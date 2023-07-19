Woah, Everything at Ruggable Is 20% Off for Its Birthday Sale—Including the New Barbie Collection

Something about adding an area rug to a room immediately elevates it. It adds texture, maybe a pop of color, and gives the space more dimension and detail overall. If that rug just so happens to be water-resistant, stain-resistant, and extremely durable? Well, then not only is that the best-case scenario, but it’s also hands-down, a Ruggable, the internet-loved, machine-washable rug brand that is simple to clean and beautifully designed, too. Thankfully, Ruggable just announced its biggest sale of the year in celebration of its sixth birthday. Right now, everything is 20 percent off, sitewide until July 25.

Included in the sale are all of Ruggable’s bestsellers and recent collaboration collections like Barbie, Iris Apfel, Gray Malin, Morris & Co, and more. Outdoor rugs, Re-Jute rugs, and even doormats are eligible for that 20 percent discount, but be sure to use the code BDAY23 at checkout. It’s only going to last a few more days, so shop Ruggable’s Birthday Day Sale for 20 percent off sitewide, and keep scrolling for some of our top picks from the sale.

Barbie DreamWorld Ivory and Pink Premium Rug

Ruggable

Barbie meets art deco with the Barbie DreamWorld Ivory and Pink Premium Rug that brings her signature pop of pink to an otherwise neutral palette. Bold symmetry makes the rug a great addition to a dining room, kitchen, or living room, and really helps your design choice sparkle.

Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug

Ruggable

Another favorite from Ruggable’s collaboration with Barbie, the Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug which features a bold, black and white art deco style that’s a real conversation starter. In fact, the vintage-esque chevron pattern is an homage to Barbie’s debut look in 1959 in which she wore a salt-and-pepper chevron one-piece bathing suit and blue-tinted sunglasses.

Iris Apfel Flutterby Rug

Ruggable

For a moodier vibe, the Iris Apfel Flutterby Rug is full of rich jewel-tones like teal, maroon, and mustard yellow. The pattern itself is made up of different insects taking flight, but look beyond the bugs and what you’ll love most about it is how easily it elevates a room with its intricate, expensive-looking design.

Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug

Ruggable

One of Ruggable’s bestsellers, the Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug gives off a vintage feel with its floral medallion center and ornate border design. With subtle hues of slate and sapphire blue, it’s really versatile, and can go with just about any decor aesthetic.

Whether you’re looking for a sturdy mat to wipe your feet or an ornate medallion rug that can still blend with a Modern Farmhouse design style, you’ll find what your home needs with these on-sale Ruggable picks below.

