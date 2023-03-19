This Is the Mary Poppins of Beach Bags, and It’s Under $50 at Amazon

Summer is my favorite season, and I’ve counted down to each and every beach day for as long as I can remember. I dream of that first ocean sighting after weeks without it, I love reading on the beach, and I truly believe that a long walk on the sand is one of the best ways to relieve any stress I’m feeling. But all of this isn’t to ignore one of the biggest pitfalls about my favorite place: The sand gets everywhere. However, I have found at least one solution to help with this pesky problem: this under-$50 beach bag that you can shop at Amazon.

After toting nearly countless canvas bags to the beach and constantly feeling frustrated that my bag was always covered with a light coating of sand, I decided it was time to make a change several years ago. I wanted to find a beach bag that was still big enough to hold all of my essentials like my towel, my book, my water bottle, and my phone. But the biggest goal was to source a find that was cute, waterproof, and somehow resistant to sand. It felt like a lofty list, but I checked off everything when I bought the Scout Daytripper.

To buy: $46; amazon.com.

The Scout Daytripper measures 19 by 11.5 by 9 inches with 10-inch shoulder straps, and it’s available in 10 patterns. It has a reinforced bottom, and the entire bag is made from 100 percent cotton twill. But unlike other canvas or cotton bags I’ve used in the past, this one is “heat-laminated with a water-resistant coating,” according to the brand. The end result of the coating is that the bag is smooth to the touch (rather than soft), which also makes it resistant to water and dirt, including sand. I’ve found that I can simply brush or wipe the bag clean if it comes into contact with either, which is such a game changer at the beach when water, sand, and dirt are all inevitable.

The other thing that helps to keep anything I store inside safe is the zippers, which have never made me feel as though my bag doesn’t have enough room. The main compartment of the bag zips closed, which keeps everything I’m storing inside protected from any sand that might blow. Plus, I love using the additional interior zippered pocket as a spot to store my phone. It’s truly the Mary Poppins of beach bags and can hold up to 50 pounds, according to Scout, which is likely why the brand also highlights that it’s an ideal size to use as a gym bag or an overnight bag. And it’s worth noting that it’s the perfect size to use as your personal item for a flight, too.

If you’re tired of sand or salt water sticking to your bag, make this the season that you try something new. Before you’re officially bound for the beach, pick up a Scout Daytripper while it’s in stock at Amazon in all patterns starting at just $46. It’s the best buy I’ve ever bought for days spent at my favorite place.

