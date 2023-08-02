This Brand Is Offering 80% Off Gorgeous Area Rugs, and These 12 Styles Will Refresh Your Space on a Budget

Adding a rug to your home has many practical and aesthetic benefits, but ultimately it's all about what you want to communicate through your personal spaces. Area rugs go beyond basic floor coverings to create an environment that's authentic and all your own—however, they can surely cost you. That's why we always keep our eyes open for deals.

During our search, we discovered that one of our favorite shops for affordable styles, Rugs USA, is hosting its July Closeout Sale, which will save you a whopping 80 percent on hundreds of options. We sorted through all of the on-sale designs to curate a list of 12 stellar deals that will complement a variety of interior styles (and budgets), whether you're looking to create a serene ambiance or make a bold statement.

Breathe new life into your home with the options we handpicked below, and don't forget to check out Rug USA's clearance selection to see more discounted pieces.

Soft Trellis Shag Area Rug

Rugs USA

This is not your grandmother's typical shag rug—starting with the soft, rustic design that can easily blend with your current decor. The high-quality synthetic material is stain-resistant, pet-friendly, and meant to be long-lasting, so it's perfect for high-traffic areas.

Banded Bird Eye Diamonds Area Rug

Rugs USA

If the OEKO-TEX certification doesn't impress you, then the delightfully neutral pattern will. The cozy yet durable rug also offers tons of options in terms of hues, shapes, and sizes, so you can grab multiple to create a cohesive look all around your home.

Seashell Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Rugs USA

What's not to love about an option that can serve double duty? The Seashell Trellis design makes for a great outdoor statement piece—or an indoor one as well. It's equipped with a non-slip backing, and since it's mold-, mildew-, and UV-resistant, it requires very little maintenance.

Retro Checker Tiles Area Rug

Rugs USA

Speaking of statement pieces, this nostalgic checker pattern could be the eye-catching accent your living room has been missing. Made from soft and cushy wool, this medium-pile, handmade design will impart equal amounts of warmth and texture to your space.

Vivianna Jute-Blend Trellis Area Rug

Rugs USA

If you're hunting for an area rug that's easy to clean and pet-friendly, we found it right here. The Vivianna Jute-Blend style offers plenty of flexibility design-wise thanks to its timeless tone and motif, so you won't feel restricted if you're still working on decorating the rest of your place.

Sage Wool Ombre Spotted Area Rug

Rugs USA

This unique wool area rug features a lovely spotted print complemented by a striking ombre effect. The warm tones add romantic tranquility to your space without looking or feeling overwhelming. Plus, the carefully handmade textile features a versatile medium-pile height.

Diamond Loop Area Rug

Rugs USA

There's nothing quite as welcoming as an ultra-fluffy and contemporary rug like this one. Although it possesses a high pile of 2.05 inches, it's the perfect style to lay down in your frequently used zones to make it feel like you're walking on a cloud.

Betsy Diamond Cotton Area Rug

Rugs USA

This deep gray option features a fun diamond motif and frilly tasseled edges. It can be the most ideal foundation for a neutral-style room or a blank canvas that will help your colorful accents really pop. Moreover, the low pile makes it easy to fit under your furniture.

Snowflake Lattice Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Rugs USA

Give your indoor or outdoor living area a kiss of color and intrigue with this intricately designed rug. It's crafted from an exceptionally durable polypropylene-polyester blend so that it can endure the traction of everyday activity in your home.

Flatweave Solid Tassel Area Rug

Rugs USA

Add subtle texture and an earthy tone to your home with this handmade flatweave floor covering made from 80 percent jute and 20 percent cotton. It's also shoppable in five neutral shades, and owing to its natural vibes, it will seamlessly match many interior styles.

Jute Abstract Area Rug

Rugs USA

A modern home calls for an abstract textile, like this jute selection. It feels grounded yet slightly eclectic, and the soft fringe gives it an extra warm element. The minimalistic design and medium pile make it an excellent choice for those looking to layer their rugs for a customized aesthetic.

Bordered Lattice Area Rug

Rugs USA

Bordered rugs provide excellent stability to a room and can help anchor your decor and furniture. The traditional style takes on a fresh and stylish twist in this lattice rug. This one can gracefully fit in both a formal or casual space with its timeless motif.

