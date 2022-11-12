As a Pet Owner, My Ruggable Rug Is One of the Best Investments I’ve Ever Made

I love my dog Oscar, but he's a rescue who wasn't exactly trained properly, and a Maltese mix—so he's got a pretty sensitive stomach. Needless to say, my old rug saw a lot of spot cleaning, but an enzyme spray can only do so much for pet stains and odors. It got to the point where I really started to skeeve my own home, and that’s when I decided there had to be a better option. Cue Ruggable, the brand on a mission to make the best machine-washable rugs on the market.

After perusing Ruggable’s selection of colors and sizes, I opted for the Heathered Solid rug in Dove Grey; it was within my budget, relatively well-rated, and went with just about everything in my living room. I input my credit card info with my fingers crossed. I’ll admit, I didn’t have particularly high hopes for this purchase—but I’ve owned my Ruggable for about a year now, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. It’s been through the washing machine and the dryer over a dozen times now, and each time, it has come out stain-free and looking brand new.

Ruggable

To buy: From $89; ruggable.com.

How do Ruggable rugs work, and why are they so special? Basically, each rug is made up of two parts: The soft, stain-resistant, rug-like cover that sits on top, and the thick, non-slip pad that rests underneath. Together, they look and feel just like a real, high-end rug. When separated, however, the cover is thin enough that it can be tossed in most residential washing machines, and the pad stays on the floor, awaiting reattachment with its hook-and-loop-like surface. The pad comes in two thicknesses—classic and cushioned—and can be used interchangeably with any cover, assuming it’s the right size. My only complaint? It can be a bit of a challenge for one person to reattach the cover without any wrinkles, but I make do.

Since its launch in 2010, Ruggable has expanded a lot, and now, its selection includes countless options. You can shop by size (from bath mats to massive dining rugs) or narrow down the selection by color. You can even browse the different styles, including Moroccan, vintage, Scandinavian, high-pile shag, and collaborations like Jonathan Adler or Star Wars. Basically, I’d venture to say that no matter who you are or what you like, you can find at least one machine-washable rug to fall in love with.

Ruggable

To buy: From $119; ruggable.com.

While I’m beyond thrilled to have tackled pet stains in my own home, Ruggable rugs aren’t just for dog or cat owners. They're also a great investment for high-traffic areas or households with kids. Since the machine-washable design is extra-sanitary, you can also grab a Ruggable for your bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, or other space that’s especially prone to moisture and spills.

In short, if you’re tired of wondering if your rug is truly clean, a Ruggable rug eliminates your doubt once and for all.