers, they’ve racked up a combined 217,000 five-star ratings, too. 

From weighted blankets to foot massagers, keep on reading to shop self-care tools on sale at Amazon now. 

Best Self-Care Tools at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

One could argue that the most important act of self-care is sleep. That means not only practicing good sleep hygiene, but also having the proper bedding to ensure a restful night. Made from gel memory foam, these luxury pillows are a great addition to any bed and for hot sleepers, their cooling technology ensures optimal breathability during the night.

Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $25); amazon.com.

Engaging the senses is one of the best ways to ground yourself and practice self-care. A cup of tea can do just that with its warm temperature, pleasant aroma, and unique taste. Instead of using a traditional tea kettle, this glass tea pot can be placed in the microwave to heat up the water in minutes. Simply place the loose tea leaves in the center of the stainless steel infuser once the water is heated and you’ll have enough tea for three to four cups. According to shoppers, this teapot is the “perfect size, easy to clean, and easy to put together.”   

Quility Weighted Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $55); amazon.com. 

Weighted blankets are a solid choice for anyone who wants to experience the sensation and comfort of a cozy hug when they’re trying to drift off to sleep. Made with glass beads, this blanket provides an even distribution of weight across the entire body and warmth during the night to promote relaxation. It’s a number one best-seller in weighted blankets on Amazon with over 37,000 five-star ratings and shoppers love how “soft and comfy” it is.

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

Amazon

To buy: $288 with coupon (was $380); amazon.com.

Whether you have a job that requires you to be on your feet all day or simply need a way to relax, a foot massager is the way to go. With five modes to choose from, select one that best suits your needs, whether that’s a rolling massage or compression therapy. Plus, it comes with a remote so it’s easy to use and doesn’t require you to move a muscle when it’s time to adjust the settings. While it’s a bit pricey, it has nearly 10,000 five-star ratings and shoppers say if you’re looking for a great foot massager, “treat yourself to this one.” 

GearLight Rechargeable Book Light

Amazon

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $29); amazon.com.

There’s nothing like cozying up on the couch or in bed with a good book to unwind with after a long day. However, if your partner is asleep or you simply don’t want to turn on a bright overhead light, then this tiny rechargeable lamp will do the trick. It gives you the option to choose from one of three settings for different light intensity and has an adjustable head to easily maneuver into the best position for you. Shoppers particularly like the amber light option, which can help prevent blue-light exposure at night. One person said it “helps so much” with their bedtime routine.

HiCoup Red Wine Decanter with Aerator

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $55); amazon.com

Another way to engage in self care is by hanging out with friends and ordering takeout. For those nights in, use this glass decanter with your favorite bottle of Malbec to make everything feel a little more special. The carafe allows for maximum oxygenation to enhance the wine’s flavor profile, according to the brand, and shoppers say it’s “beautiful in detail and still functional.”

KT-Sports Bike Seat Cushion Cover

Amazon

To buy: $14 with coupon (was $26); amazon.com.

Your therapist may have suggested more time outside to not only soak in the sun, but also move your body when looking to engage in acts of self-care. For those avid bikers, a cushioned bike seat is the key to a smooth ride and this one cinches on with an adjustable drawstring and provides a comfortable resting area with gel padding. Shoppers say it has “nice padding” and “holds up well” over time. 

Bath Haven Bath Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Last but not least, you can’t forget a solid bath pillow. Now, this isn’t the same pillow you use for sleeping like the set mentioned above, but one that allows you to rest your neck and head in the bathtub with unparalleled comfort. Using six suction cups, this pillow stays secure on the side of the tub and you can rest knowing it won’t slip into the water. And if it gets damp, the ultra-breathable air mesh fabric allows it to dry quickly and “it comes with a little case” to put it in when you need to “throw it in the washer,” as one shopper put it.  

