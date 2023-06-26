Our Favorite Washable Rug Brand Just Launched a New Summer Collection

Ruggable's new collaboration with Gray Malin brings the beach vibes home.

By Amanda Lauren
Published on June 26, 2023
Gray Malin sitting on striped sofa, with blue and white washable rug
Photo:

Ruggable

Whether it's indoors or outdoors, every home needs at least one rug. But some of us are hesitant because we have kids, pets, or adults in our homes who are prone to spills or accidents. Fortunately, Ruggable provides a smart solution to this common problem: stylish rugs that are easily cleaned in the washing machine.

In June 2023, Ruggable launched a collaboration with famed photographer Gray Malin featuring 21 designs, including four outdoor rugs, two doormats, and two bath mats available in a myriad of sizes.

“My passion is photography but my love is interior design. Through this collaboration with Ruggable, I took inspiration from my photography and translated it into beautiful calming patterns with playful, soft undertones that evoke a joyful feeling of summer that you can have in your home year-round, no matter your lifestyle or location,” Malin says.

Here’s everything you need to know about this beautifully-designed collaboration, including a few of our favorites.

Gray But Colorful

If the name Gray Malin sounds familiar, it’s because the photographer is known for his gorgeous aerial beach photos. In addition to this and authoring coffee table books, Malin has collaborated with numerous brands, including Illesteva, Supergoop, and Corkcicle. 

Malin’s cheerful, beachy vibe translates incredibly well into this new category. “When working with Gray on this collection, we wanted to translate his passion for photography, travel, and interior design into an assortment of pieces that transform any home into an everyday getaway. We took inspiration from his photographs and his sense of place, and integrated it into the blank canvas of a rug, which marks the first time he has translated his coastal style to the floor,” explains Emily Simmons, Ruggable's creative director. “The collection nods to Gray’s iconic aerial beach views and signature umbrellas, while also incorporating patterns inspired by coastal architecture, Palm Springs nostalgia, and vintage prep.”

How to Style a Bold Rug

Several of the rugs in this collection are quite bold. So styling them might feel a little intimidating to some, but the results pay off big time. “When styling furniture around an eye-catching rug, it’s best to choose pieces that complement the rug’s aesthetic—which can often be a contrasting color, and something a bit more tame than the bold piece itself,” Simmons advises. “Let a statement rug take center stage in a larger space like a foyer or open-air living room. With the patterned or tailored styles, you can add depth to any functional space like a dining room or family room, where furniture is most likely to be placed throughout the rug area.”

Our Favorites From the Collection

Blue and white Ruggable rug in beachy bedroom

Ruggable

Palm Beach Powder Blue Rug

This rug ($429 for 5'-by-7'), which is available in both low and medium piles, is extra chic. Ideal for a living room or bedroom, it’s perfect for adding a pop of color to a neutral space. Quite simply, it feels like a breath of fresh air. 

Gray Malin in kitchen with pink and ivory round rug below dining table

Ruggable

Fringe Pink Ivory Rug

Want the Palm Beach look, even if you live far from the ocean? It’s easy to do with the Fringe Pink Ivory Rug ($309 for round 6-foot rug). Whether it's placed in an entryway, home office, or bedroom, this sophisticated rug lends a timeless aesthetic.

Doormat with dogs on it, below blue front door of house

Ruggable

Dog’s Day Out Blue Doormat

Based on Malin’s "Dogs at The Beverly Hills Hotel" series, the Dog's Day Out Blue Doormat ($179) is a fun and festive way to greet your guests. It also makes a fabulous housewarming gift.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bobby Berk Mood Board
Real Simple Home Preview: Where Bobby Berk Finds Inspiration
how-to-choose-a-palette-for-your-home-GettyImages-1171861787
How to Choose a Color Palette for Your Home
Amazon Bold Home Decor Roundup Tout
These Bright and Bold Decor Picks Will Refresh Your Living Space This Summer—Starting at $11 on Amazon
Living room with sage green paint on walls and beige sofa
Sick of Sad Beige? Here’s How to Add Color to a Neutral Home
Maximalist Living Room
10 Maximalist Decor Ideas That Prove (Sometimes) More is More
Tempaper's new rug line in a living room with gray sofa
This Popular Wallpaper Brand Just Launched a Line of Gorgeous Indoor and Outdoor Rugs
Outdoor Rugs for Less Tout
Upgrade Your Outdoor Space With Up to 84% Off Rugs That Add ‘Character and Comfort’ to ‘Drab’ Patios
Joybird Dani Dazey collection, colorful patterned sofa in colorful living room with art on the wall
This Palm Springs-Inspired Decor Collection Is a Maximalist's Dream Come True
quiet-luxury-home-realsimple-GettyImages-1191254406
How to Get the 'Quiet Luxury' Look at Home
Dining room with black table and wishbone chairs
9 Scandinavian Decor Ideas for a Tranquil Home
Lulu and Georgia outdoor furniture, white cushioned outdoor sofa, chair, and coffee table
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel's 5 Fave Pieces From Her Lulu and Georgia Collab
Real Simple Home 2022 hero image
This Year's Real Simple Home Is the Modern Florida Beach House of Your Dreams
Ariel Okin Mitzi lighting collection
This New Lighting Collection Exudes Grandmillennial Style
Best Wallpaper
The 10 Best Wallpapers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Etsy Trends 2023, maximalist sitting area with purple chair
These Are the Top Decor Trends of 2023 (So Far)
Check Out What's Inspiring Two of Our Real Simple Home Designers