Home Decorating Sarah Jessica Parker Picks the Best Home Decor in 2023 Etsy Design Awards And just like you’d expect, they’re all so chic and tasteful. By Leslie Corona Leslie Corona Leslie Corona is the Senior Home Editor at REAL SIMPLE magazine. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents. She has shared her expertise on the TODAY show, Cheddar, and local television news outlets. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 Photo: mozidozen.etsy.com Sarah Jessica Parker has a great eye for fashion, and unsurprisingly, that translates into great taste in the home space. So when Etsy asked her to co-judge their 2023 Etsy Design Awards, alongside their trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, we couldn’t help but stan this perfect partnership. The pair hand picked their favorite Etsy goods from 150 finalists (narrowed down from thousands of submissions from across the globe!), and winners received cash prizes, in addition to a bunch of other perks. Of course, with SJP in the picture, the grand prize winner had to be a fashion item (this stunning vegan cactus leather bag), but we were so delighted and excited by the cool home decor picks, we also felt the need to join in on celebrating these small makers and their handmade goods. After all, they’re SJP-approved, which makes them even more covetable! These Are Etsy's 2023 Trend Predictions and Colors of the Year 01 of 05 Handmade Ceramic Planter with Chain terrosostudios.etsy.com We love the story behind this Etsy shop: The owner was originally from Syria and had an engineering degree. After relocating to Canada, he discovered his passion for pottery and began crafting his own ceramic pieces, inspired by ancient cultural techniques. We love how this planter has a drainage hole and a dish, two things that are annoyingly often missing from flower pots. (And it’s not lost on us that the chain is vaguely reminiscent of a handbag… Hi, SJP!) $137, terrosostudios.etsy.com 02 of 05 The Dandelion Interactive Lighting mozidozen.etsy.com This wildly innovative lighting piece (yes, it’s actually lighting) was technically selected by previous Etsy winners. Blowing on the dandelion’s “seeds,” or the felt portion, turns on the light! Because it’s battery-operated, it’s easy to transfer between rooms. It emits a pleasant, soft glow, which makes it the perfect nightlight. $191, mozidozen.etsy.com 03 of 05 Ifeoluwa Wall Art dorcascreates.etsy.com Super affordable, unique art?! Yes, please! This giclee print, illustrated by Dorcas Magbadelo, captures the beauty and strength of Black women, which is Dorcas’s mission with all of her art. And just like the other pieces, this one has a Yoruba name, which pays homage to Dorcas’s cultural identity. From $54, dorcascreates.etsy.com 04 of 05 1970s Glass Lounge Chair After Lenci by Adrian Pearsall abtmodern.etsy.com This chair made us swoon—and confirmed our prediction that the 70s are making a huge comeback. To be clear, it’s a vintage, one-of-a-kind piece, and it’s not cheap, but we love its inclusion in the awards because it highlights the sustainable direction consumers are headed; they’re buying more pre-loved treasures. It’s awesome for the planet! And this chair proves not everything vintage is dusty and sad. You really can find so many gems out there! $6,400, abtmodern.etsy.com 05 of 05 Custom Wood Portraits texashoover.etsy.com Continuing on the sustainability theme, this Etsy shop owner and artist uses his woodworking skills to repurpose lumber salvaged from fallen trees, turning it all into custom art. His bespoke portraits feature intricately cut pieces of wood that he personally mills! It makes for a great newlywed or housewarming gift—we love how the rustic charm will instantly warm up any space. From $495, texashoover.etsy.com These Are the Top Jewelry Trends for 2023, According to Etsy Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit