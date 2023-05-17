The Samsung Frame TV Blends Right Into My Decor, and It’s Currently on Sale for Up to $800 Off

With a small apartment, it can feel like my TV is taking over the whole space. That’s why I bought the Samsung Frame TV—it blends seamlessly into my decor, and it allows me to change up my artwork without having to actually buy new paintings (or go through the hassle of hanging up another frame). Right now during the Discover Samsung Summer Event, you can score the TV for up to a whopping $800 off. But you’ll have to hurry—the sale only lasts through May 21.

Unlike many TVs, the Frame mounts flat against the wall like an actual painting, so it can fit right into a gallery wall or be hung as a centerpiece over a mantle. No one will guess that it’s actually a television screen. Plus, you don’t have to deal with covering up pesky wires because the TV has only one clear cable. You can even purchase a bezel (in white, teak, brown, or beige) that goes around the edge to make it look like a real picture frame. I have mine mounted on the included stands rather than on the wall, and it still looks great.

Samsung

To buy: $600 for 32 inch; samsung.com.

I display artwork from the free, preloaded collection on my TV, which includes iconic works by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Paul Cézanne, and more. You can also buy a subscription to Samsung’s Art Store for access to 2,000 pieces of art and choose from curations like First Day of Summer and Shape and Form. There’s currently a Louvre Collection, too. You can even upload your own photos to the screen via a USB flash drive. Since you can effortlessly switch your art, the Frame is perfect for people who are indecisive about decor.

Tech lovers don’t have to compromise on screen quality, either. The QLED 4K TV features quantum dot technology to enhance the colors on your television, and the matte anti-reflection display prevents glare so you can see your shows or artwork clearly at any time of the day. I definitely notice less glare on my Frame compared to other TVs. It also has a motion sensor that automatically turns off the artwork on your screen after a certain amount of time of no activity to conserve power.

If you’ve been eyeing the Samsung Frame, now is the time to take the plunge and buy it while it’s on sale for up to $800 off. Shop seven sizes from 32 to 85 inches starting at $600.