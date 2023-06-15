There’s nothing quite like sad music to help us tap into and even indulge our deepest emotions, and it’s a common tendency to turn toward moody tunes in moments of heartbreak, loneliness, and unhappiness to elicit a good, cathartic cry. Be honest, you probably have a very specific playlist you listen to at your bluest. It’s your go-to soundtrack for moping, ruminating, and staring ruefully out the window at the rain—and you’ve been steadily adding to it since your angsty teenage days.

But sad music isn’t exactly the mood dampener its melancholy lyrics or minor key would suggest. Our wistful playlists aren’t always a depressing indulgence that we should listen to in moderation to prevent more or even worse sad feelings. In fact, research in the Journal of Aesthetic Education suggests the opposite: Sad music helps offer its listener a genuine sense of connectedness and a beneficial moment of mindful reflection, counterintuitively helping mental well-being overall.

Social isolation and loneliness, both real and perceived, are key contributing factors to poor mental health and even physical health. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s 2023 advisory report on the importance of social connection and community, being lonely and social isolation both increase the risk of premature death by 26 percent and 29 percent respectively.

The study’s authors posited that listening to sad music may benefit us, and hold so much value for us, for the same paradoxical reason that engaging in sad conversation does, explaining in their paper:

“In the case of conversations, the answer seems to be that expressing sadness creates a sense of genuine connection. We propose that sad music can also have this type of value. Listening to a sad song can give one a sense of genuine connection.” They go on to write that, “...this connection feels good, even if the sadness doesn’t.”

Why is it that people love, and often seek out, sad movies, artwork, books, and other media? Do we experience some sort of perverse pleasure in exposing ourselves to the painful feelings that they evoke, or use these forms of entertainment to release an emotional pressure valve?

Maybe, and it certainly depends on the individual and the context. But these researchers think there’s a line to be drawn between the swapping of sad experiences in real-life conversation, whether with friends or strangers, and exposure to sadness in artwork (like music). Sharing sad stories and venting about grievances creates an intimate connection between people.

“The value of such conversations does not lie in making each other sad (we were sad already!), but in expressing our sadness to each other,” the study reports. “In the same way, we claim, it is the sadness as expressed in the music, and not as felt in the listener, that really matters.”

Whether it’s a tragic opera or a Taylor Swift breakup ballad, listening to sad music “creates a connection, a communion between yourself and the music (or through the music to something else), which is valuable,” the researchers write. You may feel a sense of emotional connection to the music itself, the singer or composer, the characters within the song’s narrative, with yourself in a moment of solitude and reflection, or even with the wider audience of people that you know have also listened to, loved, and emoted to a particular tune.

