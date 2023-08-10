Surprise! Ruggable Just Launched a New Collab With The Home Edit, and These Are Our Top Picks

And yes, you can expect their signature rainbow.

Published on August 10, 2023

One of the easiest ways to refresh a room is to add, or switch out, a rug. And shoppers love that Ruggable’s rugs are as beautiful as they are washable, because it makes them convenient to take care of. Even better, Ruggable has just launched a new collection in collaboration with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.

Each of the rugs—many of which have The Home Edit’s signature rainbow theme—come with a non-slip rug pad.

“Partnering with Ruggable was a dream—a system that perfectly aligns with our ethos of form, function, and fun,” the duo said in a press release. “The beautifully-designed, functional rugs utilizing the Two-Piece System make them perfect for our mission to create manageable, organized, and happy homes.”

The new collection consists of eight rugs in various classic and premium medium pile sizes, one doormat, and one bath mat, all of which launched on August 9 at Ruggable.com. Prices are dependent on size in either area rugs or runners, but most start at $119.

Keep reading to see our favorite picks from the new Ruggable x The Home Edit collection. 

The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Pop Rug

Ruggable The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Pop Rug

Ruggable

Organic vibes meet the quintessential Home Edit look with pops of rainbow-colored squares in the off-white gridded lines that lay against a cream background. It goes perfectly with Clea and Joanna’s favorite method of organizing—that’s the rainbow method, of course—and the clean and tidy geometric pattern is no doubt a nod to how a room should be.

The Home Edit Marlowe Ivory Rainbow Rug

Ruggable The Home Edit Marlowe Ivory Rainbow Rug

Ruggable

The Home Edit Marlow Ivory Rainbow Rug is also punctuated with clean, straight lines—only these colored lines make an ombre rainbow as they go around. The rest of the rug is off-white, which makes the bright colors pop even more.

The Home Edit Clea Ivory and Black Rug

Ruggable The Home Edit Clea Ivory & Black Rug

Ruggable

This Ruggable rug has a contemporary design, and its neutral palette goes with all kinds of decor—no matter how colorful, or how subtle. It features black stripes that take on the appearance of bleeding ink, which adds depth and contrast against the otherwise natural color.

The Home Edit Sutton Lavender Rug

Ruggable The Home Edit Sutton Lavender Rug

Ruggable

The Home Edit Sutton style is also available in moss green and blue. Its gingham pattern features soft shades of mauve, cream, and black/gray, and gives a subtle nod to traditional farmhouse decor.

The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Rainbow Premium Rug

Ruggable The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Rainbow Premium Rug

Ruggable

The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Rainbow Premium Rug takes the Joanna Ivory Pop Rug and raises it, with the rainbow squares turning into full-blown cross hatch. Gradients of pink, yellow, green, blue, and purple lines criss-cross to form eye-catching rainbow grids against a neutral cream background.

