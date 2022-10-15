Amazon Shoppers Say They Feel Like They’re ‘Wrapped in a Knit Blanket’ When They Wear This Cozy Sweater

It’s available in 43 colors.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure.

Published on October 15, 2022

The season for ultra-warm sweaters is almost upon us, so it’s definitely time to take stock of all of your cozy layers. While you do, an extra wool-free sweater that you can dress up and dress down for weeks on end is a great place to start when updating your fall wardrobe. And you’re in luck: Amazon shoppers love this casual knit find that’s comfy, cute, available in plenty of colors, and under $45. 

The Saodimallsu pull-on oversized sweater has almost 7,700 five-star ratings and hundreds of perfect reviews. It’s popular because it’s designed with a 100 percent knit acrylic fabric (rather than wool that’s sometimes itchy), and it’s made to feel breathable to wear. Shoppers also love that the sweater is available in sizes S to XXL in 43 colors, so there are plenty of options to choose from. 

“I was not disappointed by this sweater! The material is cozy and thick—it feels like you're wrapped in a knit blanket when you're wearing it,” shared a five-star reviewer. “I was pleasantly surprised when I unpackaged this sweater. It looks as beautiful in person as it does in the picture,” wrote another reviewer, adding, “[It] feels like nice quality, fits great, and [on] the first day wearing it I received many compliments.”

Other than the fabric, two other standout features of the sweater are its neckline, which is a cross between a mock turtleneck and a cowl neck, and its long batwing sleeves. Both add to the loose-fitting, comfortable style of the sweater, which makes it an easy choice to pair with everything from jeans and leggings to skirts and dresses.

“I would buy this exact sweater a million times again,” wrote a shopper who said the sweater is “super cozy and cute” and confirmed it’s “not too hot.” Another reviewer added that they feel the style of the sweater offers “lots of options to dress up for work or down for the weekends.”

It’s not always easy to find warm sweaters that are also wool-free, but this chunky, oversized sweater fits the bill. Add one to your rotation just in time for winter for only $43, and don’t be surprised if you come back for a few more. 

