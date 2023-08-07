Sarah Jessica Parker Picks the Best Home Decor in 2023 Etsy Design Awards

Sarah Jessica Parker has a great eye for fashion, and unsurprisingly, that translates into great taste in the home space. So when Etsy asked her to co-judge their 2023 Etsy Design Awards, alongside their trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, we couldn’t help but stan this perfect partnership. The pair hand picked their favorite Etsy goods from 150 finalists (narrowed down from thousands of submissions from across the globe!), and winners received cash prizes, in addition to a bunch of other perks.

Of course, with SJP in the picture, the grand prize winner had to be a fashion item (this stunning vegan cactus leather bag), but we were so delighted and excited by the cool home decor picks, we also felt the need to join in on celebrating these small makers and their handmade goods. After all, they’re SJP-approved, which makes them even more covetable!