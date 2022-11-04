Home Decorating This Collection of Washable Rugs Is What Maximalist Dreams Are Made Of Ruggable teamed up with interior designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel for this fun and bold collection. By Morgan Noll Morgan Noll Instagram Morgan Noll is an associate editor at RealSimple.com. She is a lifestyle writer and editor with a background covering a range of topics—from finance and career content to travel, health, and beauty. Whether thoroughly testing products or digging up the best money advice, she's passionate about providing accurate, current, and resourceful content to readers. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 01:41PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of jewelboxsavannah Statement rugs can quickly transform an entire room. Sure, they can serve a practical purpose, adding warmth and insulation—but, from a design perspective, the real value is in their ability to turn a dull, discombobulated space into a defined room with a personality. And Ruggable's recent collection is all about showcasing personality through design. The washable rug company partnered up with interior designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, who is known for her "more is more" aesthetic, to create a line of rugs and doormats in bold colors and playful prints. The rugs feature monkeys, tropical birds, intricate Persian patterns, vintage 1970s-inspired paisley prints, and more. Many of the designs are vibrant and multi-colored—which is to be expected from a woman who has firmly stated, "Color can raise the dead." However, there are a few more muted and monochrome options for those looking for a rug to be a side show, not the main attraction. The 20 Best Rugs for Every Style and Budget Courtesy of Ruggable Shop our favorites from the conversation-starting collection, below. Iris Apfel Birds of A Feather Rug Ruggable.com Buy on Ruggable.com Price at time of publish: $129-$799 Iris Apfel Splendor in the Grass Doormat Ruggable.com Buy on Ruggable.com Price at time of publish: $179 Iris Apfel on Safari Sapphire Rug Ruggable.com Buy on Ruggable.com Price at time of publish: $129-$799 Iris Apfel Summer of Love Forest Green Rug Ruggable.com Buy on Ruggable.com Price at time of publish: $129-$799 Iris Apfel Perky Paisley Autumn Rug Ruggable.com Buy on Ruggable.com Price at time of publish: $129-$799 Iris Apfel Jingle Jungle Rug Ruggable.com Buy on Ruggable.com Price at time of publish: $129-$799 Iris Apfel Czardas Rug Ruggable.com Buy on Ruggable.com Price at time of publish: $129-$799 Shop the rest of the Iris Apfel x Ruggable collection here. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit