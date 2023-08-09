Even ‘Days of Scrubbing’ Are Made Easy and Painless With This Clever $30 Power Scrubber Kit

Plus more ingenious cleaning tools starting at just $10.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on August 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Heavily used areas like the bathroom, kitchen, and laundry room are all spaces that also happen to need a heavy-duty clean. Now, do you need to be the one who physically scrubs the grim away? No, not at all. And that’s because power scrubbers—like this popular Rubbermaid cleaning option for just $30—can do most of the hard work for you. 

The Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Kit has earned more than 3,300 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. In fact, shoppers call it a “game changer.” One reviewer even said it is “an amazing little tool that gets all of those hard-to-reach places.” 

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Kit

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

Amazon

With this power cleaner, you can remove stains on grout, pink mold buildup, and soap scum with the push of a button. The Rubbermaid device has a large detachable cleaning head that rotates quickly once you push the power button on. According to the brand, it oscillates up to 60 times in a second, getting rid of gunk on all kinds of surfaces. Plus, it works on continuous or intermittent spinning modes to give you an added umph while cleaning tough messes.  

Additionally, the device can be used to clean the shower or kitchen sink with no worries thanks to its water-resistant design. And since you’ll be using this to clean every nook and cranny, you’ll love that it has a lightweight, ergonomic handle that shoppers who have arthritis or joint pains adore. 

The best part? Not only does the device come with a large cleaning head—the kit also includes a smaller cleaning brush head and a soft bristle option, as well as an angled grout attachment. You also score a scrubber pad and velcro head attachments complete with refills. This way, you can clean behind faucet fixtures, baseboards, stove tops, appliances, backsplashes, and more. 

One person who did a deep clean after moving into a new house gave the kit a perfect five-star rating. “This little scrubber brush made cleaning everything so much quicker and easier,” they wrote. They also shared that they cleaned shower doors, sinks, tile grout, and baseboards “particularly in the corners” and “didn't have sore hands or knuckles at the end [from] days of scrubbing.”

Another shopper who refers to the Rubbermaid cleaner as both “labor saving” and “time saving” wrote, “Even with significant grime buildup to cut through, my cleaning time was far less than using elbow grease only, and I still have energy for other tasks!” 

Want to keep your home spotless with little effort? Snap up the $30 Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on Amazon now. Plus, find more clever cleaning hacks like vacuums, carpet cleaners, cleaning pastes, and more below, starting at just $10.

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Ultimate Bundle

Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff

Amazon

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Amazon Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

Shark Vacmop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Mop

Amazon Shark VM252 VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop

Amazon

Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover

Amazon Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover

Amazon

Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set

Amazon JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set

Amazon

Bissell FeatherWeight Lightweight Stick Vacuum

Amazon Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum

Amazon

Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

Amazon Holikme 2 Pieces Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

Amazon

Baseboard Buddy Baseboard and Molding Cleaning Tool

Amazon Baseboard Buddy Baseboard & Molding Cleaning Tool

Amazon
