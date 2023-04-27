Shoppers Say This $14 Sponge Works ‘Better Than Anything Else’ for Dusting

Its ridged design traps dirt and debris.

By
Published on April 27, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, Magical Dust Cleaning Sponge,
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Spring has sprung, which means warm weather, flowers, and—unfortunately—allergies. If you’re trying to keep your allergies in check this season, we’ve got you covered. The Scrub Daddy Damp Duster will help you rid your home of pollen and dust, and it’s only $14.


The foam sponge features ridges to collect dust, dirt, and debris. According to customers, the unique design prevents dust from getting everywhere when cleaning. The small rectangular product is lightweight and just the right size to fit in the palm of your hand, making it perfect for quick cleanups. It’s useful for dusting everything from blinds to baseboards.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, Magical Dust Cleaning Sponge

Amazon

To buy: $14; amazon.com.

The Amazon best-selling sponge is reusable, so it’s definitely worth the price. To use it, wet the sponge to soften the material and help it pick up stuck-on substances. Then just rinse it off when you’re finished cleaning to remove any lingering debris. 

With more than 2,200 perfect ratings, shoppers say it “traps dust better than anything else” they’ve tried. One reviewer commented, “This is so much [more] preferable to just knocking dust around or wiping floorboards with a rag that doesn’t really get everything off.” Another person noted that there aren’t any “flying dust particles” when using it and called it a “must-have.”

“I love this thing!” one five-star reviewer added. “It saves so much time when wiping down surfaces. It gets all the dust/crumbs off surfaces easily.”

At only $14, this reusable sponge is a worthwhile investment. Ditch your feather duster and pick it up now to eliminate all the pollen and allergens from your home this spring.

