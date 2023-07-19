Woah, Everything at Ruggable Is 20% Off for Its Birthday Sale—Including the New Barbie Collection

Its biggest sale of the year is here, and it starts today.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ruggable 20% Off Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Something about adding an area rug to a room immediately elevates it. It adds texture, maybe a pop of color, and gives the space more dimension and detail overall. If that rug just so happens to be water-resistant, stain-resistant, and extremely durable? Well, then not only is that the best-case scenario, but it’s also hands-down, a Ruggable, the internet-loved, machine-washable rug brand that is simple to clean and beautifully designed, too. Thankfully, Ruggable just announced its biggest sale of the year in celebration of its sixth birthday. Right now, everything is 20 percent off, sitewide until July 25.

Included in the sale are all of Ruggable’s bestsellers and recent collaboration collections like Barbie, Iris Apfel, Gray Malin, Morris & Co, and more. Outdoor rugs, Re-Jute rugs, and even doormats are eligible for that 20 percent discount, but be sure to use the code BDAY23 at checkout. It’s only going to last a few more days, so shop Ruggable’s Birthday Day Sale for 20 percent off sitewide, and keep scrolling for some of our top picks from the sale.

Barbie DreamWorld Ivory and Pink Premium Rug

Ruggable Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Premium Rug

Ruggable

Barbie meets art deco with the Barbie DreamWorld Ivory and Pink Premium Rug that brings her signature pop of pink to an otherwise neutral palette. Bold symmetry makes the rug a great addition to a dining room, kitchen, or living room, and really helps your design choice sparkle.

Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug

Ruggable Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug

Ruggable

Another favorite from Ruggable’s collaboration with Barbie, the Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug which features a bold, black and white art deco style that’s a real conversation starter. In fact, the vintage-esque chevron pattern is an homage to Barbie’s debut look in 1959 in which she wore a salt-and-pepper chevron one-piece bathing suit and blue-tinted sunglasses.

Iris Apfel Flutterby Rug

Ruggable Iris Apfel Flutterby Rug

Ruggable

For a moodier vibe, the Iris Apfel Flutterby Rug is full of rich jewel-tones like teal, maroon, and mustard yellow. The pattern itself is made up of different insects taking flight, but look beyond the bugs and what you’ll love most about it is how easily it elevates a room with its intricate, expensive-looking design.

Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug

Ruggable Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug

Ruggable

One of Ruggable’s bestsellers, the Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug gives off a vintage feel with its floral medallion center and ornate border design. With subtle hues of slate and sapphire blue, it’s really versatile, and can go with just about any decor aesthetic.

Whether you’re looking for a sturdy mat to wipe your feet or an ornate medallion rug that can still blend with a Modern Farmhouse design style, you’ll find what your home needs with these on-sale Ruggable picks below. 

Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Black and Ivory

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Black & Ivory Rug

Ruggable

Iris Apfel Flutterby Multicolor Rug

Ruggable Iris Apfel Flutterby Multicolor Rug

Ruggable

Barbie Fuchsia Doormat

Ruggable Barbie Fuchsia Doormat

Ruggable

Kamran Hazel Rug

Ruggable Kamran Hazel Rug

Ruggable

Outdoor Soft Plaza Desert Jade Rug

Ruggable Outdoor Plaza Desert Jade Rug

Ruggable

Checkerboard Soft Black Re-Jute Rug

Ruggable Checkerboard Soft Black Re-Jute Rug

Ruggable

Barbie Paradise Ivory and Gold Rug

Ruggable Barbie Paradise Ivory & Gold Rug

Ruggable

Blume Natural Sage Re-Jute Rug

Ruggable Blume Natural Sage Re-Jute Rug

Ruggable

Coco Mata Doormat

Ruggable Coco Mata Doormat

Ruggable
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Boll & Branch Sheets Sale Tout
I Slept On Real Simple’s Top Pick for Best Organic Sheets, and It’s the Softest Set I’ve Ever Felt
Sunscreens Under $25 Tout
These 11 Sunscreens Work Double Duty to Deliver Skincare Benefits—and You Can Snag Them for Under $25
Maidenform One Fab Racerback Bra Tout
People Are Ditching Their Old Bras for This Comfortable, Lacy Racerback That’s 55% Off on Amazon
Related Articles
Gray Malin sitting on striped sofa, with blue and white washable rug
Our Favorite Washable Rug Brand Just Launched a New Summer Collection
Best Places to Buy Rugs
The 18 Best Places to Buy Rugs for Every Style and Budget
Best Wallpaper
The 10 Best Wallpapers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Colorful ottoman and blue side chairs
Shop Every Single Room in the 2022 Real Simple Home
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Rugs for Every Style and Budget
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Living Room Rugs for Every Style in 2023
black owned home decor businesses
25 Black-Owned Home Decor Brands to Shop
Line art drawing of a family
The 80 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2023
best throw pillows
The 28 Best Throw Pillows for Every Style, Space, and Budget
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture of 2023
Parker Ikat Sleeve Top Curtains Set
The 19 Best Places to Buy Curtains
Amazon Prime Day Cabana Towels Tout
I’m Snagging This 4-Pack of Cabana-Style Pool Towels While They’re on Sale for Prime Day
Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
The 61 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
Best Furniture Stores
The 29 Best Furniture Stores for Every Style and Budget
Nordstrom Sale Guest Room Tout
Unlock the Key to the Perfect Guest Room With These 11 Picks From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Commerce Photo Composite
The 49 Best Gifts for Foodies