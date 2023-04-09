These Genius Hanger Add-Ons Will Save You So Much Closet Space—and They’re Under $1 Apiece

“I couldn’t be happier with my closet now.”

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon headshot
Rachel Simon

Rachel has written for Dotdash Meredith's Ecommerce team since 2021.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 9, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ruby Space Triangles
Photo:

Amazon

For many of us, going on a shopping spree is all fun and games until we come home and realize we have no room left in our closets to hang up our new items. Sure, we could make some room by purging older clothes, but what’s the fun in that? Thankfully, that’s not the only option, due to these genius hanger add-ons from Amazon that create way more closet space by allowing you to vertically hang multiple pieces right on top of one another.

The top-rated Ruby Space Triangles hooks can create up to three times as much closet space, giving you far more room to add in as many shirts, pants, dresses and more that you want. Here’s how they work: Just slide one of the black triangles over the neck of a hanger, and then you can hook another hanger onto the triangle, thus starting a vertical chain. You can connect as many hangers as can fit without hitting the floor, and the more items you add, the more empty space you’ll have in your closet. 

Ruby Space Triangles

Amazon

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

In addition to helping you save room, the add-ons are also a great, easy way to organize your clothes by color, type, style, or any other system you prefer, or even keep your go-to favorite outfits together. And you can use them with any type of hanger (plastic, wire, wood, etc.) and all types of clothing and accessories; they’re durable enough to handle even heavy sweaters or suits.

At just $15 for a pack of 18, these hanger add-on cost less than $1 each, yet another reason to stock up on them and give your closets a serious upgrade. Plenty of Amazon shoppers have done just that already, with hundreds leaving five-star ratings for the game-changing tools.

“These gadgets transformed my closet space, and having my garments color coded is wonderful,”  said one shopper, while another person wrote that they’re “WAY better than other similar closet systems” and are a “great space saver.” Yet another reviewer said that the add-ons “make a huge impact” in de-cluttering their space, adding, “I couldn't be happier with my closet now.”

Check out that impact for yourself by picking up some of these majorly handy hooks at Amazon. Trust us: Your closet will thank you.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker Tout
I Rediscovered This Classic Pair of Adidas Sneakers—and They’re Quietly on Sale Right Now
Home Organizing Storage Essentials Tout
15 Under-$15 Clever Organizing Essentials on Amazon Guaranteed to Make Your Home Office Tidy
Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits tout
This Best-Selling Jumpsuit Has Shoppers Feeling Summer-Ready Thanks to Its ‘Loose and Flattering’ Shape
Related Articles
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Storage Bags
Amazon Shoppers Fit Multiple Comforters and Coats in These Vacuum Bags and Still ‘Had Room to Spare’
Amazon Member Only Deals for Organizing Tout
Score! These 10 Nifty Home Organizing Essentials Are Up to 50% Off—but Only If You’re a Prime Member
how-to-hang-dry-clothes-GettyImages-1375905736
Here’s the Right Way to Hang Dry Your Laundry, According to Pros
worn-but-not-dirty-laundry-bin-realsimple-GettyImages-1309242099
4 Things to Do with Worn-But-Not-Dirty Clothes to Avoid a Messy Room
Bedroom Drawers Organized with Drawer Dividers
9 Space-Saving Closet Ideas to Help You Get Ready Faster
10-home-organization-hacks-realsimple-GettyImages-1337366360
10 Home Organization Hacks That'll Make Your Space Feel More Relaxing
Illustration: person's head as organized shelves
10 Habits of Highly Organized People
Nifty Bathroom Gadgets on Amazon Tout
15 Genius Bathroom Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Refresh Your Space—Starting at $12
organized coat closet with baskets, hooks, a hanging rod and a shelf with blue and yellow baskets
How to Organize Your Coat Closet in Under 20 Minutes, According to a Pro
Hangers in Cloet
25 Tips for Organizing Small Closets That Will Double Your Storage Space
seasonal-closet-storage-GettyImages-1141212809
How to Create a Seasonal Closet to Streamline Your Clothing Storage
Brandi Milloy's organized linen closet
How to Fold Sheets and Towels for an Organized Linen Closet
how-to-fold-anything-on-a-hanger-GettyImages-170125666
How To Fold Anything on a Hanger—Including Long Dresses, Sweaters, and More
Natural wool dryer balls for more soft clothes while tumble drying in washing machine concept. Earthly tones, reed decoration. Discharge static electricity and shorten drying time, save energy.
Our 9 Best Laundry Tips of All Time
Interior of a modern kitchen
12 Easy Ways to Extend Your Kitchen Storage if It’s Lacking
vertical-storage-ideas-GettyImages-1310263880
12 Vertical Storage Ideas to Make Your Space Feel Less Cluttered