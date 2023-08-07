Sarah Jessica Parker Picks the Best Home Decor in 2023 Etsy Design Awards

And just like you’d expect, they’re all so chic and tasteful.

By
Leslie Corona
Leslie Corona Headshot
Leslie Corona

Leslie Corona is the Senior Home Editor at REAL SIMPLE magazine. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents. She has shared her expertise on the TODAY show, Cheddar, and local television news outlets.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023
Dandelion lamp
Photo:

mozidozen.etsy.com

Sarah Jessica Parker has a great eye for fashion, and unsurprisingly, that translates into great taste in the home space. So when Etsy asked her to co-judge their 2023 Etsy Design Awards, alongside their trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, we couldn’t help but stan this perfect partnership. The pair hand picked their favorite Etsy goods from 150 finalists (narrowed down from thousands of submissions from across the globe!), and winners received cash prizes, in addition to a bunch of other perks.  

Of course, with SJP in the picture, the grand prize winner had to be a fashion item (this stunning vegan cactus leather bag), but we were so delighted and excited by the cool home decor picks, we also felt the need to join in on celebrating these small makers and their handmade goods. After all, they’re SJP-approved, which makes them even more covetable!

01 of 05

Handmade Ceramic Planter with Chain

chain planter

terrosostudios.etsy.com

We love the story behind this Etsy shop: The owner was originally from Syria and had an engineering degree. After relocating to Canada, he discovered his passion for pottery and began crafting his own ceramic pieces, inspired by ancient cultural techniques. We love how this planter has a drainage hole and a dish, two things that are annoyingly often missing from flower pots. (And it’s not lost on us that the chain is vaguely reminiscent of a handbag… Hi, SJP!) $137, terrosostudios.etsy.com

02 of 05

The Dandelion Interactive Lighting

Dandelion lamp

mozidozen.etsy.com

This wildly innovative lighting piece (yes, it’s actually lighting) was technically selected by previous Etsy winners. Blowing on the dandelion’s “seeds,” or the felt portion, turns on the light! Because it’s battery-operated, it’s easy to transfer between rooms. It emits a pleasant, soft glow, which makes it the perfect nightlight. $191, mozidozen.etsy.com

03 of 05

Ifeoluwa Wall Art

art

dorcascreates.etsy.com

Super affordable, unique art?! Yes, please! This giclee print, illustrated by Dorcas Magbadelo, captures the beauty and strength of Black women, which is Dorcas’s mission with all of her art. And just like the other pieces, this one has a Yoruba name, which pays homage to Dorcas’s cultural identity. From $54, dorcascreates.etsy.com

04 of 05

1970s Glass Lounge Chair After Lenci by Adrian Pearsall

glass chair

abtmodern.etsy.com

This chair made us swoon—and confirmed our prediction that the 70s are making a huge comeback. To be clear, it’s a vintage, one-of-a-kind piece, and it’s not cheap, but we love its inclusion in the awards because it highlights the sustainable direction consumers are headed; they’re buying more pre-loved treasures. It’s awesome for the planet! And this chair proves not everything vintage is dusty and sad. You really can find so many gems out there! $6,400, abtmodern.etsy.com

05 of 05

Custom Wood Portraits

wood portraits

texashoover.etsy.com

Continuing on the sustainability theme, this Etsy shop owner and artist uses his woodworking skills to repurpose lumber salvaged from fallen trees, turning it all into custom art. His bespoke portraits feature intricately cut pieces of wood that he personally mills! It makes for a great newlywed or housewarming gift—we love how the rustic charm will instantly warm up any space. From $495, texashoover.etsy.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Gifts of 2023 for Every Man in Your Life
The 62 Best Gifts of 2023 for Every Man in Your Life
Line art drawing of a family
The 80 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 18 Best Places to Buy Art Online in 2023
bunny and fox Easter baskets for kids
The 45 Best Easter Gifts for Kids of 2023
home-decor-you-should-thrift-GettyImages-1227303588
Home Decor You Should Thrift Instead of Buy New, According to Experts
https://www.heymavens.com/
25 LGBTQ-Owned Brands to Shop and Support Now
black owned home decor businesses
25 Black-Owned Home Decor Brands to Shop
Best Fatherâs Day Gifts of 2023
The 32 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023
Justina Blakeney: black interior designers on Instagram
35 Black Interior Designers You Definitely Need to Follow on Instagram
valentine's day gifts for men
The 36 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him of 2023
wall of white MUJI storage containers on a wooden bookcase
28 Home Organization Stores for All Your Storage Needs
30 Best Mother's Day Gifts of 2023
The 51 Best Mother’s Day Gifts of 2023
One of the best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women, the Venus et Fleur Le Mini Square of roses on a pink background
The 34 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her of 2023
Gallery Wall Ideas: Eclectic
4 Smart Strategies for Creating a Stylish Gallery Wall
2020 Real Simple Home Preview: Dayna Home
Get a Sneak Peek at This Year's Real Simple Home
The Best Places to Buy Affordable Jewelry Online
The 18 Best Places to Buy Affordable Jewelry Online in 2023