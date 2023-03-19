Shopping This Is the Mary Poppins of Beach Bags, and It’s Under $50 at Amazon It’s the only beach bag I’ve used in years. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 19, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Sponsored by We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Summer is my favorite season, and I’ve counted down to each and every beach day for as long as I can remember. I dream of that first ocean sighting after weeks without it, I love reading on the beach, and I truly believe that a long walk on the sand is one of the best ways to relieve any stress I’m feeling. But all of this isn’t to ignore one of the biggest pitfalls about my favorite place: The sand gets everywhere. However, I have found at least one solution to help with this pesky problem: this under-$50 beach bag that you can shop at Amazon. After toting nearly countless canvas bags to the beach and constantly feeling frustrated that my bag was always covered with a light coating of sand, I decided it was time to make a change several years ago. I wanted to find a beach bag that was still big enough to hold all of my essentials like my towel, my book, my water bottle, and my phone. But the biggest goal was to source a find that was cute, waterproof, and somehow resistant to sand. It felt like a lofty list, but I checked off everything when I bought the Scout Daytripper. Amazon To buy: $46; amazon.com. The Scout Daytripper measures 19 by 11.5 by 9 inches with 10-inch shoulder straps, and it’s available in 10 patterns. It has a reinforced bottom, and the entire bag is made from 100 percent cotton twill. But unlike other canvas or cotton bags I’ve used in the past, this one is “heat-laminated with a water-resistant coating,” according to the brand. The end result of the coating is that the bag is smooth to the touch (rather than soft), which also makes it resistant to water and dirt, including sand. I’ve found that I can simply brush or wipe the bag clean if it comes into contact with either, which is such a game changer at the beach when water, sand, and dirt are all inevitable. This Best-Selling Beach Chair With 4,100 Five-Star Ratings Is Quietly on Sale for Under $30 at Amazon Amazon To buy: $46; amazon.com. The other thing that helps to keep anything I store inside safe is the zippers, which have never made me feel as though my bag doesn’t have enough room. The main compartment of the bag zips closed, which keeps everything I’m storing inside protected from any sand that might blow. Plus, I love using the additional interior zippered pocket as a spot to store my phone. It’s truly the Mary Poppins of beach bags and can hold up to 50 pounds, according to Scout, which is likely why the brand also highlights that it’s an ideal size to use as a gym bag or an overnight bag. And it’s worth noting that it’s the perfect size to use as your personal item for a flight, too. Amazon To buy: $50; amazon.com. If you’re tired of sand or salt water sticking to your bag, make this the season that you try something new. Before you’re officially bound for the beach, pick up a Scout Daytripper while it’s in stock at Amazon in all patterns starting at just $46. It’s the best buy I’ve ever bought for days spent at my favorite place. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This $12 Best-Selling Blanket With 112,700+ Five-Star Ratings Keeps Shoppers at the ‘Perfect Temperature’ Amazon Just Dropped Deals Up to 52% on These Genius Laundry Room Organizers Right Under Our Noses Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled With Elevated Fashion Must-Haves for Spring Starting at $10