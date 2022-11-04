This Collection of Washable Rugs Is What Maximalist Dreams Are Made Of

Ruggable teamed up with interior designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel for this fun and bold collection.

By
Morgan Noll
Morgan Noll is an associate editor at RealSimple.com. She is a lifestyle writer and editor with a background covering a range of topics—from finance and career content to travel, health, and beauty. Whether thoroughly testing products or digging up the best money advice, she's passionate about providing accurate, current, and resourceful content to readers.
Published on November 4, 2022 01:41PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ruggable Iris Apfel Collection realsimple
Photo:

Courtesy of jewelboxsavannah

Statement rugs can quickly transform an entire room. Sure, they can serve a practical purpose, adding warmth and insulation—but, from a design perspective, the real value is in their ability to turn a dull, discombobulated space into a defined room with a personality. And Ruggable's recent collection is all about showcasing personality through design. The washable rug company partnered up with interior designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, who is known for her "more is more" aesthetic, to create a line of rugs and doormats in bold colors and playful prints.

The rugs feature monkeys, tropical birds, intricate Persian patterns, vintage 1970s-inspired paisley prints, and more. Many of the designs are vibrant and multi-colored—which is to be expected from a woman who has firmly stated, "Color can raise the dead." However, there are a few more muted and monochrome options for those looking for a rug to be a side show, not the main attraction.

Iris Apfel x Ruggable Realsimple

Courtesy of Ruggable

Shop our favorites from the conversation-starting collection, below.

Iris Apfel Birds of A Feather Rug

Iris Apfel Realsimple

Ruggable.com
Buy on Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Iris Apfel Splendor in the Grass Doormat

Iris Apfel ruggable

Ruggable.com
Buy on Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $179

Iris Apfel on Safari Sapphire Rug

Iris Apfel Ruggable realsimple

Ruggable.com
Buy on Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Iris Apfel Summer of Love Forest Green Rug

Iris Apfel Ruggable realsimple

Ruggable.com
Buy on Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Iris Apfel Perky Paisley Autumn Rug

Perky Paisley Rug realsimple

Ruggable.com
Buy on Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Iris Apfel Jingle Jungle Rug

Iris Apfel ruggable realsimple.com

Ruggable.com
Buy on Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Iris Apfel Czardas Rug

Iris Apfel realsimple

Ruggable.com
Buy on Ruggable.com

Price at time of publish: $129-$799

Shop the rest of the Iris Apfel x Ruggable collection here.

