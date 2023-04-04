5 Easy Ways to Give Your Home Summer Cabin Style

Cue the gingham patterns, wooden furniture, and striped Pendleton blankets—let modern Americana inspire your summer home refresh. To gather inspiration, you could plan a cross-country road trip and stop in at some national parks along the way, but for the ultimate in armchair travel, just pick up a copy of designer Max Humphrey’s latest book, co-written with Kathryn O’Shea-Evans. In Lodge: An Indoorsy Tour of America’s National Parks, Humphrey tours 10 national park lodges across the country. With a foreword by Ken Burns and beautiful photography by David Tsay and Rob Schanz, Lodge is a must-have coffee table companion for anyone who relishes going off the grid. Grab a copy of the book to explore all of the lodges, then check out Humphrey’s tips, below, to bring this lived-in and layered style home.

Schoolhouse

Make It Moody

“One thing you notice at each national park lodge is how moody the lighting is,” Humphrey says. “Most lobbies are only lit by the massive fireplaces and then dimmed ambient decorative light fixtures (no crummy can lights!). I love these new flush mounts from Schoolhouse (especially the laurel green color canopy),” he says. To get the look, lower the lights and look for fixtures that diffuse soft light around the room.

To buy: Fran 4” Surface Mount, $328, schoolhouse.com.

Pendelton

Keep It Cozy

“The coziest way to bring some park style into your home is with an iconic Pendleton blanket. Made in the Pacific Northwest since the 1900s!” says the designer.

To buy: Crater Lake National Park Blanket, pendleton-usa.com.

Rejuvenation

Let One Piece Guide the Design

“I could design a whole house around the color palette of this William Morris patterned pillow from Rejuvenation. It looks like it came straight out of the ‘mural room’ at the Ahwahnee lodge in Yosemite national park,” Humphrey says. Want the full tour of the Ahwahnee lodge? You know where to find it!

To buy: William Morris Blackthorn Pillow Cover, $99, rejuvenation.com.

David Tsay / Sunbrella / Pindler

Pick a Pattern

“I have a new performance fabric collection with Sunbrella, available to the interior design trade through Pindler,” Humphrey says. “My trips to the national park lodges were a big source of inspiration when designing the patterns. They’re all vintage inspired but designed to be usable in a modern home (they’re all fade resistant and bleach cleanable!).” We call that a win-win-win.

Stanley

Take It on the Road

“I couldn’t have put all the miles on our rental car going from lodge to lodge without being fueled by coffee. I had my trusty (and vintage-y) Stanley travel bottle with me for the whole trip,” Humphrey says. To add a touch of summer camp style to your morning routine (whether you’re going on a hike or just commuting to the office), reach for this plaid-patterned thermos.

To buy: The Vintage Loom Legendary Classic Bottle, $41, stanley1913.com.



Amazon

Order a copy of Lodge ($40, amazon.com) to peek inside 10 national park lodges. Be warned: it will make you want to road trip.