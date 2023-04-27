Home Cleaning Shoppers Say This $14 Sponge Works ‘Better Than Anything Else’ for Dusting Its ridged design traps dirt and debris. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 11:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Spring has sprung, which means warm weather, flowers, and—unfortunately—allergies. If you’re trying to keep your allergies in check this season, we’ve got you covered. The Scrub Daddy Damp Duster will help you rid your home of pollen and dust, and it’s only $14. The foam sponge features ridges to collect dust, dirt, and debris. According to customers, the unique design prevents dust from getting everywhere when cleaning. The small rectangular product is lightweight and just the right size to fit in the palm of your hand, making it perfect for quick cleanups. It’s useful for dusting everything from blinds to baseboards. Amazon To buy: $14; amazon.com. The Amazon best-selling sponge is reusable, so it’s definitely worth the price. To use it, wet the sponge to soften the material and help it pick up stuck-on substances. Then just rinse it off when you’re finished cleaning to remove any lingering debris. With more than 2,200 perfect ratings, shoppers say it “traps dust better than anything else” they’ve tried. One reviewer commented, “This is so much [more] preferable to just knocking dust around or wiping floorboards with a rag that doesn’t really get everything off.” Another person noted that there aren’t any “flying dust particles” when using it and called it a “must-have.” Run, Don’t Walk—This Cordless Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call ‘Agile’ Is Nearly $400 Off at Amazon “I love this thing!” one five-star reviewer added. “It saves so much time when wiping down surfaces. It gets all the dust/crumbs off surfaces easily.” At only $14, this reusable sponge is a worthwhile investment. Ditch your feather duster and pick it up now to eliminate all the pollen and allergens from your home this spring. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Haven’t You Heard? Ballet Flats Are Back, and These Popular Under-$30 Finds Are All at Amazon Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cool and Comfortable’ Under-$25 Swing Dress You Won’t Believe How Many Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Are Hiding at Amazon—Up to 67% Off