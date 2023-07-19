Home Decorating Woah, Everything at Ruggable Is 20% Off for Its Birthday Sale—Including the New Barbie Collection Its biggest sale of the year is here, and it starts today. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping! Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 19, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Something about adding an area rug to a room immediately elevates it. It adds texture, maybe a pop of color, and gives the space more dimension and detail overall. If that rug just so happens to be water-resistant, stain-resistant, and extremely durable? Well, then not only is that the best-case scenario, but it’s also hands-down, a Ruggable, the internet-loved, machine-washable rug brand that is simple to clean and beautifully designed, too. Thankfully, Ruggable just announced its biggest sale of the year in celebration of its sixth birthday. Right now, everything is 20 percent off, sitewide until July 25. Included in the sale are all of Ruggable’s bestsellers and recent collaboration collections like Barbie, Iris Apfel, Gray Malin, Morris & Co, and more. Outdoor rugs, Re-Jute rugs, and even doormats are eligible for that 20 percent discount, but be sure to use the code BDAY23 at checkout. It’s only going to last a few more days, so shop Ruggable’s Birthday Day Sale for 20 percent off sitewide, and keep scrolling for some of our top picks from the sale. Barbie DreamWorld Ivory and Pink Premium Rug Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $429 $343 Barbie meets art deco with the Barbie DreamWorld Ivory and Pink Premium Rug that brings her signature pop of pink to an otherwise neutral palette. Bold symmetry makes the rug a great addition to a dining room, kitchen, or living room, and really helps your design choice sparkle. Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $259 $207 Another favorite from Ruggable’s collaboration with Barbie, the Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug which features a bold, black and white art deco style that’s a real conversation starter. In fact, the vintage-esque chevron pattern is an homage to Barbie’s debut look in 1959 in which she wore a salt-and-pepper chevron one-piece bathing suit and blue-tinted sunglasses. Iris Apfel Flutterby Rug Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $289 $231 For a moodier vibe, the Iris Apfel Flutterby Rug is full of rich jewel-tones like teal, maroon, and mustard yellow. The pattern itself is made up of different insects taking flight, but look beyond the bugs and what you’ll love most about it is how easily it elevates a room with its intricate, expensive-looking design. Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $219 $175 One of Ruggable’s bestsellers, the Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug gives off a vintage feel with its floral medallion center and ornate border design. With subtle hues of slate and sapphire blue, it’s really versatile, and can go with just about any decor aesthetic. Whether you’re looking for a sturdy mat to wipe your feet or an ornate medallion rug that can still blend with a Modern Farmhouse design style, you’ll find what your home needs with these on-sale Ruggable picks below. Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Black and Ivory Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $279 $223 Iris Apfel Flutterby Multicolor Rug Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $289 $231 Barbie Fuchsia Doormat Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $179 $143 Kamran Hazel Rug Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $219 $175 Outdoor Soft Plaza Desert Jade Rug Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $229 $183 Checkerboard Soft Black Re-Jute Rug Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $319 $255 Barbie Paradise Ivory and Gold Rug Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $259 $207 Blume Natural Sage Re-Jute Rug Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $319 $255 Coco Mata Doormat Ruggable Buy on Ruggable.com $149 $119 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I Slept On Real Simple’s Top Pick for Best Organic Sheets, and It’s the Softest Set I’ve Ever Felt These 11 Sunscreens Work Double Duty to Deliver Skincare Benefits—and You Can Snag Them for Under $25 People Are Ditching Their Old Bras for This Comfortable, Lacy Racerback That’s 55% Off on Amazon