We Named This Cordless Vacuum the Best for Picking Up Pet Hair—and It’s $99 Off at Amazon

Memorial Day may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the deals are over. While you’re kicking off summer, you can still save across home goods and more—like a snazzy new stick vacuum so you can spend more time relaxing and less time tidying. Say goodbye to dust, debris, and allergens this summer with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Pet Vacuum on sale at Amazon right now. You’ll want to act fast, too—over 100 vacuums have sold in the past week.

The Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Pet Vacuum is a versatile, lightweight stick vacuum, weighing in at just 5.5 pounds. It comes with a removable battery and HEPA filter to extend its runtime. First, we named it the Best Cordless Vacuum for Pet Hair after testing many similar vacuum varieties across retailers. Next, we got even more specific, naming it the Best Cordless Vacuum for Pet Hair on Hardwood Floors, as it removed an impressive 100 percent of pet hair from hardwood floors during testing. The vacuum comes with an attached HEPA filter, which can trap at least 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pet dander and allergens.

Amazon

To buy: $300 (was $399); amazon.com.

We noted during testing that the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Pet Vacuum is not as loud as other traditional vacuums, and it comes with three distinctive power settings: low, medium, and high. While the vacuum encountered some resistance over medium-pile and high-pile carpeting, it still picked up 100 percent of hair, coffee grounds, and similar thin particulates during its trial within a minute, making it a speedy and helpful option for those quick summer pick-up sessions. Of course, this means it could be the ideal vacuum for tracking in sand or dirt into the house after beach days, hikes, and similar adventures. While testing, we also noticed that it was easy to remove and empty its tank.

We loved that the vacuum itself moves smoothly around objects in its path with sharp corners; a flexible design that may please shoppers in small spaces. As the brush head is rather bulky in comparison to other vacuum models we tested, however, it won’t fit under furniture with short legs—so keep that in mind if you plan on using the appliance under a low-profile couch or similar.

The Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Pet Vacuum comes with a mini motorized tool and crevice tool that help cleaners reach additional nooks and crannies, a must for a go-to stick vacuum. Act fast while this highly-ranked cordless vacuum is $99 off at Amazon after Memorial Day Weekend. Whether you use it for sandy feet, shedding dogs, or simply for some extra tidy peace-of-mind, your floors (and your wallet) will thank you for it.