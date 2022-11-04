This Collection of Washable Rugs Is What Maximalist Dreams Are Made Of

Statement rugs can quickly transform an entire room. Sure, they can serve a practical purpose, adding warmth and insulation—but, from a design perspective, the real value is in their ability to turn a dull, discombobulated space into a defined room with a personality. And Ruggable's recent collection is all about showcasing personality through design. The washable rug company partnered up with interior designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, who is known for her "more is more" aesthetic, to create a line of rugs and doormats in bold colors and playful prints.

The rugs feature monkeys, tropical birds, intricate Persian patterns, vintage 1970s-inspired paisley prints, and more. Many of the designs are vibrant and multi-colored—which is to be expected from a woman who has firmly stated, "Color can raise the dead." However, there are a few more muted and monochrome options for those looking for a rug to be a side show, not the main attraction.

Courtesy of Ruggable

Shop our favorites from the conversation-starting collection, below.

Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $179

Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799



Shop the rest of the Iris Apfel x Ruggable collection here.