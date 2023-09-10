Samsung’s Clever Robot Mop That Can Clean Floors, Walls, and More Is on Sale at Amazon

Grab it while it’s marked down to $220.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on September 10, 2023

Robot vacuums have changed the game when it comes to picking up dirt and debris from your floors, but they can’t always provide the deepest of cleans. If you’re looking for a hands-free experience that can rid your home of grime and grout, you’re in luck. This popular smart mop checks all the boxes, and it’s currently on sale. 

The Samsung Jetbot Mop is quietly marked down at Amazon for $220. The robot mop can instantly clean your hardwood floors, tiles, and more with the press of a button. It comes with two spinning pads that quickly remove spills, stains, or other tough messes. It’s no wonder why shoppers say its smart capabilities have saved them time and helped improve their lives.

Amazon SAMSUNG Jetbot Mop

Amazon

The mop comes with eight different cleaning modes that you can change at any time with the Samsung remote. These settings include: an auto feature for a standard clean, intensive for tougher messes, and edge for reaching all the nooks and crannies. Plus, there’s a 50 minute option for a scheduled time cleaning. Just click the button of the desired cleaning, and press go. One shopper wrote that not only does the gadget mop better than they do but its “shine is so clean that it leaves behind not one steak.”

Designed with sensors around the mop that can help detect its surroundings, the Samsung device makes sure to avoid running into any non-hard floors or large objects such as furniture.  And the clever device also comes with a handheld option that allows you to clean walls, bathtubs, or any other surface you want. You can choose to clean with a microfiber pad to easily wipe down areas, or a thicker yarn pad for a more heavy-duty cleaning. Plus, the pads are machine washable, so you can reuse them time after time.

The mop is built with a battery that can run for nearly two hours without needing to recharge, allowing plenty of time to wipe down your whole home. And, it comes with a large water tank that can hold enough water for up to nearly an hour of cleaning. When it runs out of water, just refill it for it to resume. When the mop is finished cleaning, just plug it back in for it to be ready for the next go. 

This shopper wrote, “It is so convenient, quiet, and cleans faster than I thought. It made a difference in my daily life. It eliminates the stress caused by cleaning and saves my precious time.” Later adding that after cleaning they put the mops in the washing machine making the experience “so simple.”

One final shopper said, “This little guy is my favorite new family member! It works great, uses a tiny amount of water so the floor dries quickly, and the battery life has been outstanding. I cannot recommend this enough if you have hard surface flooring and hate mopping!” 

Ready to upgrade your mopping experience for good? Grab the Samsung Jetbot Mop while it’s on sale, or continue scrolling through to see even more smart mop cleaners at Amazon. 

Bissell SpinWave Two-in-One Robotic Mop and Vacuum 

Amazon Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot

Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop

Amazon iRobot Braava Jet M6

Amazon

Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop

Amazon Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop

Amazon

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Amazon Shark AI Robot Vacuum & Mop

Amazon

Everybot Edge 2 Robot Mop

Amazon EVERYBOT Edge2 Robot Mop

Amazon
