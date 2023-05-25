I Only Wear Pink Polish, and This $9 Shade Stays Shiny and Chip-Free for Over a Week

This color looks like my natural nail color.

By
Larry Stansbury
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023

My nails are always done no matter the occasion. Although many opt for a white shade, pink is a non-negotiable for my salon appointment. White nails are great for vacations and holidays, but pink nails are a simple, yet alluring color I think can be worn anytime. While many get inspiration from viral manicures on TikTok, I prefer a simple manicure that matches any outfit. My mom recommended this Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish, and it’s been my favorite shade and companion for years.

The Pinky Promise shade is a color that matches any outfit. The polish dries quickly and has a basic finish that lasts up to eight days. The best part? All you need is two thin coats to get a high-shine, salon-worthy appearance.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish

Amazon

To buy: $9 (was $11); amazon.com.

What I love most about this shade is its durability. I am very fragile with my hands and don’t like them to get dirty. Because I work from home, I’m always doing chores around my apartment and always notice that the color doesn’t smudge. Even when I’m prepping food to cook, I’m impressed with how this color stays put. And I’m loving that whenever I go to events or travel to New York City, I get compliments wherever I go, asking if I just got my nails done that day. If you are a stickler for a natural nail color like me, this shade isn't too light—simply, the perfect color.

Let’s be honest, getting manicures breaks the bank and with that said, I am currently on day nine of my manicure, and my polish is still intact and presentable (minus new growth). The color is still as rich as it was when first applied, and it looks fresh with any complexion. To push my color past the day mark, I like to reapply the coat every time I see my nail grow, every three to four days, which helps keep my manicure shiny and chip-free for nearly three weeks. 

While this Sally Hansen color has been my go-to for a few years now, Amazon shoppers also love the finish polish. One five-star reviewer shared how they suffered weak nails until applying the miracle gel to strengthen their nails, stating this leaves “no chips or tip flaking at all.” 

Another shopper who doesn’t like taking care of their nails appreciates the miracle gel for taking “the headache out of doing your own nails” and the polish “lasts a good amount of time.” They also added “it goes on easily and dries quickly, too.”  

If you are looking for the perfect polish that also serves as a confidence boost, Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel Nail Polish is all you need. Grab this deal for $9 on Amazon.

