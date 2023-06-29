Shoppers Say Their 'Carpets Have Never Been Cleaner' Since Using This Lightweight, Convertible, Cordless Vacuum

It “filters everything out and finds dirt” shoppers’ other vacuums missed.

Published on June 29, 2023

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Whether you live alone or among messy little ones or pets (or perhaps both), a handy vacuum that makes tidying up your home even the slightest bit more bearable is worth the investment. 

A true all-star vacuum will check off three important boxes: It’s easy to store, it’s multi-functional, and it’s lightweight enough to maneuver around the house. The highly rated Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a triple threat with even more features that make it a worthwhile addition to your home cleaning collection. Also, it’s so aesthetically pleasing you may not want to store it away in a closet. 

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung

To buy: $330; samsung.com.

While loads of vacuum cleaners are clunky, this model by Samsung is a good option for anyone who doesn’t have loads of storage space to spare. It’s slender and lightweight, making it easy to store even if you’re low on closet space. It weighs just 6 pounds, so it’s easy to hold when you convert it into a handheld vacuum for hard-to-reach spots like high wall vents and under couch cushions. One of its more impressive features is its five-layer filtration system that captures 99.9 percent of microdust particles for cleaner air inside your home. The vacuum’s .8-liter bin can also hold more dirt, dust, and other debris without having to be emptied as often (busy cleaners, rejoice).

Since the vacuum is cordless, you can bring it anywhere in your home and even better, inside your car for tackling snack crumbs and dust from shoes. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and if you snag an additional battery, you’ll always have one handy to swap if you need a bit more than 40 minutes of vacuum time. Although it’s battery-operated, it still has powerful suction making it a great choice for cleaning pet hair off of a variety of surfaces. The Jet 60 comes with three accessories, including a battery charger, an extension crevice tool, and a slim turbo brush that works on hardwood, tile, and carpeting. It also works well on upholstery when operated as a handheld vacuum cleaner, making it a no-brainer for pet owners. 

One shopper said their “carpets have never been cleaner” after using the vacuum, while another person praised its powerful suction and mentioned that it “filters everything out and finds dirt in [their] carpets” that other vacuum cleaners missed. Pet parents also raved about the vacuum, including one shopper who has pets that shed a lot but shared that  “cleaning up after [their] furry friends has never been easier.” Another reviewer agreed that the Jet 60 “saves [them] a lot of time.”

For your own compact, cordless, and powerful vacuum that will make cleaning your home and your car a breeze, check out the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum. Or, discover even more shopper-loved vacuum cleaners to find the best model for your needs. 

