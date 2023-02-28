I'm Obsessed With This Personalizable Candle Brand That Uses AI to Find Your Perfect Scent

If you’re like me and love fragrances and personality quizzes, I found the candle brand for you: Scent Lab. Scent Lab just launched in November 2022, and I’m already obsessed. The founder, Ariana Silvestro, wanted to make finding fragrances shoppers will actually like easier and less overwhelming. It’s not just any candle company—according to the brand, it’s the “first digital platform that uses AI tech to curate your perfect scent” for a totally personalized experience.

Scent Lab uses a “data-first approach” to provide you with fragrance recommendations. And the process is so fun—you take a quiz that asks questions about your scent preferences, sensitivity to smell, and lifestyle, and you get three blend results. Scent Lab stores your scent profile once you take the quiz, so you can easily find your matches. I picked blend numbers 1221 and 1226 from my matches, and they both smell amazing.

Once you select one of your top scents you want to buy (or all three), you get to pick the color, too. There are four options available: Astro (black), Stardust (beige), Cosmo (pink), and Spellbound (brown). I chose the Spellbound and Stardust colors for my candles, and I love the look of the matte glass containers. Plus, each one has a custom label with your name on it, and the blend number is on the bottom so you can remember which fragrance you picked.

Scent Lab’s clean-burning candles are made of toxin- and phthalate-free, 100 percent soy wax with all natural fragrance oils and organic cotton wicks. They arrive in a reusable silky satin bag, and the vessels can be repurposed when you finish the candle, which is perfect since they’re pretty enough to be decor. The brand also uses biodegradable packing peanuts, so it’s completely eco-friendly.

To buy: $45; shopscentlab.com.

Spellbound

Regular sized candles are 14 ounces and have an average burn time of 80 hours. If you want to smell the candles before committing to one fragrance, there’s a solution for that, too. You can get the scent kit, which includes three votive candles in each of your recommended scents for you to test them out.

If you’re looking for a personal gift, Scent Lab candles would be fantastic for that, too. Just enter the amount you want to give (like a gift card), then send the scent discovery quiz to the person you’re gifting so they can find their ideal scents. And you’ll know they’ll actually like your present, since they get to basically pick it out themself.

Trying Scent Lab’s scent discovery was so fun, and the candles smell so delicious that it’s safe to say I’m in love. Take the quiz now to find your own scents to become obsessed with.

