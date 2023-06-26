Our Favorite Washable Rug Brand Just Launched a New Summer Collection

Whether it's indoors or outdoors, every home needs at least one rug. But some of us are hesitant because we have kids, pets, or adults in our homes who are prone to spills or accidents. Fortunately, Ruggable provides a smart solution to this common problem: stylish rugs that are easily cleaned in the washing machine.

In June 2023, Ruggable launched a collaboration with famed photographer Gray Malin featuring 21 designs, including four outdoor rugs, two doormats, and two bath mats available in a myriad of sizes.

“My passion is photography but my love is interior design. Through this collaboration with Ruggable, I took inspiration from my photography and translated it into beautiful calming patterns with playful, soft undertones that evoke a joyful feeling of summer that you can have in your home year-round, no matter your lifestyle or location,” Malin says.

Here’s everything you need to know about this beautifully-designed collaboration, including a few of our favorites.

Gray But Colorful

If the name Gray Malin sounds familiar, it’s because the photographer is known for his gorgeous aerial beach photos. In addition to this and authoring coffee table books, Malin has collaborated with numerous brands, including Illesteva, Supergoop, and Corkcicle.

Malin’s cheerful, beachy vibe translates incredibly well into this new category. “When working with Gray on this collection, we wanted to translate his passion for photography, travel, and interior design into an assortment of pieces that transform any home into an everyday getaway. We took inspiration from his photographs and his sense of place, and integrated it into the blank canvas of a rug, which marks the first time he has translated his coastal style to the floor,” explains Emily Simmons, Ruggable's creative director. “The collection nods to Gray’s iconic aerial beach views and signature umbrellas, while also incorporating patterns inspired by coastal architecture, Palm Springs nostalgia, and vintage prep.”

How to Style a Bold Rug

Several of the rugs in this collection are quite bold. So styling them might feel a little intimidating to some, but the results pay off big time. “When styling furniture around an eye-catching rug, it’s best to choose pieces that complement the rug’s aesthetic—which can often be a contrasting color, and something a bit more tame than the bold piece itself,” Simmons advises. “Let a statement rug take center stage in a larger space like a foyer or open-air living room. With the patterned or tailored styles, you can add depth to any functional space like a dining room or family room, where furniture is most likely to be placed throughout the rug area.”

Our Favorites From the Collection

Ruggable

Palm Beach Powder Blue Rug

This rug ($429 for 5'-by-7'), which is available in both low and medium piles, is extra chic. Ideal for a living room or bedroom, it’s perfect for adding a pop of color to a neutral space. Quite simply, it feels like a breath of fresh air.

Ruggable

Fringe Pink Ivory Rug

Want the Palm Beach look, even if you live far from the ocean? It’s easy to do with the Fringe Pink Ivory Rug ($309 for round 6-foot rug). Whether it's placed in an entryway, home office, or bedroom, this sophisticated rug lends a timeless aesthetic.

Ruggable

Dog’s Day Out Blue Doormat

Based on Malin’s "Dogs at The Beverly Hills Hotel" series, the Dog's Day Out Blue Doormat ($179) is a fun and festive way to greet your guests. It also makes a fabulous housewarming gift.