I'm Obsessed With This Personalizable Candle Brand That Uses AI to Find Your Perfect Scent

Find a scent that’s just “you.”

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 08:30AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Scent Lab tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

If you’re like me and love fragrances and personality quizzes, I found the candle brand for you: Scent Lab. Scent Lab just launched in November 2022, and I’m already obsessed. The founder, Ariana Silvestro, wanted to make finding fragrances shoppers will actually like easier and less overwhelming. It’s not just any candle company—according to the brand, it’s the “first digital platform that uses AI tech to curate your perfect scent” for a totally personalized experience. 

Scent Lab uses a “data-first approach” to provide you with fragrance recommendations. And the process is so fun—you take a quiz that asks questions about your scent preferences, sensitivity to smell, and lifestyle, and you get three blend results. Scent Lab stores your scent profile once you take the quiz, so you can easily find your matches. I picked blend numbers 1221 and 1226 from my matches, and they both smell amazing.

Scent Lab Lauren's Candle

Once you select one of your top scents you want to buy (or all three), you get to pick the color, too. There are four options available: Astro (black), Stardust (beige), Cosmo (pink), and Spellbound (brown). I chose the Spellbound and Stardust colors for my candles, and I love the look of the matte glass containers. Plus, each one has a custom label with your name on it, and the blend number is on the bottom so you can remember which fragrance you picked.

Stardust

Scent Lab stardust

Scent Lab

Scent Lab’s clean-burning candles are made of toxin- and phthalate-free, 100 percent soy wax with all natural fragrance oils and organic cotton wicks. They arrive in a reusable silky satin bag, and the vessels can be repurposed when you finish the candle, which is perfect since they’re pretty enough to be decor. The brand also uses biodegradable packing peanuts, so it’s completely eco-friendly. 

To buy: $45; shopscentlab.com.

Spellbound

Scent Lab spellboud

Scent Lab

Regular sized candles are 14 ounces and have an average burn time of 80 hours. If you want to smell the candles before committing to one fragrance, there’s a solution for that, too. You can get the scent kit, which includes three votive candles in each of your recommended scents for you to test them out. 

To buy: $45; shopscentlab.com.

Cosmo

Scent Lab cosmo

Scent Lab

If you’re looking for a personal gift, Scent Lab candles would be fantastic for that, too. Just enter the amount you want to give (like a gift card), then send the scent discovery quiz to the person you’re gifting so they can find their ideal scents. And you’ll know they’ll actually like your present, since they get to basically pick it out themself.

To buy: $45; shopscentlab.com.

Astro

Scent Lab astro

Scent Lab

Trying Scent Lab’s scent discovery was so fun, and the candles smell so delicious that it’s safe to say I’m in love. Take the quiz now to find your own scents to become obsessed with.

To buy: $45; shopscentlab.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Birkenstock Launch at Nordstrom tout
Birkenstock Quietly Debuted 2 Exclusive Styles at Nordstrom, but They Won’t Stay in Stock for Long
Alta Luxe Resistance Bands Tout
This Set of Resistance Bands Makes My At-Home Full Body Workouts Varied and Easy—and It's on Sale
Storage Solutions Are the Organizing Heroes tout
I Found These 12 Kitchen Storage Solutions to Organize My Whole Kitchen, and They’re Up to 63% Off
Related Articles
Adorned Candle Collection Tout
I Tried the Popular—and Beautifully Packaged—Candle Brand That’s All Over Instagram, and It’s My New Go-To
The Best Pet Stain Removers, Tested and Reviewed
The 7 Best Pet Stain Removers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon's Most-Loved Valentineâs Day Gifts Under Fifty Dollars tout
It’s Official: These Are Amazon’s Most-Loved Valentine’s Day Gifts, With Ideas Starting at $4
Work From Home Tout
I’m a Writer Who Works From Home, and These Are the 10 Products I Find Absolutely Essential
By Rosie Jane candle launch tout
This Clean Fragrance Brand’s Iconic Perfume Sold Out Five Times—and Now You Can Shop the Scent in a Candle
Best Romantic Candles
The 15 Best Romantic Candles of 2023
Best Valentines Day Gifts Amazon 2023 Editor Loved Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Valentine’s Day—All Under $50
Dossier Valentine's Day Tout
Shop Best-Selling Luxury Dossier Perfumes at Walmart—Starting at Just $29
three candles
The 36 Best Candles of 2023 for Every Scent Preference
three reed diffusers
The 18 Best Reed Diffusers of 2023 to Make Your Home Smell Amazing
One of the best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women, the Venus et Fleur Le Mini Square of roses on a pink background
The 34 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her of 2023
Line art drawing of a family
The 74 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2023
How to Make Your Home Smell Like Fall, mulled cider with star anise
8 Ways to Make Your Home Smell Like Fall
valentine's day gifts
The 40 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 17 Best Fall Candles for a Cozy Home in 2023
gain flings laundry pods
The 10 Best Laundry Pods of 2023